2017 NHL Trade Deadline: No-Movement, No-Trade Clauses

The Dallas Stars are just one of many teams with notable players protected by no-trade and no-movement clauses. (Annie Devine/The Hockey Writers)

Any trade deadline deal needs to take into account the contract of a moving NHL player. Can the team acquiring said player afford his contract? Will the team moving said player need to retain salary? Some players simply aren’t moveable thanks to the optics of their deal. Then, there are players who worked into their negotiations a way to control their own destiny.

Once a player establishes a home in an NHL city, often the desire is to stay there. Uprooting family and starting over in a new city and with a new team has little appeal. No-Trade and No-Movement clauses are arranged to give a player total or partial control over their future.

THW has put together a list of players that have either no-trade or no-movement clauses in their contract. These clauses are in effect only for this season and players with no-trade clauses must accept a move before being dealt. In the case of a no-movement clause, that detail simply adds that a player can’t be placed on waivers.

This will be an important list to keep an eye on as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches.

