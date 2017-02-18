2017 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker
Trade Deadline
Tom Gilbert,(Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports)

2017 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker

February 18th, 2017

There hasn’t been a lot of action in the NHL trade market yet. That doesn’t mean trades aren’t right around the corner.  A minor deal saw the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils do business on Saturday.

THW has launched its official deal tracker for the 2017 NHL Trade Deadline. Below you will find all of the deals made from January 1, 2017 and beyond.

THW Trade Deadline Coverage:  Top Available Players | No-Trade/Movement Clauses

Feb 18 (COVERAGE)
toronto maple leafs F Sergey Kalinin D Viktor Loov
Feb 15 (COVERAGE)
D Tom Gilbert los angeles kings 2017 Conditional 5th-Round Pick
Feb 4 (COVERAGE)
nashville predators F Vernon Fiddler 2017 4th-Round Pick
Feb 1 (COVERAGE)
F Henrik Samuelsson F Mitchell Moroz
Feb 1 (COVERAGE)
G Justin Peters
D Justin Hache		 F Brendan Ranford
F Branden Troock
Feb 1 (COVERAGE)
F Marc Hagel Future Considerations
Jan 26 (COVERAGE)
montreal canadiens D Nikita Nesterov D Jonathan Racine
2017 6th-round pick
Jan 24 (COVERAGE)
F Tommy Wingels F Zack Stortini
F Buddy Robinson
2017 7th-Round Pick
Jan 21 (COVERAGE)
los angeles kings D Cam Schilling chicago blackhawks F Michael Latta
Jan 19 (COVERAGE)
nashville predators D Andrew O’Brien anaheim ducks F Max Gortz
Jan 13 (COVERAGE)
nashville predators F Cody McLeod F Felix Girard
Jan 11 (COVERAGE)
anaheim ducks G Jhonas Enroth toronto maple leafs 2018 7th-Round pick
© The Hockey Writers 2017. All rights reserved.