2017 NHL Mock Draft: The Next Ones Holiday Edition

The Windy City Draft
What if the 2017 NHL entry draft took place today? While the actual draft takes place June 23–24, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, The Next Ones Holiday Edition Mock Draft forecasts what might go down if the draft were to be held now.
The Perils of Mock Draft Creation
Why even bother to go through the futile task of creating a mock draft? Given there is half a season yet to be played, prospects stocks will rise and fall. In the NHL standings, teams will continue to surge and drop. It is intriguing this far out to envision where teams may slot in for the 2017 draft and which prospects are potentially available when they are on the clock to select.
Whether it be the Florida Panthers going off the board to take overage player Henrik Borgstrom in the first round in 2016 or dynamic, diminutive forward Vitali Abramov free-falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round, a mock draft can go off the rails quicker than Nico Hischier can execute a dynamic, game-changing play.
The Order
Tankathon was used for the NHL draft order for this mock draft with their simulator ran based on the latest standings.
(accessed December 23, 2016).
The Picks
Note: VGK = Vegas Golden Knights
|#
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT
|TEAM
|Prospect Profiler Notes
|1
|NJD
|PATRICK, NOLAN
|RC
|6’02
|BRANDON (WHL)
|Dominating #1 centre
|2
|BUF
|HISCHIER, NICO
|LC
|6’00
|SC BERN (NLA)
|Swiss Crosby?
|3
|DET
|VILARDI, GABRIEL
|RC
|6’02
|WINDSOR (OHL)
|Cornerstone centre
|4
|COL
|LILJEGREN, TIMOTHY
|RD
|6’00
|ROGLE J20 (SWE J20)
|Dynamite skater; PMD
|5
|ARI
|TOLVANEN, EELI
|LW
|5’10
|SIOUX CITY (USHL)
|Skilled sharpshooter
|6
|VGK
|MITTLESTADT, CASEY
|LC
|5’11
|EDEN PRAIRIE (HS-MN)
|Smart, skilled 2-way C
|7
|VAN
|KOSTIN, KLIM
|RW
|6’03
|DYNAMO MOSKVA (KHL)
|Power winger, goal scorer
|8
|NYI
|TIPPETT, OWEN
|RW
|6’01
|MISSISSAUGA (OHL)
|Strong, scoring winger
|9
|WPG
|VESALAINEN, KRISTIAN
|LW
|6’03
|FROLUNDA HC (SEL)
|Power winger, soft hands
|10
|DAL
|RASMUSSEN, MICHAEL
|LC
|6’05
|TRI-CITY (WHL)
|Blend of power & skill
|11
|FLA
|FOOTE, CALLAN
|RD
|6’03
|KELOWNA (WHL)
|Huge, mobile, skilled
|12
|CGY
|PETTERSSON, ELIAS
|LC
|6’01
|TIMRA IK (SWE-2)
|Speedy. Creative. Energetic.
|13
|TBL
|POPUGAEV, NIKITA A.
|RW
|6’04
|MOOSE JAW (WHL)
|Size. Agility. Skill.
|14
|TOR
|HAGUE, NICOLAS
|LD
|6’05
|MISSISSAUGA (OHL)
|Size. Skill. Skating.
|15
|CAR
|YAMAMOTO, KAILER
|RW
|5’09
|SPOKANE (WHL)
|Sublime skills, instincts
|16
|NSH
|COMTOIS, MAXIME
|LW
|6’01
|VICTORIAVILLE (QMJHL)
|Powerful winger
|17
|BOS
|VALIMAKI, JUUSO
|LD
|6’02
|TRI-CITY (WHL)
|Rock solid, 2-way D
|18
|LAK
|STROME, MATTHEW
|LW
|6’03
|HAMILTON (OHL)
|Ryan & Dylan’s brother
|19
|ANA
|ANDERSSON, LIAS
|LC
|5’11
|HV71 (SEL)
|High hockey IQ; 2-way C
|20
|EDM
|VAAKANAINEN, URHO
|LD
|6’01
|BLUES (SM LIIGA)
|Poised, smart 2-way D
|21
|STL
|LODNIA, VANYA
|RC
|5’09
|ERIE (OHL)
|Visionary, speedy forward
|22
|PHI
|GLASS, CODY
|RC
|6’01
|PORTLAND (WHL)
|Size, skill, outstanding vision
|23
|OTT
|NECAS, MARTIN
|C
|5’11
|KOMETA BRNO (CZE)
|Elite skill; dazzling creativity
|24
|SJS
|HEISKANEN, MIRO
|LD
|6’0
|HIFK U20 (FIN JR.)
|Athletic D; catalyst for postive plays
|25
|NYR
|BRANSSTROM, ERIK
|D
|5’10
|HV71 (SEL)
|Super hockey sense
|26
|MTL
|BOWERS, SHANE
|LC
|6’01
|WATERLOO (USHL)
|Versatile all-around C
|27
|CHI
|SALO, ROBIN
|LD
|6’00
|SPORT (SM LIIGA)
|All-around D; big shot
|28
|WSH
|DAVIDSSON, MARCUS
|LC
|6’00
|DJURGARDEN (SWE)
|All-around playmaker
|29
|MIN
|SUZUKI, NICK
|RC
|5’11
|OWEN SOUND (OHL)
|Marvelous puckhandling skills
|30
|PIT
|ELVENES, LUCAS
|LW
|6’00
|ROGLE J20 (SWE)
|Excellent hands; playmaking F
|31
|CBJ
|BOQVIST, JESPER
|RC
|5’11
|BRYNAS (SUPERELIT)
|Lightning fast playmaker