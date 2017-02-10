2017 NHL Trade Deadline: Top 25 Available Players

The 2017 NHL Trade Deadline is set for March 1, 2017, and while there haven’t been any major names on the move in the NHL, there undoubtedly will be. In an effort to keep up-to-date with the most popular targets rumoured as on the trade block, THW has put together a list of the 25 best players that have been talked about regarding a trade this season. This list will be updated as trades are made.
|THW Top 25 Available Players
|No.
|Player
|Player Details
|Linked Teams
|1
|Name: Kevin Shattenkirk
Pos: D
Age: 27
Salary: $4.25
|New York Rangers
Edmonton
New Jersey
Boston
Tampa Bay
|2
|Name: Matt Duchene
Pos: C
Age: 26
Salary: $6M
| Montreal
Nashville
New York Islanders
St. Louis
Ottawa
|3
|Name: Martin Hanzal
Pos: C
Age: 29
Salary: $3.1M
|Montreal
Edmonton
Washington
Pittsburgh
Minnesota
|4
|Name: Radim Vrbata
Pos: RW
Age: 35
Salary: $1.5M
|Ottawa
Chicago
Columbus
San Jose
Anaheim
|5
|Name: Ben Bishop
Pos: G
Age: 30
Salary: $5.95M
|Calgary
St. Louis
Winnipeg
Philadelphia
Anaheim
|6
|Name: Marc-Andre Fleury
Pos: G
Age: 32
Salary: $5.75M
|Calgary
Carolina
Winnipeg
St. Louis
|7
|Name: Gabriel Landeskog
Pos: LW
Age: 24
Salary: $5.57M
| New York Rangers
Los Angeles
Boston
Ottawa
|8
|Name: Thomas Vanek
Pos: RW
Age: 32
Salary: $2.6M
|Ottawa
Anaheim
Washington
Pittsburgh
Chicago
|9
|Name: Patrick Eaves
Pos: RW
Age: 32
Salary: $1M
|Los Angeles
Anaheim
Montreal
Minnesota
Columbus
|10
|Name: Michael Stone
Pos: D
Age: 26
Salary: $4M
|Edmonton
New York Rangers
Montreal
Winnipeg
|11
|Name: Evander Kane
Pos: LW
Age: 25
Salary: $5.3M
| Buffalo
Detroit
St. Louis
|12
|Name: Patrick Sharp
Pos: RW
Age: 35
Salary: $5.9M
| Pittsburgh
San Jose
New York Rangers
|13
|Name: Patrik Berglund
Pos: C
Age: 28
Salary: $3.7M
| Montreal
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
|14
|Name: Shane Doan
Pos: RW
Age: 40
Salary: $3.8M
|Pittsburgh
Washington
New York Rangers
Anaheim
|15
|Name: Jarome Iginla
Pos: RW
Age: 39
Salary: $5.3
|Calgary
Edmonton
|16
|Name: Brian Boyle
Pos: LW
Age: 32
Salary: $2M
|Edmonton
Columbus
New York Rangers
Chicago
|17
|Name: Brandon Davidson
Pos: D
Age: 27
Salary: $2.8M
|Winnipeg
Tampa Bay
Colorado
|18
|Name: Brian Gionta
Pos: RW
Age: 37
Salary: $4.25M
|Pittsburgh
Boston
Edmonton
|19
|Name: Johnny Oduya
Pos: D
Age: 35
Salary: $3.75M
|Pittsburgh
Los Angeles
Winnipeg
New York Rangers
|20
|Name: Alexandre Burrows
Pos: RW
Age: 35
Salary: $4.5M
|Montreal
|21
|Name: Ondrej Pavelec
Pos: G
Age: 29
Salary: $3.9M
|Edmonton
New York Rangers
St. Louis
|22
|Name: Jordan Eberle
Pos: RW
Age: 26
Salary: $6M
|Carolina
Boston
Montreal
|23
|Name: Mathieu Perreault
Pos: LW
Age: 29
Salary: $3M
|Florida
Ottawa
|24
|Name: Brendan Smith
Pos: D
Age: 27
Salary: $2.75M
|Edmonton
Montreal
Pittsburgh
New York Rangers
|25
|Name: P-A Parenteau
Pos: RW/LW
Age: 33
Salary: $1.25M
|Edmonton
Chicago
San Jose
Notables
There are plenty of players not on this list of 25 who could potentially see a change of scenery. Those include youngsters from Arizona, Anthony Duclair and from Ottawa, Curtis Lazar. Meanwhile, players like Buffalo’s Drew Stafford and Dmitry Kulikov deserve some consideration. So does Jaroslav Halak from the Islanders who may get some attention.
What we know, is that teams like Arizona and Colorado are in full sell mode. Franchises like the ones in Dallas, Detroit, Tampa Bay and Buffalo may not be far behind.
Expansion
What will make this year’s deadline all the more interesting is the way teams incorporate the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft into their plans. Will teams move players in an effort to get something instead of nothing? Will general managers make trades with the Vegas Golden Knights in an effort to keep some of their assets untouchable? The expansion draft makes the 2017 Trade Deadline just a bit more unpredictable. For fans of the NHL, the draft also makes things just a bit more “must-see”.