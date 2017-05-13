2017 Memorial Cup – A Fan’s Guide

The 2017 Memorial Cup in Windsor is upon us and fans from around Canada and the US are getting ready to flock to the Rose City.

The tournament, held at the WFCU Centre from May 19-28, is expected to bring in thousands of junior hockey fans from out-of-town.

Before arriving, though, there are some details that have to be worked out. Coming into a new city, you want a nice place to stay, places to eat or drink and things to do. This requires some research and, let’s face it, that can be time-consuming and frustrating.

This is where we come in.

Welcome to the 2017 Memorial Cup Fan Guide; a list of hotels, restaurants, nightlife and activities designed to give you, the hockey fan, a great experience in Windsor and Essex County. The region is known for its beautiful coastlines, spectacular views, local food/drink and energetic people.

In this guide, you will find a wide range of hotels that include price, important check-in and check-out information, location, perks about the hotel and a few things about the surrounding area.

We have also included several local and chain restaurants that include a wide range of tastes and prices, as well as places to unwind with a drink after a long day. Finally, you will activities that are designed for all ages, ranging from quick indoor activities to day-off drives into the county.

Please note, however, this is not a complete listing of everything Windsor has to offer. The options in this region are vast and fans are encouraged to explore the area to find hidden gems.

Let’s get started on the guide…

2017 Memorial Cup – Where To Hit the Hay

Here is a list of hotels around the city of Windsor. They have been divided up into regions, depending on what your preference is. You will find a variety of styles and prices, as well.

Please note – prices and hotel information is accurate as of May 8 and availability based for May 19-29, unless otherwise stated.

Downtown:

– Best Western Plus Waterfront Hotel

Address: 277 Riverside Drive W – phone: 519-973-5555

Check-in: 3pm – Checkout – 12pm

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – #4 ranked in Windsor on TripAdvisor

Rates starting at $134.10

Amenities– breakfast, 24-hr desk, indoor heated pool, free wifi, fridge in the room, parking garage across the street for $12 CAD per day.

Proximity – Close to waterfront, downtown attractions and main city bus terminal (easy access to anywhere in city)

– Holiday Inn Downtown Windsor

Address: 430 Ouellette Ave – phone: 1-519-256-4656

Check-in: 3pm – Check-out: 12pm – Must be 19 Years Old to check-in

3.5-star rating on TripAdvisor (#10 ranked)

Rates starting at $145.89

Amenities – wireless internet available in rooms, parking available ($12.95 CAD per day)

Proximity – in the heart of downtown, near local restaurants and attractions, on main bus routes (and a short walk to bus terminal).

– Quality Inn and Suites

Address: 675 Goyeau Street – Phone: 519-258-8411

Check-in: 3pm – Check-out: 11am – $200 deposit required from cash-paying guests

3-star rating on TripAdvisor (#30 ranked)

Rates starting at $136.22

Amenities – free outdoor parking, free high-speed wireless internet, exercise room

Proximity – short walk to downtown attractions and grocery store, near bus routes.



– Comfort Suites Downtown

Address: 500 Tuscarora Street – 519-971-0505

Check-in: 3pm – Check-out: 11am

4-star rating TripAdvisor (#7 ranked)

Rates starting at $111.22.

Amenities – free hot breakfast, free outdoor parking, free high-speed wireless internet, currency exchange, microwave/fridge in rooms, guest laundry

Proximity – short walk to casino, downtown, grocery store and bus route, easy access to a large mall (10-min drive south).



– Caesars Windsor

Address: 377 Riverside Drive E (hotel entrance on McDougall Ave between Pitt St and Chatham St)

Check-in: 4pm – Check-out: 11am

4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor (ranked #1)

Rates starting at $199. Please note: Hotel is NOT available May 19-21, credit card required at check-in in name of registered guest, $200 deposit placed on credit card at the time of check-in (cash/debit deposit not accepted), all guests under 19-years-old must remain in Augustus Tower.

Amenities – 24-hr desk, indoor pool, restaurants on-site, free high-speed wireless internet, free parking, room service

Proximity – along the riverfront, minutes from downtown attractions, short drive to historic Walkerville, near bus routes.

Huron Church/West Windsor (southwest of downtown):

– Holiday Inn Suites Windsor (Ambassador Bridge)

Address: 1855 Huron Church Road – 519-966-1200

Check-in: 3pm – Check-out: 11am

4-star rating TripAdvisor (#9 ranked)

Rates starting at $195.80

Amenities – indoor pool, indoor children’s pool, on-site street hockey and basketball courts, free fitness centre, wireless internet in all rooms, on-site self-laundry, mini-fridge in rooms.

Proximity – short drive to Ambassador Bridge and EC Row Expressway, nearby restaurants/strip mall, large park walking distance away.



– Hampton Inn Windsor

Address: 1840 Huron Church Road – 519-972-0772

Check-in: 3pm- Check-out: 11am

4-star rating TripAdvisor (#3 ranked)

Rates starting at $185

Amenities – free parking, 24-hr Pavilion Pantry market, room service, free wired internet in rooms, free wireless internet in public areas, free wired internet in rooms.

Proximity – short drive to Ambassador Bridge and EC Row Expressway, nearby restaurants/strip mall, large park walking distance away.



– Super 8 Motel Windsor

Address: 2265 Huron Church Road- Phone: 519-966-8868

Check-in: 3pm – Check-out: 11am

3-star rating on TripAdvisor (#27 ranked)

Rates starting at $110.99. Note: $200 security deposit required at check-in.

Amenities – free wifi, free parking, free breakfast, microwave/fridge in room upon request.

Proximity – short drive to EC Row Expressway, minutes from Windsor Crossings Outlet Mall and Highway 401, restaurants nearby



– Comfort Inn and Suites Ambassador Bridge

Address: 2330 Huron Church Road – Phone: 519-972-1100

Check-in: 3pm – check-out: 11am

4-star rating TripAdvisor (#8 ranked)

Rates starting $127.88 – will be charged $150 deposit upon check-in.

Amenities – free parking, free hot breakfast, indoor heated pool, free high-speed wifi in room, fridge in room.

Proximity – Easy on-and-off next to EC Row Expressway, walking distance to restaurants, short drive to Ambassador Bridge, Devonshire Mall, Highway 401 and Windsor Crossings Outlet Mall.

Dougall Ave (south central Windsor):

– Comfort Inn Windsor

Address: 2955 Dougall Ave – Phone: 519-966-7800

Check-in: 3pm – check-out: 11am

4-star rating TripAdvisor (#6 ranked) –

Rates starting $114 – will be charged $100 deposit at check-in.

Amenities – free high-speed wireless internet in rooms, fridge and microwave in rooms, outdoor parking.

Proximity – easy on-and-off EC Row Expressway, several nearby restaurants and retail shops, on bus route, short drive to Devonshire Mall and Highway 401.



– Stonecroft Inn

Address: 3032 Dougall Ave – 519-969-7600

Check-in: 3pm – check-out: 11am

4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor (#2 ranked)

Rates starting at $120.50 – note: rooms not available on Saturday, May 20. Also note: pre-paid credit cards are not valid at check-in or for reservations. Can only be used at check-out to pay for the room. Valid credit card must be used at check-in.

Amenities – free wireless internet, mini fridge, free parking, free continental breakfast, coin-operated laundry, on-site restaurant.

Proximity – walking distance to restaurants/retail stores, short drive to EC Row Expressway, Highway 401 and Devonshire Mall.



– Howard Johnson Plaza Hotel Windsor

Address: 2530 Ouellette Ave – Phone: 519-966-1860

Check-in: 2pm – Check-out: 11am

3-star rating on TripAdvisor (#25 ranked)

Rates starting at $96.

Amenities – free wifi, onsite parking, free breakfast, onsite restaurant (breakfast/lunch – Tues through Sun)

Proximity – next door to Tim Horton’s and Staples, across the street from a large gas station, short drive to downtown Windsor, Devonshire Mall, EC Row Expressway and Highway 401, close to a large park.

Near Airport:

– Ramada Limited Windsor

Address: 2225 Division Road – Phone: 519-969-7800

Check-in: 3pm – Check-out: 11am

3.5-star rating on TripAdvisor (#19 ranked)

Rates starting at $136.

Amenities – free wifi, free parking, free breakfast, currency exchange, outdoor pool

Proximity – Short drive from Highway 401 and EC Row Expressway, minutes from Windsor Airport, many restaurants/retail stores in area

Hungry? Take a Look at These!

Here is a list of restaurants throughout Windsor. Once again, they are divided into areas of the city for convenience. There is also a wide variety of tastes and prices to suit everyone.

We did not include specific prices with each restaurant as that depends on what is ordered. Descriptions are included, though, to give an idea of what each place is about.

Note: Windsor does have several chain grocery stores located throughout the city (Zehr’s, Royal Canadian Superstore, FreshCo, etc.) if you wish to stock up on items.

Downtown:



– The City Grill – 475 Ouellette Ave – 519-915-5948

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – known for high-end cuisine.



– Hellenic Subs – 368 University Ave – 519-253-3343

4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor – known for quick subs and pitas.



– The Keg Riverside – 1 Riverside Drive W – 519-254-1646 –

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – known for high-end steaks.



– Bubi’s Awesome Eats – 620 University Ave – 519-252-2001

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – house-like structure, known for a garlic-heavy menu.

– Frenchy’s Poutinery – 361 Ouellette Ave – 519-915-6720

4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor – known for poutine and open late-night on weekends.



– The Manchester – 546 Ouellette Ave – 519-977-8020

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – popular English-style pub featuring sports on TV.



– Skippy’s Restaurant – 954 University Ave W – 519-252-3763

4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor (8th best breakfast) – known for casual, unique breakfasts.



Erie Street (known as “Little Italy”- southeast of downtown):

– Motor Burger – 888 Erie Street E – 519-252-8004

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – known for unique burgers.



– Spago Ristorante – 690 Erie Street E – 519-252-2233

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – popular formal Italian restaurant.



Walkerville (east of downtown):

– O’Maggio’s Kildare House – 1880 Wyandotte Street E – 519-915-1066

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – Irish pub with live entertainment.



– Vito’s Pizzeria – 1731 Wyandotte Street E – 519-915-6145

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – known for wood-oven pizza.



– Twisted Apron – 1833 Wyandotte Street E – 519-256-2665

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – known for creative dishes with local ingredients.



Ottawa Street/Walker Road (southeast of downtown)



– Mamo Burger – 1515 Ottawa Street – 519-973-1234

4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor – known for unique burgers.

– Gilligan’s – 1270 Walker Road – 519-971-0204

3.5-star rating on TripAdvisor – known for sandwiches and unusual burger meats.



– The Penalty Box – 2151 Walker Road – 519-253-3310

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – popular spot known for “The Chicken Delight” (chicken pita).



Howard Ave (south of downtown)

– Jose’s Bar and Grill – 2731 Howard Ave – 519-972-1760

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – casual with pub-style dinners.



Dougall Ave/South Windsor:

– Quesada Burritos and Tacos – 3051 Dougall Ave – 519-969-3030

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – fast-food style Mexican restaurant



– Xaco Taco – 300 Cabana Road E

3.5-star rating on TripAdvisor – fast-food Mexican restaurant.



– Armando’s – 326 Cabana Road E – 519-972-9433

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – stylish but casual, known for pizza.



– John Max Sports and Wings – 3208 Dougall Road – 519-946-0900

3.5-star rating on TripAdvisor – sports bar known for wings and pub grub.



– LoneStar Texas Grill – 4140 Walker Road – 519-800-8311

3.5-star rating on TripAdvisor – Texas-style atmosphere with southwest cuisine.

– Stir Crazy Grille – 4072 Walker Road – 519-966-6666

3.5-star rating on TripAdvisor – build-your-own dinner in a creative atmosphere.

– Paul’s Kitchen – 2565 Dougall Ave – 519-966-8080

4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor (rated best breakfast) – known for breakfasts.

– Back Road Café – 3316 Grand Marais Road E – 519-944-2950

4-star rating on TripAdvisor (rated 8th best breakfast) – small but popular breakfast joint.

– Donna Mae’s Diner – 215 Eugenie Street W – 519-969-2233

4-star rating on TripAdvisor (rated 16th best breakfast) – known for quick, homemade breakfasts.



West Windsor:

– Sam’s Pizzeria and Cantina -2215 Wyandotte Street W – 519-258-5086

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – warm atmosphere, known for thin-crust pizza near University.



– Dragon’s Inn Restaurant – 2240 Wyandotte Street W – 519-258-7613

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – popular late night, known for Chinese food.

– Dominion House – 3140 Sandwich Street – 519-971-7400

3.5-star rating on TripAdvisor – historic pub known for laid back atmosphere and classic menu.

– Rock Bottom Bar and Grill – 3236 Sandwich Street – 519-258-7553

4-star rating – energetic, but easy-going atmosphere known for 2-for-1 wings on Wednesdays.



East Windsor:

– East Side Mario’s – 7780 Tecumseh Road E – 519-945-1800

3.5-star rating on TripAdvisor – upbeat Italian restaurant.

– Smoke ‘n’ Spice – 7470 Tecumseh Road E – 519-252-4999

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – informal southern BBQ.

– Michigan Diner East Windsor – 7435 Tecumseh Road E – 519-944-5111

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – known for chicken.

– Ming Wah Chinese Buffet – 6711 Tecumseh Road E – 519-251-0920

3-star rating on TripAdvisor – large, casual All-You-Can-Eat Chinese Buffet.

Relax the Night Away

After a busy day, sometimes you just want to grab a drink and relax on a patio. Windsor is known for some great venues where you can do that.

Downtown:

– The Loose Goose – 126 Ouellette Ave – 519-985-6673

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – open daily 11am – 2am – known for their wings.

– Lefty’s on the “O” – 341 Ouellette Ave – 519-915-1418

3.5-star rating on TripAdvisor – open daily noon-2am – known for patio, laid-back crowd and DJ/dancing on weekends.

– The Foundry Pub – 459 Ouellette Ave – 519-915-3758

4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor – open weekends 12pm-2am and weekdays 5pm-2am – known for their drinks and deli selections.

– The Bull and Barrel – 670 Ouellette Ave – 519-973-4884

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – known for large patio and All-You-Can-Eat-Wings on Tuesdays.

Around Windsor

– Moxie’s Grill and Bar – 3100 Ouellette Ave – in Devonshire Mall

3-star rating on TripAdvisor – open 11am daily until 1am (weekends) and midnight (weekdays) – known for an upscale, casual experience.

– Average Joes – 1286 Lauzon Road – 519-948-1589

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – open daily 11am – 2am – known for live entertainment and near WFCU Centre.

– The Bourbon Tap and Grill – 1199 Ottawa Street – 519-255-1199

4-star rating on TripAdvisor – open daily 1130am – 2am – known for live music just outside of the downtown core.

– Johnny Shotz – 13037 Tecumseh Road E, Tecumseh, ON – 519-735-7005

3.5-star rating on TripAdvisor – open daily at 11am (Sun 8am), closing at 12:30am during week and 2am on weekends – known for 2-for-1 wings on Mondays.

– The Spitfire Pub – 11828 Tecumseh Road E – 519-979-6000

3.5-star rating on TripAdvisor – open 11:30am (10:30am Sat/Sun) until 2am – known for their patio and live music.

No Hockey? No Problem!

When your team isn’t playing and you’re looking for something to do, we’ve got you covered. Whether it’s a quick activity for the family or a day-off drive into the county, the region has plenty to suit your tastes.

Activities in Windsor and Essex County:

– Windsor Arena – 572 McDougall Street (at Wyandotte St E) – former home of Windsor Spitfires, now closed and set for demolition with a high school to take its place. Interior not open to the public but outside is accessible for photos and viewing.

– Adventure Bay Family Water Park – 401 Pitt Street W – 519-974-2782 – indoor water amusement park.

– Devonshire Mall – 3100 Howard Ave – 175 stores (largest in Windsor) featuring local and national/international stores. Includes a large food court and Famous Players Cinema.

– Zap Zone Fun Centre – 1930 Ambassador Drive (entrance behind Holiday Inn Suites) – 519-972-6748 – indoor games, activities, go-karts and baseball cages.

– Springz Trampoline and Amusement Park – 2411 Dougall Ave – 519-250-1111- large indoor trampoline and game centre.

– Silvercity Windsor – 4611 Walker Road – 519-966-6888 – large cinema with several screens and food court.

– Dieppe Gardens – 78 Riverside Drive W (entrance at Riverside/Ouellette) – 5km long park/pathway along river stretch from Ambassador Bridge to Hiram Walker, including playgrounds, open fields, large sculptures and gardens.

– Jackson Park – park surrounding Ouellette Ave between Tecumseh Road and CN Tracks- entrances on Tecumseh Road E and Windsor Ave, as well as Dougall Ave two blocks south of Tecumseh Road – large park with playground on west side of Ouellette Ave, War Memorial, gardens, and open fields on east side of Ouellette Ave.

– Ojibway Park Nature Reserve – 5200 Matchette Rd – 519-966-5852 – building open daily 10am – 5pm (the park itself may be open later hours) – indoor nature exhibits, large outdoor forest with walking paths and marsh/pond. A good place to watch wildlife.

– Ford Test Track – 3001 Seminole (across from Ford Motor Plant) – large open grass space with parking and track. Ideal for exercise, games, and other activities. Open 24-hours.

– Silver Tee Golf Centre – 1360 Highway 3 (located between Walker Road and the roundabout at the 401) – 519-966-4911 – mini-golf, driving range and virtual golf.

– On The Green Indoor Golf – 354 Croft Drive (located 10-min East of WFCU Centre along EC Row Expressway) – 519-735-9558 – indoor golf, outdoor mini golf, restaurant, outdoor volleyball.

– Rose Bowl – 2482 Dougall Ave – 519-969-9010 –large indoor 10-pin bowling center.

– Super Bowl – 10000 Tecumseh Road E (at Forest Glade Drive) – 519-735-7500 – indoor 10-pin bowling.

– Point Pelee National Park – 1118 Point Pelee Drive, Leamington – 519-322-2365 – roughly 60-min drive southeast of WFCU Centre with hiking, marsh, camping and beaches.

– Holiday Beach Conservation – 6952 50 County Road W, Amherstburg – 519-736-3772 – 45-min south of WFCU Centre with nature observing, camping and beaches.

Getting Around the Rose City:

Whether you drove, flew or took the train into Windsor, sometimes you want to relax when getting around town. Windsor has experienced cab drivers and a thorough bus system to get you from Point A to Point B.

Note: If you choose to drive, gas prices in the region are currently (May 12) ranging from $1.04 to $1.12 per litre and have been around this total for the last few weeks.

Cabs (not complete listing):

– Vets Cab – 519-256-2621

– Canadian Checker – 519-254-7777

– Gerry Taxi – 519-966-3800

– LaSalle Taxi – 519-734-4444

Buses:

– Windsor features a bus system with a dozen routes to get you to anywhere in Windsor. The Lauzon 10 takes you right to the WFCU Centre entrance while others (Crosstown 2, Ottawa 4 and 1C) all take you to the Tecumseh Mall, which is a short walk from the arena. Most routes will take you downtown. You can find a route map here.