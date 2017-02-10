2017 NHL Trade Deadline: Top 25 Available Players
Trade Deadline
(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

2017 NHL Trade Deadline: Top 25 Available Players

February 10th, 2017

The 2017 NHL Trade Deadline is set for March 1, 2017, and while there haven’t been any major names on the move in the NHL, there undoubtedly will be. In an effort to keep up-to-date with the most popular targets rumoured as on the trade block, THW has put together a list of the 25 best players that have been talked about regarding a trade this season. This list will be updated as trades are made.

 

THW Top 25 Available Players
No. Player Player Details Linked Teams
1 Kevin Shattenkirk Name: Kevin Shattenkirk
Pos: D
Age: 27
Salary: $4.25
 New York Rangers
Edmonton
New Jersey
Boston
Tampa Bay
2 Name: Matt Duchene
Pos: C
Age: 26
Salary: $6M		  Montreal
Nashville
New York Islanders
St. Louis
Ottawa
3 Martin Hanzal Name: Martin Hanzal
Pos: C
Age: 29
Salary: $3.1M
 Montreal
Edmonton
Washington
Pittsburgh
Minnesota
4 Name: Radim Vrbata
Pos: RW
Age: 35
Salary: $1.5M
 Ottawa
Chicago
Columbus
San Jose
Anaheim
5 Ben Bishop Name: Ben Bishop
Pos: G
Age: 30
Salary: $5.95M
 Calgary
St. Louis
Winnipeg
Philadelphia
Anaheim
6 Name: Marc-Andre Fleury
Pos: G
Age: 32
Salary: $5.75M		 Calgary
Carolina
Winnipeg
St. Louis
7 Name: Gabriel Landeskog
Pos: LW
Age: 24
Salary: $5.57M
  New York Rangers
Los Angeles
Boston
Ottawa
8 Name: Thomas Vanek
Pos: RW
Age: 32
Salary: $2.6M
 Ottawa
Anaheim
Washington
Pittsburgh
Chicago
9 Name: Patrick Eaves
Pos: RW
Age: 32
Salary: $1M
 Los Angeles
Anaheim
Montreal
Minnesota
Columbus
10 Michael Stone Name: Michael Stone
Pos: D
Age: 26
Salary: $4M
 Edmonton
New York Rangers
Montreal
Winnipeg
11 Name: Evander Kane
Pos: LW
Age: 25
Salary: $5.3M
  Buffalo
Detroit
St. Louis
12 Name: Patrick Sharp
Pos: RW
Age: 35
Salary: $5.9M
  Pittsburgh
San Jose
New York Rangers
13 Patrik Berglund Name: Patrik Berglund
Pos: C
Age: 28
Salary: $3.7M
  Montreal
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
14 Shane Doan Name: Shane Doan
Pos: RW
Age: 40
Salary: $3.8M
 Pittsburgh
Washington
New York Rangers
Anaheim
15 Jarome Iginla Name: Jarome Iginla
Pos: RW
Age: 39
Salary: $5.3
 Calgary
Edmonton
16 Name: Brian Boyle
Pos: LW
Age: 32
Salary: $2M
 Edmonton
Columbus
New York Rangers
Chicago
17 Name: Brandon Davidson
Pos: D
Age: 27
Salary: $2.8M
 Winnipeg
Tampa Bay
Colorado
18 Brian Gionta Buffalo Sabres Name: Brian Gionta
Pos: RW
Age: 37
Salary: $4.25M
 Pittsburgh
Boston
Edmonton
19 Name: Johnny Oduya
Pos: D
Age: 35
Salary: $3.75M
 Pittsburgh
Los Angeles
Winnipeg
New York Rangers
20 Name: Alexandre Burrows
Pos: RW
Age: 35
Salary: $4.5M
 Montreal
21 Name: Ondrej Pavelec
Pos: G
Age: 29
Salary: $3.9M
 Edmonton
New York Rangers
St. Louis
22 Jordan Eberle Name: Jordan Eberle
Pos: RW
Age: 26
Salary: $6M
 Carolina
Boston
Montreal
23 fantasy hockey Name: Mathieu Perreault
Pos: LW
Age: 29
Salary: $3M
 Florida
Ottawa
24 Brendan Smith Name: Brendan Smith
Pos: D
Age: 27
Salary: $2.75M
 Edmonton
Montreal
Pittsburgh
New York Rangers
25 Name: P-A Parenteau
Pos: RW/LW
Age: 33
Salary: $1.25M
 Edmonton
Chicago
San Jose
Related:  Jets’ Trade Deadline Approach

Notables

There are plenty of players not on this list of 25 who could potentially see a change of scenery. Those include youngsters from Arizona, Anthony Duclair and from Ottawa, Curtis Lazar. Meanwhile, players like Buffalo’s Drew Stafford and Dmitry Kulikov deserve some consideration. So does Jaroslav Halak from the Islanders who may get some attention.

What we know, is that teams like Arizona and Colorado are in full sell mode. Franchises like the ones in Dallas, Detroit, Tampa Bay and Buffalo may not be far behind.

Expansion

What will make this year’s deadline all the more interesting is the way teams incorporate the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft into their plans. Will teams move players in an effort to get something instead of nothing? Will general managers make trades with the Vegas Golden Knights in an effort to keep some of their assets untouchable? The expansion draft makes the 2017 Trade Deadline just a bit more unpredictable. For fans of the NHL, the draft also makes things just a bit more “must-see”.

© The Hockey Writers 2017. All rights reserved.