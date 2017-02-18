2017 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker

Tom Gilbert,(Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports)

13 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin Reddit Mail

There hasn’t been a lot of action in the NHL trade market yet. That doesn’t mean trades aren’t right around the corner. A minor deal saw the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils do business on Saturday.

THW has launched its official deal tracker for the 2017 NHL Trade Deadline. Below you will find all of the deals made from January 1, 2017 and beyond.

THW Trade Deadline Coverage: Top Available Players | No-Trade/Movement Clauses

Feb 18 (COVERAGE)

F Sergey Kalinin D Viktor Loov Feb 15 (COVERAGE)

D Tom Gilbert 2017 Conditional 5th-Round Pick Feb 4 (COVERAGE)

F Vernon Fiddler 2017 4th-Round Pick Feb 1 (COVERAGE)

F Henrik Samuelsson F Mitchell Moroz Feb 1 (COVERAGE)

G Justin Peters

D Justin Hache F Brendan Ranford

F Branden Troock Feb 1 (COVERAGE)

F Marc Hagel Future Considerations Jan 26 (COVERAGE) D Nikita Nesterov D Jonathan Racine

2017 6th-round pick Jan 24 (COVERAGE)

F Tommy Wingels F Zack Stortini

F Buddy Robinson

2017 7th-Round Pick Jan 21 (COVERAGE)

D Cam Schilling F Michael Latta Jan 19 (COVERAGE)

D Andrew O’Brien F Max Gortz Jan 13 (COVERAGE)

F Cody McLeod F Felix Girard Jan 11 (COVERAGE)

G Jhonas Enroth 2018 7th-Round pick