Martin Necas – 2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Martin Necas

2016-17 Team: Brno Kometa (#88)

Date of Birth: Jan. 15, 1990

Place of Birth: Nove Mesto na Morave, CZE

Ht: 6’0” Wt: 167 lbs

Shoots: Right

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2017 first-year eligible

Twitter: Necas88

Rankings

THW Alternate Rankings: 7th (January)

Future Considerations: 10th (Spring)

ISS: 10th (April)

McKeen’s Hockey: 10th (February)

Bob McKenzie: 10th (April)

Craig Button: 3th (March)

Jeff Marek: 8th (March)

Martin Necas is a highly-skilled playmaking center that works hard to create plays. His explosive speed and strong stick-handling coupled with his confidence and vision make him a very intriguing option coming out of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. There are some concerns about his size, however, as he stands close to 6 foot 1 but weighs under 170 pounds. If Necas is to make the jump to the NHL, he’ll need to add to his frame to withstand the NHL-style game.

In recent years, teams have shied away from drafting players due to size concerns. Necas, however, has proven that he can play alongside professional players in the Czech-league. His ability to make an impact on the offensive and defensive side of the puck stands out, and with his speed, NHL teams will surely be salivating at the idea of what he can do with some refining at the next level.

A raw talent, Necas probably won’t be making an NHL roster anytime soon. His abilities need to be fine-tuned and he’ll need to work hard to gain weight to properly fill out his 6-foot frame prior to playing in the NHL. While he likely won’t be a top-five selection, his upside and leadership will be too tough to pass on for long.

NHL Draft Projection

Necas situation is an interesting one. When a player is as fast and skilled as he is without losing an edge playing against professionals, scouts take notice. It is for this reason that Necas name has ranged from No. 3 (Craig Button’s rankings) to No. 10 all year. The upside is there, the speed it there and the willingness to play hard despite being undersized is commendable. Still, teams will need to be wary of Necas size, though it shouldn’t deter any team from letting him slide outside of the top-10. He should go somewhere in the 7-to-10 range.

Quotables

“Plays a very confident two-way game. Defensively responsible, has a great engine and doesn’t tire.” – Jeff Marek, Sportsnet.com

“Necas (6-0, 167) is an excellent skater with a fine set of tools. He was captain for the Czech Republic at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in August and had two goals and four assists in four games. He’s fast, has great balance and has confidence in his ability to score and create opportunities. ” – Mike Morreale, NHL.com

“A rather smallish-sized energy player with great offensive upside and creativity. A lightning-quick skater who likes to handle the puck and creates scoring chances. Can distribute the puck with accuracy and likes to set up teammates.” – Dennis Schellenberg

Statistics

Strengths

Speed

Confidence

Puck handling

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Weight needed to fill his frame

NHL Potential

Necas will need to work on gaining weight and refining his game if he wants to make an impact at the NHL level. His high offensive upside bode for his chances at succeeding, but he’ll need to add to his frame if he wants to last through the rigorous NHL schedule. His elite-level speed, skating and ability to make plays offensively, defensively and in the faceoff circle make him a strong candidate to become a dynamic top-six playmaking center.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence –8.5/10, Defence – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

Won the Czech Extraliga Championship in 2016-17 and was the captain of the Czech at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in August.