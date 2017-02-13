2017 NHL Trade Deadline: No-Movement, No-Trade Clauses

Any trade deadline deal needs to take into account the contract of a moving NHL player. Can the team acquiring said player afford his contract? Will the team moving said player need to retain salary? Some players simply aren’t moveable thanks to the optics of their deal. Then, there are players who worked into their negotiations a way to control their own destiny.
Once a player establishes a home in an NHL city, often the desire is to stay there. Uprooting family and starting over in a new city and with a new team has little appeal. No-Trade and No-Movement clauses are arranged to give a player total or partial control over their future.
THW has put together a list of players that have either no-trade or no-movement clauses in their contract. These clauses are in effect only for this season and players with no-trade clauses must accept a move before being dealt. In the case of a no-movement clause, that detail simply adds that a player can’t be placed on waivers.
This will be an important list to keep an eye on as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches.
|Team
|No-Trade Clause
|No-Movement Clause
|
Andrew Cogliano (limited – details unknown)
|Ryan Getzlaf
Corey Perry
Ryan Kesler
Kevin Bieksa
Antoine Vermette
|Dave Bolland (modified trade list of 10 teams)
Martin Hanzal (modified no-trade list of 7 teams)
|Shane Doan
Pavel Datsyuk
Alex Goligoski
Chris Pronger
Mike Smith
|Matt Beleskey (modified trade list of 23 teams)
Brad Marchand (modified trade list of 15 teams)
|Patrice Bergeron
Zdeno Chara
David Krejci
Tuukka Rask
David Backes
|Josh Gorges (modified trade list of 15 teams)
Brian Gionta (modified trade list of 5 teams)
Matt Moulson (modified trade list of 12 teams)
|Kyle Okposo
|Mark Giordano
Troy Brouwer
Michael Frolik (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Matt Stajan (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Kris Vertseeg (modified no-trade list of 3 teams)
|Dennis Wideman
|Ron Hainsey (modified trade list of 15 teams)
Bryan Bickell (modified trade list of 8 teams)
Cam Ward (modified trade list of 15 teams)
|
Jordan Staal
|Corey Crawford
Niklas Hjalmarsson
Patrick Kane
Duncan Keith
Jonathan Toews
Artem Anisimov
Brian Campbell
Marian Hossa
Brent Seabrook
|Erik Johnson (modified trade list of 19 teams)
Carl Soderberg
|Francois Beauchemin
Jarome Iginla
Erik Johnson
|David Clarkson (modified trade list of 14 teams)
|Sergei Bobrovsky
Brandon Dubinsky (limited)
Nick Foligno
Scott Hartnell
David Clarkson
|Jason Spezza (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Patrick Sharp (modified trade list of 10 teams)
Kari Lehtonen (modified no-trade list of 8, 10 or 12 teams based on games played)
Dan Hamhuis (modified trade list of 15 teams)
Antti Niemi (modified no-trade list of 15 teams)
Johnny Oduya (modified trade of 17 teams)
|Patrick Sharp
Jason Spezza
Jamie Benn
|Jonathan Ericsson (limited)
Mike Green
Jimmy Howard (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Niklas Kronwall (limited)
Justin Abdelkader
Darren Helm
|Frans Nielsen
|None
|Milan Lucic
Cam Talbot
Andrew Ference
Andrej Sekera
|
Roberto Luongo (modified trade list of 5 teams)
Jason Demers (modified no-trade list of 8 teams)
Jussi Jokinen (modified trade list of 10 teams)
|Keith Yandle
|Dustin Brown (modified trade list of 7 teams)
Rob Scuderi (modified no-trade list of 8 teams)
Jonathan Quick (details unknown)
|Anze Kopitar
|Jason Pominville (modified trade list of 20 team)
Eric Staal(modified no-trade list of 20 teams)
Devan Dubnyk (modified trade list of 19 teams)
|
Mikko Koivu
Zach Parise
Jason Pominville
Ryan Suter
|Alexei Emelin (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Andrei Markov (modified no-trade list of 12 teams)
Carey Price (modified trade list of 15 teams)
|Carey Price
Jeff Petry
|Pekka Rinne (details unknown)
James Neal (modified no-trade list of 8 teams)
|Pekka Rinne
Mike Fisher
|Mike Cammalleri
Andy Green
Cory Schneider
Travis Zajac
|Ryane Clowe
|John Tavares (modified no-trade list of 8 teams)
|Johnny Boychuk
Andrew Ladd
John Tavares
|Ryan McDonagh (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Rick Nash (modified trade list of 12 teams)
|Rick Nash
Henrik Lundqvist
Marc Staal
Dan Girardi
|Chris Neil (modified no-trade list of 15 teams)
Chris Phillips (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Bobby Ryan (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Derick Brassard (modified no-trade list of 8 teams)
Marc Methot (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Clarke MacArthur (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
|Chris Neil
Chris Phillips
Bobby Ryan
|Wayne Simmonds (modified trade list of 10 teams)
Mark Streit (modified no-trade list of 12 teams)
|Claude Giroux
|Pascal Dupuis (eight teams he will not accept trade to)
Patric Hornqvist (modified no-trade list of 8 teams)
Chris Kunitz (modified trade list of 21 teams)
Phil Kessel (modified trade list of 8 teams)
Kris Letang (modified no-trade list of 12 teams)
Marc-Andre Fleury (modified trade list of 18 teams)
|Sidney Crosby
Marc-Andre Fleury
Phil Kessel
Kris Letang
Evgeni Malkin
|Brent Burns (modified trade list of 3 teams)
Logan Couture (modified trade list of 3 teams)
Paul Martin (modified no-trade list of 6 teams)
Joe Pavelski (modified trade list of 3 teams)
Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Joel Ward (modified no-trade list of 6 teams)
|Patrick Marleau
Joe Thornton
|
Patrik Berglund (modified trade list of 23 teams)
Jay Bouwmeester
David Perron(modified no-trade list of 3 teams)
Paul Stastny
Alexander Steen
|None
|Braydon Coburn
Jason Garrison
Anton Stralman
Valtteri Filppula (modified trade list of 16 teams)
|Ben Bishop
Ryan Callahan
Valtteri Filppula
Victor Hedman
Steven Stamkos
|Tyler Bozak (modified trade list of 12 teams)
Joffrey Lupul (modified trade list of 14 teams)
Colin Greening (modified no-trade list of 10 teams
Stephane Robidas (modified trade list of 10 teams)
James van Riemsdyk (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
Milan Michalek (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
|Nathan Horton
|Alexandre Burrows
Alexander Edler
Jannik Hansen(modified trade list of 8 teams)
Brandon Sutter
Dan Hamhuis
Ryan Miller (modified trade list of 5 teams)
|Daniel Sedin
Henrik Sedin
Loui Eriksson
|Nicklas Backstrom (modified trade list of 7 teams)
Karl Alzner (modified no-trade list of 5 teams)
Matt Niskanen (modified no-trade list of 15 teams)
Alex Ovechkin (modified no-trade list of 10 teams)
|None
|Bryan Little (modified no-trade list of 14 teams)
Mark Stuart (modified no-trade list of 14 teams)
Blake Wheeler (modified no-trade list of 14 teams)
|Dustin Byfuglien
Tobias Enstrom