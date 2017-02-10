2017 NHL Trade Deadline: Top 25 Available Players

The 2017 NHL Trade Deadline is set for March 1, 2017, and while there haven’t been any major names on the move in the NHL, there undoubtedly will be. In an effort to keep up-to-date with the most popular targets rumoured as on the trade block, THW has put together a list of the 25 best players that have been talked about regarding a trade this season. This list will be updated as trades are made.

THW Top 25 Available Players

No. Player Player Details Linked Teams 1 Name: Kevin Shattenkirk

Pos: D

Age: 27

Salary: $4.25

New York Rangers

Edmonton

New Jersey

Boston

Tampa Bay 2 Name: Matt Duchene

Pos: C

Age: 26

Salary: $6M Montreal

Nashville

New York Islanders

St. Louis

Ottawa 3 Name: Martin Hanzal

Pos: C

Age: 29

Salary: $3.1M

Montreal

Edmonton

Washington

Pittsburgh

Minnesota 4 Name: Radim Vrbata

Pos: RW

Age: 35

Salary: $1.5M

Ottawa

Chicago

Columbus

San Jose

Anaheim 5 Name: Ben Bishop

Pos: G

Age: 30

Salary: $5.95M

Calgary

St. Louis

Winnipeg

Philadelphia

Anaheim 6 Name: Marc-Andre Fleury

Pos: G

Age: 32

Salary: $5.75M Calgary

Carolina

Winnipeg

St. Louis 7 Name: Gabriel Landeskog

Pos: LW

Age: 24

Salary: $5.57M

New York Rangers

Los Angeles

Boston

Ottawa 8 Name: Thomas Vanek

Pos: RW

Age: 32

Salary: $2.6M

Ottawa

Anaheim

Washington

Pittsburgh

Chicago 9 Name: Patrick Eaves

Pos: RW

Age: 32

Salary: $1M

Los Angeles

Anaheim

Montreal

Minnesota

Columbus 10 Name: Michael Stone

Pos: D

Age: 26

Salary: $4M

Edmonton

New York Rangers

Montreal

Winnipeg 11 Name: Evander Kane

Pos: LW

Age: 25

Salary: $5.3M

Buffalo

Detroit

St. Louis 12 Name: Patrick Sharp

Pos: RW

Age: 35

Salary: $5.9M

Pittsburgh

San Jose

New York Rangers 13 Name: Patrik Berglund

Pos: C

Age: 28

Salary: $3.7M

Montreal

New York Islanders

New York Rangers 14 Name: Shane Doan

Pos: RW

Age: 40

Salary: $3.8M

Pittsburgh

Washington

New York Rangers

Anaheim 15 Name: Jarome Iginla

Pos: RW

Age: 39

Salary: $5.3

Calgary

Edmonton 16 Name: Brian Boyle

Pos: LW

Age: 32

Salary: $2M

Edmonton

Columbus

New York Rangers

Chicago 17 Name: Brandon Davidson

Pos: D

Age: 27

Salary: $2.8M

Winnipeg

Tampa Bay

Colorado 18 Name: Brian Gionta

Pos: RW

Age: 37

Salary: $4.25M

Pittsburgh

Boston

Edmonton 19 Name: Johnny Oduya

Pos: D

Age: 35

Salary: $3.75M

Pittsburgh

Los Angeles

Winnipeg

New York Rangers 20 Name: Alexandre Burrows

Pos: RW

Age: 35

Salary: $4.5M

Montreal 21 Name: Ondrej Pavelec

Pos: G

Age: 29

Salary: $3.9M

Edmonton

New York Rangers

St. Louis 22 Name: Jordan Eberle

Pos: RW

Age: 26

Salary: $6M

Carolina

Boston

Montreal 23 Name: Mathieu Perreault

Pos: LW

Age: 29

Salary: $3M

Florida

Ottawa 24 Name: Brendan Smith

Pos: D

Age: 27

Salary: $2.75M

Edmonton

Montreal

Pittsburgh

New York Rangers 25 Name: P-A Parenteau

Pos: RW/LW

Age: 33

Salary: $1.25M

Edmonton

Chicago

San Jose

Notables

There are plenty of players not on this list of 25 who could potentially see a change of scenery. Those include youngsters from Arizona, Anthony Duclair and from Ottawa, Curtis Lazar. Meanwhile, players like Buffalo’s Drew Stafford and Dmitry Kulikov deserve some consideration. So does Jaroslav Halak from the Islanders who may get some attention.

What we know, is that teams like Arizona and Colorado are in full sell mode. Franchises like the ones in Dallas, Detroit, Tampa Bay and Buffalo may not be far behind.

Expansion

What will make this year’s deadline all the more interesting is the way teams incorporate the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft into their plans. Will teams move players in an effort to get something instead of nothing? Will general managers make trades with the Vegas Golden Knights in an effort to keep some of their assets untouchable? The expansion draft makes the 2017 Trade Deadline just a bit more unpredictable. For fans of the NHL, the draft also makes things just a bit more “must-see”.