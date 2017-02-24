2017 NHL Trade Deadline Rumor Tracker

As many as three teams traded for Shattenkirk, but all deals fell through at the contract negotiation phases. Shattenkirk is now likely to be a rental only. Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers

The 2017 NHL Trade Deadline is finally around the corner, and rumors are flying about some major names being on the move. By the time March 1 comes around, the NHL will have seen some 20-40 players move teams and many franchises will be set to make a splash in the playoffs. Others, who were not so fortunate, will prepare their teams for a better future the following season.

We encourage you to check back here daily for updates and new names to be added to the chart. Updates today include Kevin Shattenkirk, Dennis Wideman, Patrick Eaves and Drew Stafford.

Trade Deadline Rumor Tracker Feb. 24: Kevin Shattenkirk has been traded as many as three times this season (including Edmonton for Taylor Hall), but has failed to reach a contract agreement with those teams ultimately canceling the deals. One deal was rumoured to be a seven-year, $42 million dollar offer. Teams rumoured were Edmonton, Arizona and Tampa Bay. Any trade now is likely a rental. Source: TFP Feb. 24: It appears as though the Arizona Coyotes would like to move center Martin Hanzal prior to the close of this weekend. Mostly Western Conference teams have expressed interest, but one team from the east is Montreal. Source: TSN Feb. 24: As many as 12 teams are interested in Dallas’ Patrick Eaves. Among them might be the Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers. Source: TSN Feb. 24: Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman says he’s open to a trade but has not yet been asked to waive his no-trade clause by the team. There are not many teams interested. Source: TSN Feb. 23: The Winnipeg Jets are fielding calls on Drew Stafford. They’d like to get something rather than nothing as a pending UFA. Source: TSN Feb. 22: Jarome Iginla is waiting in Colorado to see if his trade request to a playoff contender will be granted. Tons of scouts are watching, but the offers may not be there yet. Source: Denver Post Feb. 22: As per Vegas owner Bill Foley, the teams final payment will not clear prior to March 1st and the Golden Knights won’t be players at the trade deadline. Source: Andy Graziano Feb. 22: Patrik Berglund has seen his stock rise on the trade market. If St. Louis does end up as sellers, there are a handful of teams interested, including the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators Source: TFP Feb. 22: Buffalo has been rumored to be willing to move Evander Kane, but with his recent goal-scoring streak, may be willing to hang onto him. The key will be in Kane’s willingness to re-sign after next season. Source: Buffalo News Feb. 22: The Florida Panthers are aiming to be buyers at this year’s deadline. Meaning, Jagr will likely stay and prospects may be on the move for the right return. Source: NHL.com Feb. 22: Marc Bergevin has sent a letter to all NHL teams that depth defenseman Greg Pateryn is available. Source: TSN Feb. 21: A few weeks ago, three teams were interested in Jordan Eberle. Among them were Montreal, the New York Islanders and another unknown team. Things have cooled a touch, but Eberle is still on people’s minds. Source: Fanragsports.com Feb. 21: Bob McKenzie is reporting that Detroit is getting a variety of calls on defenseman Brendan Smith, as well as forwards Steve Ott and Thomas Vanek. Source: Chris Nichols Feb. 21: Ben Kuzma reports Jim Benning has reconsidered asking players to waive their no-trade clauses, which has stirred speculation that the Canucks are getting calls on Alex Burrows, Ryan Miller and Jannik Hansen Source: The Province.com Feb. 20: The New York Islanders may consider themselves buyers at the deadline and have a few lines in the water. Patrick Sharp, Radim Vrbata, Martin Hanzal, Matt Duchene and Anthony Duclair are among the names being speculated. Source: Newsday.com

