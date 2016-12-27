2017 NHL Mock Draft: The Next Ones Holiday Edition
NHL Entry Draft
Nico Hischier (Katie Whitty Photography/Flickr)

2017 NHL Mock Draft: The Next Ones Holiday Edition

December 27th, 2016

The Windy City Draft

What if the 2017 NHL entry draft took place today? While the actual draft takes place June 23–24, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, The Next Ones Holiday Edition Mock Draft forecasts what might go down if the draft were to be held now.

The Perils of Mock Draft Creation

Why even bother to go through the futile task of creating a mock draft? Given there is half a season yet to be played, prospects stocks will rise and fall. In the NHL standings, teams will continue to surge and drop. It is intriguing this far out to envision where teams may slot in for the 2017 draft and which prospects are potentially available when they are on the clock to select.

Whether it be the Florida Panthers going off the board to take overage player Henrik Borgstrom in the first round in 2016 or dynamic, diminutive forward Vitali Abramov free-falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round, a mock draft can go off the rails quicker than Nico Hischier can execute a dynamic, game-changing play.

The Order

Tankathon was used for the NHL draft order for this mock draft with their simulator ran based on the latest standings.

The Picks

Note: VGK = Vegas Golden Knights

# TEAM PLAYER POS HT TEAM Prospect Profiler Notes
1 NJD PATRICK, NOLAN RC 6’02 BRANDON (WHL) Dominating #1 centre
2 BUF HISCHIER, NICO LC 6’00 SC BERN (NLA) Swiss Crosby?
3 DET VILARDI, GABRIEL RC 6’02 WINDSOR (OHL) Cornerstone centre
4 COL LILJEGREN, TIMOTHY RD 6’00 ROGLE J20 (SWE J20) Dynamite skater; PMD
5 ARI TOLVANEN, EELI LW 5’10 SIOUX CITY (USHL) Skilled sharpshooter
6 VGK MITTLESTADT, CASEY LC 5’11 EDEN PRAIRIE (HS-MN) Smart, skilled 2-way C
7 VAN KOSTIN, KLIM RW 6’03 DYNAMO MOSKVA (KHL) Power winger, goal scorer
8 NYI TIPPETT, OWEN RW 6’01 MISSISSAUGA (OHL) Strong, scoring winger
9 WPG VESALAINEN, KRISTIAN LW 6’03 FROLUNDA HC (SEL) Power winger, soft hands
10 DAL RASMUSSEN, MICHAEL LC 6’05 TRI-CITY (WHL) Blend of power & skill
11 FLA FOOTE, CALLAN RD 6’03 KELOWNA (WHL) Huge, mobile, skilled
12 CGY PETTERSSON, ELIAS LC 6’01 TIMRA IK (SWE-2) Speedy. Creative. Energetic.
13 TBL POPUGAEV, NIKITA A. RW 6’04 MOOSE JAW (WHL) Size. Agility. Skill.
14 TOR HAGUE, NICOLAS LD 6’05 MISSISSAUGA (OHL) Size. Skill. Skating.
15 CAR YAMAMOTO, KAILER RW 5’09 SPOKANE (WHL) Sublime skills, instincts
16 NSH COMTOIS, MAXIME LW 6’01 VICTORIAVILLE (QMJHL) Powerful winger
17 BOS VALIMAKI, JUUSO LD 6’02 TRI-CITY (WHL) Rock solid, 2-way D
18 LAK STROME, MATTHEW LW 6’03 HAMILTON (OHL) Ryan & Dylan’s brother
19 ANA ANDERSSON, LIAS LC 5’11 HV71 (SEL) High hockey IQ; 2-way C
20 EDM VAAKANAINEN, URHO LD 6’01 BLUES (SM LIIGA) Poised, smart 2-way D
21 STL LODNIA, VANYA RC 5’09 ERIE (OHL) Visionary, speedy forward
22 PHI GLASS, CODY RC 6’01 PORTLAND (WHL) Size, skill, outstanding vision
23 OTT NECAS, MARTIN C 5’11 KOMETA BRNO (CZE) Elite skill; dazzling creativity
24 SJS HEISKANEN, MIRO LD 6’0 HIFK U20 (FIN JR.) Athletic D; catalyst for postive plays
25 NYR BRANSSTROM, ERIK D 5’10 HV71 (SEL) Super hockey sense
26 MTL BOWERS, SHANE LC 6’01 WATERLOO (USHL) Versatile all-around C
27 CHI SALO, ROBIN LD 6’00 SPORT (SM LIIGA) All-around D; big shot
28 WSH DAVIDSSON, MARCUS LC 6’00 DJURGARDEN (SWE) All-around playmaker
29 MIN SUZUKI, NICK RC 5’11 OWEN SOUND (OHL) Marvelous puckhandling skills
30 PIT ELVENES, LUCAS LW 6’00 ROGLE J20 (SWE) Excellent hands; playmaking F
31 CBJ BOQVIST, JESPER RC 5’11 BRYNAS (SUPERELIT) Lightning fast playmaker
