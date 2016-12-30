Islanders Place Halak On Waivers

The New York Islanders placed starting goaltender Jaroslav Halak on waivers on Friday. This is the latest chapter in an often tense relationship between the Isles organization and Halak.

It is unlikely any other team will claim the veteran netminder. Halak has a cap hit of $4.5 million according to capfriendly.com. That would be pro-rated for the rest of this season for any team that claims him. Halak is also under contract for next season at the same rate.

The move came after Halak was reportedly upset by some comments made by Isles head coach Jack Capuano after Thursday night’s 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild. “Jaro wasn’t sharp at all,” Capuano told NHL.com. “He gave up some soft goals and we had to battle back…We needed a better effort from Jaro, quite honestly…Four goals on 24 shots isn’t going to get it done.”

If no team claims the 31-year-old goalie, he will most likely report to the Islanders AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. He would receive his full salary if he reports but would not be paid if he refuses to play in the AHL.

If Halak clears waivers, the Islanders would likely rely on Thomas Greiss as their starter with J.F. Berube serving as the backup. That was the same duo the team called on when Halak was injured last season.

Tensions Between Isles and Agent Continue

There was tension between the Islanders and Alan Walsh, Halak’s agent, earlier this year when Walsh criticized the Isles organization for carrying three goalies all season.

Hard to figure out NY Islanders using 3 goalie system for 2nd year. Biggest issue is goalies don’t get enough practice time to stay sharp. — Allan Walsh (@walsha) October 29, 2016

Starting goalie for NY Islanders last game had only 1 quality practice in last 5 days before Penguins game. Going on 2 years of this now. — Allan Walsh (@walsha) October 29, 2016

At that point, Islanders general manager Garth Snow announced that the team would entertain any trade offers for Halak. No trade was made.

The Islanders carried three goaltenders last season after claiming Berube off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings. Halak was injured several times during the season and was unavailable for the playoffs.

Strong World Cup

The best time to trade Halak would have been after the World Cup this September. Halak played very well for Team Europe in the tournament, leading his team to a surprise appearance in the Final. His performance answered any lingering concerns about his health and his ability to bounce back. However, the Islanders did not trade any of their goalies.

The Islanders originally acquired Halak in a trade with the Washington Capitals in the summer of 2014. The native of Slovakia is 6-8-5 this season with a pedestrian 3.23 GAA and a .904 save percentage.