Witnessing Red Wings History? Cough It Up

Ticket prices for the final two Detroit Red Wings games at Joe Louis Arena are hitting record highs. (DrVenkman/Wikimedia Commons

If you’re looking to be a part of history this weekend for the final two Detroit Red Wings games at Joe Louis Arena, you’re going to have to pay a pretty penny.

A plethora of pennies, to be more precise, as the average ticket price on the secondary market is hitting record numbers.

According to TicketIQ, which tracks 90 percent of the secondary market, the average ticket price for Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens is $206, while the average ticket price for the final game Sunday against the New Jersey Devils is $328.

Record Ticket Prices

For those looking to save some money, the cheapest ticket for Saturday’s game is $177, while Sunday’s game will cost you a minimum of $262. These are the two most expensive tickets tracked for Red Wings games since the 2009-10 season, according to TicketIQ.

Eight of the 10 most expensive Red Wings tickets since the 2009-10 season have been for games this season. The cheapest ticket for the March 10 game against the Chicago Blackhawks was $145, while the Dec. 27 game against the Buffalo Sabres, which featured a celebration of the 1997 Stanley Cup-winning team, had the cheapest ticket listed at $128.

Despite the Red Wings’ sub-par record of 32-36-12 and no chance of a playoff berth, the demand to be a part of a historic event is quite high.

‘Farewell to the Joe’ Events

Fans may have to pay a significant price to see the Red Wings in the final two games at Joe Louis Arena, but the team is making the price worth it with giveaways and events.

Fans who attend Saturday’s game will receive a mini replica of Joe Louis Arena, according to the Detroit Red Wings website.

Fans who attend Sunday’s game will receive a “Farewell to the Joe” mini-stick. Additionally, fans in attendance of the last game will receive a certificate that declares they were part of the final game at the Joe.

Prior to Sunday’s game, there will be a red carpet walk, where fans can see and cheer for current and more than 50 former players as they walk into Joe Louis Arena. The walk will take place from 2-3 p.m. near the east entrance of the arena along Steve Yzerman Drive facing the Detroit RiverWalk.

Following Sunday’s game, the Red Wings will host a ceremony from 8-9 p.m. on the ice. The ceremony will include current and former players who will participate in a Q&A session, as they share their favorite memories of Joe Louis Arena. FOX Sports Detroit commentator Ken Daniels will host the ceremony.

For those fans who are unable to attend the Q&A session in person, FOX Sports Detroit will air the ceremony live.

Fans hoping to take a piece of Joe Louis Arena with them this weekend might want to think twice.

According to MLive, a Red Wings spokesperson said there will be “enhanced security in place” this weekend but did not give specific details.

The team plans to sell chairs and possibly other items to fans at a later date, but those details have not been finalized.

The Red Wings are no doubt disappointed their final season does not feature a playoff berth, but this weekend’s events will be a nice treat for fans, as they say goodbye to the 38-year-old arena.