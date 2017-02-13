2017 NHL Trade Deadline: No-Movement, No-Trade Clauses
Trade Deadline
The Dallas Stars are just one of many teams with notable players protected by no-trade and no-movement clauses. (Annie Devine/The Hockey Writers)

2017 NHL Trade Deadline: No-Movement, No-Trade Clauses

February 13th, 2017

Any trade deadline deal needs to take into account the contract of a moving NHL player. Can the team acquiring said player afford his contract? Will the team moving said player need to retain salary? Some players simply aren’t moveable thanks to the optics of their deal. Then, there are players who worked into their negotiations a way to control their own destiny.

Once a player establishes a home in an NHL city, often the desire is to stay there. Uprooting family and starting over in a new city and with a new team has little appeal. No-Trade and No-Movement clauses are arranged to give a player total or partial control over their future.

THW has put together a list of players that have either no-trade or no-movement clauses in their contract. These clauses are in effect only for this season and players with no-trade clauses must accept a move before being dealt. In the case of a no-movement clause, that detail simply adds that a player can’t be placed on waivers.

This will be an important list to keep an eye on as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches.

Team No-Trade Clause No-Movement Clause
anaheim ducks
Andrew Cogliano (limited – details unknown)		 Ryan Getzlaf
Corey Perry
Ryan Kesler
Kevin Bieksa
Antoine Vermette
arizona coyotes Dave Bolland (modified trade list of 10 teams)
Martin Hanzal (modified no-trade list of 7 teams)		 Shane Doan
Pavel Datsyuk
Alex Goligoski
Chris Pronger
Mike Smith
boston bruins Matt Beleskey (modified trade list of 23 teams)
Brad Marchand (modified trade list of 15 teams)
 Patrice Bergeron
Zdeno Chara
David Krejci
Tuukka Rask
David Backes
buffalo sabres Josh Gorges (modified trade list of 15 teams)
Brian Gionta (modified trade list of 5 teams)
Matt Moulson (modified trade list of 12 teams)		 Kyle Okposo
calgary flames Mark Giordano
Troy Brouwer 
Michael Frolik (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Matt Stajan (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Kris Vertseeg (modified no-trade list of 3 teams)		 Dennis Wideman
carolina hurricanes Ron Hainsey (modified trade list of 15 teams)
Bryan Bickell (modified trade list of 8 teams)
Cam Ward (modified trade list of 15 teams)
Jordan Staal
chicago blackhawks Corey Crawford (details unknown)
Niklas Hjalmarsson(modified trade list of 10 teams)		 Corey Crawford
Niklas Hjalmarsson
Patrick Kane
Duncan Keith
Jonathan Toews
Artem Anisimov
Brian Campbell
Marian Hossa
Brent Seabrook
colorado avalanche Erik Johnson (modified trade list of 19 teams)
Carl Soderberg 		 Francois Beauchemin
Jarome Iginla
Erik Johnson
columbus blue jackets David Clarkson (modified trade list of 14 teams) Sergei Bobrovsky
Brandon Dubinsky (limited)
Nick Foligno
Scott Hartnell
David Clarkson
 dallas stars Jason Spezza (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Patrick Sharp (modified trade list of 10 teams)
Kari Lehtonen (modified no-trade list of 8, 10 or 12 teams based on games played)
Dan Hamhuis (modified trade list of 15 teams)
Antti Niemi (modified no-trade list of 15 teams)
Johnny Oduya (modified trade of 17 teams)		 Patrick Sharp
Jason Spezza
Jamie Benn
detroit red wings Jonathan Ericsson (limited)
Mike Green
Jimmy Howard (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Niklas Kronwall (limited)
Justin Abdelkader
Darren Helm		 Frans Nielsen
edmonton oilers None Milan Lucic
Cam Talbot
Andrew Ference
Andrej Sekera
florida panthers
Roberto Luongo (modified trade list of 5 teams)
Jason Demers (modified no-trade list of 8 teams)
Jussi Jokinen (modified trade list of 10 teams)		 Keith Yandle
 los angeles kings Dustin Brown (modified trade list of 7 teams)
Rob Scuderi (modified no-trade list of 8 teams)
Jonathan Quick (details unknown)		 Anze Kopitar
 minnesota wild Jason Pominville (modified trade list of 20 team)
Eric Staal(modified no-trade list of 20 teams)
Devan Dubnyk (modified trade list of 19 teams)
Mikko Koivu
Zach Parise
Jason Pominville 
Ryan Suter
montreal canadiens Alexei Emelin (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Andrei Markov (modified no-trade list of 12 teams)
Carey Price (modified trade list of 15 teams)		 Carey Price
Jeff Petry
nashville predators Pekka Rinne (details unknown)
James Neal (modified no-trade list of 8 teams)		 Pekka Rinne
Mike Fisher
new jersey devils Mike Cammalleri
Andy Green
Cory Schneider
Travis Zajac		 Ryane Clowe

 
 new york islanders John Tavares (modified no-trade list of 8 teams) Johnny Boychuk
Andrew Ladd
John Tavares
 new york rangers Ryan McDonagh (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Rick Nash (modified trade list of 12 teams)		 Rick Nash
Henrik Lundqvist
Marc Staal
Dan Girardi
 ottawa senators Chris Neil (modified no-trade list of 15 teams)
Chris Phillips (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Bobby Ryan (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Derick Brassard (modified no-trade list of 8 teams)
Marc Methot (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Clarke MacArthur (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)		 Chris Neil
Chris Phillips
Bobby Ryan
 philadelphia flyers Wayne Simmonds (modified trade list of 10 teams)
Mark Streit (modified no-trade list of 12 teams)		 Claude Giroux
pittsburgh penguins Pascal Dupuis (eight teams he will not accept trade to)
Patric Hornqvist (modified no-trade list of 8 teams)
Chris Kunitz (modified trade list of 21 teams)
Phil Kessel (modified trade list of 8 teams)
Kris Letang (modified no-trade list of 12 teams)
Marc-Andre Fleury (modified trade list of 18 teams)		 Sidney Crosby
Marc-Andre Fleury
Phil Kessel
Kris Letang
Evgeni Malkin
san jose sharks Brent Burns (modified trade list of 3 teams)
Logan Couture (modified trade list of 3 teams)
Paul Martin (modified no-trade list of 6 teams)
Joe Pavelski (modified trade list of 3 teams)
Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Joel Ward (modified no-trade list of 6 teams)		 Patrick Marleau
Joe Thornton
 st. louis blues
Patrik Berglund (modified trade list of 23 teams)
Jay Bouwmeester
David Perron(modified no-trade list of 3 teams)
Paul Stastny
Alexander Steen		 None
 tampa bay lightning Braydon Coburn 
Jason Garrison
Anton Stralman
Valtteri Filppula (modified trade list of 16 teams)		 Ben Bishop
Ryan Callahan
Valtteri Filppula
Victor Hedman
Steven Stamkos
 toronto maple leafs Tyler Bozak (modified trade list of 12 teams)
Joffrey Lupul (modified trade list of 14 teams)
Colin Greening (modified no-trade list of 10 teams
Stephane Robidas (modified trade list of 10 teams)
James van Riemsdyk (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Milan Michalek (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)		 Nathan Horton
vancouver canucks Alexandre Burrows
Alexander Edler
Jannik Hansen(modified trade list of 8 teams)
Brandon Sutter 
Dan Hamhuis
Ryan Miller (modified trade list of 5 teams)		 Daniel Sedin
Henrik Sedin
Loui Eriksson
washington capitals Nicklas Backstrom (modified trade list of 7 teams)
Karl Alzner (modified no-trade list of 5 teams)
Matt Niskanen  (modified no-trade list of 15 teams)
Alex Ovechkin (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)		 None
 winnipeg jets Bryan Little (modified no-trade list of 14 teams)
Mark Stuart (modified no-trade list of 14 teams)
Blake Wheeler (modified no-trade list of 14 teams)		 Dustin Byfuglien
Tobias Enstrom
