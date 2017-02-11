The Ottawa Senators have placed goaltender Andrew Hammond on waivers, Elliotte Friedman announced Saturday. The move comes as a result of Craig Anderson returning to the Senators lineup following his leave of absence to be with his wife. Unfortunately for Hammond, this news also comes on his 29th birthday.

Hammond has played in six games this season and has compiled an 0-2-0 record with a 4.08 goals against average and a .837 save percentage. The Senators have been relying on Mike Condon to step up every night in Anderson’s absence, and the second-year goalie has done an admirable job, posting a 16-9-5 record with a 2.56 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

Hammond has a breakout season with the Senators in the 2014-15 season when he played in 24 games, compiled a 20-1-2 record with a 1.79 goals against average and a .941 save percentage. Unfortunately, Hammond hasn’t been able to replicate that unreal stretch he had to close the 2014-15 season, and he’s fallen through the cracks as the team’s third goalie this season.

With many teams looking for an upgrade in net, Hammond could be an interesting option. Despite his less-than-appealing numbers this season, a change of scenery could be beneficial to Hammond and could help shake up the goalie situation for a team that claims him.

Jere Lehtinen Jersey to Be Retired By Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars announced Friday that they would be retiring former right winger Jere Lehtinen’s jersey No. 26. Lehtinen played his entire 14-season career in Dallas, posting 243 goals and 514 points in 875 games. This honoring will come as part of the Stars celebration of their 25th anniversary in the 2017-18 season.

Lehtinen becomes just the fifth player in Stars’ franchise history to have his number retired by the team, and just the third since the franchise moved from Minnesota to Dallas. The other players to have had their numbers retired by the Stars include Neal Broten, Bill Goldsworthy Mike Modano and Bill Masterton.

In his career, Lehtinen won three Frank J. Selke trophies, awarded annually to the league’s best defensive forward. It’s one of hockey’s highest individual honors for a player to have their jersey retired by a team – and for Lehtinen, his number will live on in infamy within the Stars organization forever.

Cody Franson Out 2-3 Weeks

The Buffalo Sabres will be without defenseman Cody Franson for the next two-to-three weeks, per John Vogl of The Buffalo News. Franson is suffering from a bone bruise in his foot and will likely be back right around the trade deadline per head coach Dan Bylsma, says Vogl.

For the Sabres, Franson is just one in a number of injuries that the franchise has had to deal with all season. Though injuries are a part of the game, there’s no denying the fact that the Sabres have been hit hard this season, and losing Franson is just more of the same for a Buffalo franchise looking to find their way back into the playoff discussion. In 51 games this season, his second in Buffalo, Franson has scored three goals and 16 points. He’s also compiled 26 penalty minutes and a minus-1 rating. His first season in Buffalo was awfully similar with Franson scoring four goals and 17 points in 59 games, along with 26 penalty minutes and a minus-5 rating.

Franson has played in 510 games in his career, scoring 42 goals and 202 points split between the Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Buffalo Sabres. Franson’s best season came during the 2014-15 season when he played in 78 games, scored seven goals and a career-high 36 points.

Former WHL Player Blasts Lawsuit Against CHL

Former WHL player Zach Franko has stepped up and spoken out against a lawsuit targeting the CHL. The 23-year-old played for three seasons with the Kelowna Rockets and Kootenay Ice and blasted the lawsuit put together by former CHL players demanding millions of dollar in outstanding wages. More than 300 current and former players have joined the suit since it was filed back in 2014.

“As a proud WHL and CHL alumni, I find it embarrassing that players are asking for more money,” Franko said on Twitter. “Tell me what responsibilities do we as 16-20-year-old boys have that we need money for? Our teams cover our gear, living expenses, food, put roofs over our heads, and take us in like one of their own children.”

Frank went on to say:

“(The teams) monitor our billet families and make sure we are being taken care of like no other teenager,” Franko added. “I am so thankful that my parents can retire years earlier (because) the WHL is paying for my school and I will forever thank them for that.”

It’s clear that this story is far from over, and while some CHL players and alumni feel adamant about their case, some of their peers feel otherwise.