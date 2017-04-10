Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen is not keen on the current NHL playoff format. (The Hockey Writers)

Now that the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been set, we can debate the playoff structure.

Back in March, Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen voiced his displeasure over the current alignment. Knowing full-well that his upstart Blue Jackets would likely play the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins or the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington Capitals, it was fair for Kekalainen to be upset.

So what would the playoffs look like in the two previous formats? Let’s take a look.

(Projected winners—based solely on watching hockey all season and guessing—are in bold.)

Current Playoff Matchups

(M1) Washington Capitals (W2) Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago Blackhawks (C1) Nashville Predators (W2) (M2) Pittsburgh Penguins (M3) Columbus Blue Jackets Minnesota Wild (C2) St. Louis Blues (C3) (A1) Montreal Canadiens (W1) New York Rangers Anaheim Ducks (P1) Calgary Flames (W1) (A2) Ottawa Senators (A3) Boston Bruins Edmonton Oilers (P2) San Jose Sharks (P3)

Intriguing Matchups

It’s fair to say that the Pittsburgh-Columbus series is going to be a bloodbath. Both teams accumulated over 100 points on the season and are in close proximity to each other geographically as well. The Original Six matchup of the Canadiens and Rangers will be must-watch hockey as well.

Out west, the second round presents the most intrigue. In the Pacific Division, a Battle of California or Battle of Alberta could take place. In the Central, the Blackhawks taking on the Wild in the second round would be a great series to watch.

1-8 Conference Matchups

(1) Washington Capitals (8) Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago Blackhawks (1) Nashville Predators (8) (2) Montreal Canadiens (7) Boston Bruins Anaheim Ducks (2) Calgary Flames (7) (3) Pittsburgh Penguins (6) Ottawa Senators Minnesota Wild (3) St. Louis Blues (6) (4) Columbus Blue Jackets (5) New York Rangers Edmonton Oilers (4) San Jose Sharks (5)

Intriguing Matchups

In a “top-seed-versus-lowest-seed” playoff alignment (with divisional winners claiming the top two spots), the Canadiens-Bruins matchup stands out the most. The storyline would be perfect: after being axed earlier in the season, coach Claude Julien returns to Boston as head coach of the Canadiens–Boston’s chief rival dating back to their first years in the league. A seven-game series is just about assured here.

Though the Western Conference first round stayed the same, the potential second and third-round matchups pose the most intrigue. Imagine the Chicago dynasty taking on Connor McDavid in the second round. If the Blackhawks advanced, they could face the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference Final–pitting the two best teams in the West against each other.

True Divisional Matchups

(M1) Washington Capitals (M4) New York Rangers Chicago Blackhawks (C1) Nashville Predators (C4) (M2) Pittsburgh Penguins (M3) Columbus Blue Jackets Minnesota Wild (C2) St. Louis Blues (C3) (A1) Montreal Canadiens (A4) Toronto Maple Leafs Anaheim Ducks (P1) Calgary Flames (P4) (A2) Ottawa Senators (A3) Boston Bruins Edmonton Oilers (P2) San Jose Sharks (P3)

Intriguing Matchups

In the Metropolitan Division, the winner would not advance–they’d survive. Washington and New York have faced each other often in the playoffs and have started to build a contemporary rivalry. Pittsburgh and Columbus simply don’t like each other.

In the Atlantic Division, the Canadiens-Maple Leafs matchup stands out. Mike Babcock’s young Leafs take on the Carey Price-led Canadiens. Even American fans would tune in to see the battle of the two historic, Canadian Original Six teams.

It’s strange how no matter the playoff format, the Western Conference remains the same in the first round. Perhaps if Columbus was still in the west, Kekalainen wouldn’t have complained about the playoff matchups.

Which NHL playoff alignment favors your team the most? Comment below with your take.