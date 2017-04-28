Capitals Host Playoff Yoga for Stressed Fans

While it seems rather difficult to do a lotus pose in a hockey jersey, the Washington Capitals are making it all possible this postseason.

In lieu of how stressful the postseason can be, the Caps are hosting playoff yoga every morning of playoff weekday games. The #PlayoffYoga takes place on the rooftop of Washington’s practice facility, Kettler Capitals Iceplex, in Arlington, Virginia. The one-hour sessions kick off at 6:30 a.m. each game day morning, and are free and open to the public.

Yeah… you heard that correctly. The playoffs are considered such a stressful moment in the DMV area that the organization feels the need to put on free yoga sessions for their fans. So, at the break of dawn, before pretty much anyone wakes up in the morning, fans can go stretch it out and let go of all of those worries. And considering the Capitals’ playoff history, it is reasonable to understand why the fandom would need yoga.

Yoga and More to Help Caps Fans Relax

Washington has yet to make it past the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 1998. This is their third series with Pittsburgh over the last eight years. The last times these two matched up in the playoffs, Pittsburgh took both series and went on to win the Cup. Seeing Washington go into a downward spiral after the first round is nothing out of the ordinary. And honestly, for those fans watching their team fall into the same pattern year after year, perhaps yoga isn’t the worst idea. Besides, how else are you supposed to cope with the frustration that the Capitals bring each year?

At the same time, while the playoffs are definitely stressful, there are some logistical questions that come with holding playoff yoga sessions. Is your fight strap supposed to be tied down while you’re doing that downward-facing dog pose? How about the traditional tree pose? Try doing that in a pair of skates…

Fans can RSVP for the yoga sessions on the team’s website. Of course, it requires waking up incredibly early, getting out of bed and putting on the perfect workout outfit, but in the end, it’s all worth it for relieving some of the anxiety. And knowing the Capitals, this series is going to be one of the most frustrating ones yet.

Playoff yoga isn’t the only opportunity for Caps fans to get involved in postseason activities. Fans can also search for tickets in a D.C. scavenger hunt before games. The Capitals have even extended the fun to newborn babies; all children born at MedStar Hospital Center and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital during the Capitals’ postseason campaign will receive a #CapsPlayoffBaby package, which includes a blanket, hat and gift for the moms.

Washington appears confident in their playoff run and is definitely trying to make it just as exciting for the fans. While the Capitals currently trail 1-0 in their best-of-7 series against the Penguins, they will look to tie it up Saturday at Verizon Center. The puck drops at 8 p.m.