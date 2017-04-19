Buffalo Sabres: A Week of Reckoning?

While the first round of the NHL playoffs starts to wrap up, Buffalo Sabres General Manager Tim Murray will be in Boca Raton, FL meeting with Sabres Owner Terry Pegula to find out whether he and Dan Bylsma will lead the team for the upcoming season. Depending on the frustration level of ownership, it may be the end of the line for both coach and GM and the hunt for new leadership will begin for the 2017-18 season.

Here’s a look at Pegula’s possible scenarios.

Stay the Course with Tim and Dan

The coach and GM each have three years left on their deal, with Bylsma earning $3 million a season. Even a multi-billionaire like Pegula might be frustrated at the possibility of paying them not to work, especially after dumping Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan after two sub-par seasons. The no-change theory is possible since Murray was emphatic about sharing the blame for the team under-performing.

Many observers believe that this will be the most likely scenario. However, rumblings within the media, and organization point to other options.

A New Coach

It makes sense for Murray to keep Bylsma and keep some of the heat off his own missteps. However, if Pegula believes the team needs new management and pulls the plug on the coach, the search will begin immediately to find his replacement. In 2014, Bylsma was in limbo while Pittsburgh took their time in making the decision to fire him. If Sabre ownership makes the move to do the same in 2017, it may open the door for a reunion with former head coach Lindy Ruff, who was not retained in Dallas. Certainly an interesting scenario to bring back the most successful coach in the franchise history.

Other than that, it’s a guess as to who would be hired behind the bench for the upcoming season. It would depend on the connections and relationships Murray has to other coaches, organizations and the chemistry that could be built in a short period of time.

Both GM and Coach are Fired

This scenario gained traction after Murray’s season-ending press conference. In particular, he seemed flustered during the press conference and it may demonstrate a real concern for his future. It exemplifies the GM’s understanding that ownership is furious at how the team performed and how “The Tank” is failing. Two years removed from drafting Jack Eichel, even the most ardent anti-tankers could not envision that the team would still be last in the Atlantic Division, 15th in the East and 26th overall.

While experts agree Murray’s 2016 draft was very good, not developing top-pick Alexander Nylander could haunt him. It’s no secret that a weak spot on the team is the depth on the blue line. For example, Jakob Chychrun drafted No. 16 by Arizona, played 68 games in his rookie campaign. Charlie McAvoy, drafted No. 14 by Boston is playing over 20 minutes in the playoffs against Ottawa. Murray admitted that Nylander needs to make huge strides in the offseason to play in Buffalo next year.

GM Shown the Door

This is the least likely scenario. Dumping Murray and keeping Bylsma seems far fetched. However, back in 2013, Pegula had an opportunity to do just that. Former GM Darcy Regier, after several poor drafts and mismanagement, should have been shown the door. Instead, Regier took the opportunity to jettison Ruff and preserve his job.

Currently, Murray is at the top of the food chain with President Russ Brandon considered a figurehead. This is not what Pegula envisioned with his hockey department four years ago. He hired Pat LaFontaine to run the show and unfortunately left the organization four months later under a shroud of secrecy. With very little home grown talent within the organization, the thought of a multi-tiered hockey department is non-existent and the GM is left to run the show.

It’s clear that changes could be on the horizon for the Sabres, it depends on the frustration level of ownership, and Terry Pegula in particular. It would not be a surprise if announcements on organizational changes (if any) happen by the end of the week,

Stay tuned Sabre fans.