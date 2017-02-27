The Dallas Stars have traded defenseman Jordie Benn to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the Stars announced Monday.

The 29-year-old Benn was signed by the Dallas Stars as an unrestricted free agent in 2009, joining his younger brother Jamie on the team. In 58 games this season, Benn has scored two goals and 15 points this season. He’s been a mainstay on the Stars’ blueline, but with the team faltering this season after a breakout 2015-16 campaign, changes are being made with an eye towards the future. In his career, Benn has scored 11 goals and 71 points in 302 regular season games. He’s also added three assists in six career playoff appearances with Dallas.

Stars’ general manager Jim Nill extended his appreciations to Benn for all of his contributions over the years.

“We want to thank Jordie for all his contributions both on the ice, and in the community,” said Nill. “We wish him all the best in his career going forward.”

Pateryn to the Stars

The Canadiens traded away the 26-year-old Pateryn on the heels of general manager Marc Bergevin sending a memo to every team in the NHL announcing that the defenseman was available on the trade market. That memo was sent after Pateryn’s In 24 games this season, Pateryn has scored one goal and six points and ranked eighth on the Canadiens with 43 blocked shots. He’s also not afraid to be physical, laying out 44 hits on the year.

Pateryn was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft with the 128th overall selection. The Leafs traded him soon thereafter to the Canadiens in exchange for Mikhail Grabovski. In his career, Pateryn has scored two goals and 13 points to go along with 194 hits and 114 blocked shots in 82 games across four seasons. In seven career postseason games, all coming in 2015, Pateryn has recorded three points – all assists.

Two Teams With Two Different Needs

Nill had this to say about his team’s newest defenseman following the trade:

“Greg is a solid defender and possesses a physical presence on the back-end,” stated Nill. “He brings size and another right shot into the mix for us.”

At 6 foot 3 and 221 pounds, Pateryn certainly brings an increase in size in comparison to the 6-foot-2, 200 pound Benn, who, in his own right, still wasn’t a pushover. For the Canadiens, this is a chance to revamp their defensive grouping as they look to maintain the top spot in the Atlantic Division with the Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers all hot on their heels.

The Stars, on the other hand, look to be keeping an open mind moving forward as they acquire a Pateryn, who is three years younger than Benn. Pateryn is signed through the 2017-18 season at just $800,000. Benn, on the other hand, is due $1.1 million each year through the 2018-19 season. The savings aren’t very significant, but it is still important to note that there will be no salary retained in this deal, which puts the Canadiens on the hook for one more years worth of salary, as reported by Pierre LeBrun.

