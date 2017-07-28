Most Undervalued Player From Every NHL Team

No matter what team a fan roots for, there will always be that one player on their favorite team that doesn’t receive enough attention. The term “undervalued” can be seen in many different ways. In this particular case, it’s defined as the lack of praise, recognition or attention a player receives from fans and media throughout the league.

Anaheim Ducks – Andrew Cogliano

Not once in his ten year NHL career has Cogliano missed a game.

The Iron Man’s value to the Ducks is apparent, as he’s been one of the finest penalty killers in the league. In the last five seasons, only Brad Marchand and Jonathan Toews have scored more shorthanded points than Cogliano and only Marchand has scored more goals. Paired with Ryan Kesler in the last couple of seasons, they form one of the best penalty killing units.

He has also consistently been a 30 point scorer.

Arizona Coyotes – Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Ekman-Larsson’s production took a hit last season, but so did the Coyotes as a team. In the last three seasons, Ekman-Larsson has been the primary producer for the ‘Yotes. His 56 goals and 137 points lead the team by a wide margin and he posted back to back 20-goal seasons before this past year.

The 2009 sixth overall pick is also great in his own end, despite what the numbers say. He is the perfect fit for the NHL today, as he can move the puck up the ice quickly, but once that is done, nobody can put it home. With the latest additions to the team, his numbers should rise.

Ekman-Larsson has represented Sweden in the Olympics, the World Cup, and various World Championships and has performed remarkably well. A Norris vote in the future would not be out of the question for the 26-year-old.

Boston Bruins – David Krejci

This might seem like an odd choice considering Krejci has been in the league for so long. But a lot of the attention goes towards guys like Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara or Tuukka Rask. Krejci’s value to the Bruins is undeniable, just look at the 2010 playoffs.

The Bruins had a 3-0 series lead and Krejci took a hit from Mike Richards that broke his wrist, thus forcing a third line player into his second line center role and the Bruins dropped the series. During his career, the Bruins have made it to the Finals twice, and both times Krejci led the NHL in playoff goals and points. While he may be in Bergeron’s shadow, Krejci has been one of, if not the best second line center in the league. Had he stayed healthy, his career numbers would look much better.

Buffalo Sabres – Ryan O’Reilly

O’Reilly has always been in the 50-60 point mark during his career. Well known for his all-around game, O’Reilly is the perfect center on any team. He wins key faceoffs and serves as a great penalty killer. He can be used in any situation and often doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

While some may question his contract, Sabres teammate Jack Eichel mentioned during a podcast that O’Reilly was like their Bergeron and he was worth every dollar he gets. His contract does seem hefty, but once you realize what he brings to the Sabres squad, it doesn’t seem too bad.

He has also represented Canada at the World Cup, the World Championships and earlier in his career, the U-17 and U-18 championships.

Calgary Flames – Mikael Backlund

In the last couple of years, it would be hard to deny that Backlund has been flying under the radar. He’s put up back to back 20-goal seasons while maintaining a solid defensive game. Last season, he ranked 12th in shorthanded time on the ice and registered three shorthanded assists.

Backlund is entering a contract year and should trend upward again this season. The Flames appear to have a dangerous squad armed with Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Matthew Tkachuk and arguably one of the best blue lines in the league.

Carolina Hurricanes – Jaccob Slavin

It is difficult to choose only one underrated player from the Hurricanes roster, as it seems like they have so many. One that stands out is Slavin, his impressive defensive game and puck moving skills were on display last season and he can skate with the best of them. He also ranked second in the NHL in takeaways.

Slavin was fifth in shorthanded time on the ice this season, cementing himself as a key defender for the organization. Drafted in the fourth round back in 2012, Slavin climbed up the ranks in an impressive prospect pool and earned a seven-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5.3 million.

In a few seasons, people are going to understand how good Slavin really is. He isn’t known for his production, but as he continues to improve with the rest of the Hurricanes youngsters, it will rise.

Chicago Blackhawks – Brent Seabrook

Nicklas Hjalmarsson would have been chosen if he had not been traded this offseason. Seabrook isn’t necessarily underrated, but he does receive a lot less attention than the rest of the Blackhawks core. Players like Patrick Kane, Toews, Duncan Keith and Chris Crawford are usually the topics of discussion while Seabrook lays low.

Over the years, his contribution to the Blackhawks has been monumental. He’s been in the 30 to 50 point range for most of his career while playing a shutdown role against top opposition. During the playoffs, he’s been known to score huge goals in key situations for the Blackhawks while also being a great leader.

He’s represented Canada several times and the spotlight never seems to be on him. It would not be crazy to say Seabrook should have been among the Norris finalists a few times during his career.

Honourable mention goes to Marian Hossa, as he has had a Hall of Fame career and has been one the best penalty killers in the league.

Colorado Avalanche – Mikko Rantanen

He’s only played one season in the NHL so far, but Rantanen dominated. On an Avalanche squad that was worse than the Atlanta Thrashers when they came into the league, Rantanen still managed to pot 20 goals and 38 points.

The 20-year-old was drafted tenth overall in 2015 and dominated the AHL before making the leap. At 6’3″, the Finnish winger has shown a small sample size of how good he is in a year crowded by rookies like Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine, Zach Werenski and more.

If the Avalanche can figure things out, Rantanen is up for a promising career. The addition of Tyson Jost and the growth of Nathan MacKinnon will contribute to his development.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Cam Atkinson

Honorable mention to Alexander Wennberg, but this title goes to Atkinson. He just recently had a breakout season where he surpassed the 30-goal mark, but Atkinson has been a consistent 2o-goal scorer since the 2013-14 season. The fact that he managed to pot 35 goals while starting in his own zone nearly 55% of the time makes it even more impressive. His shooting percentage was a little over the league average, but he is still a lock for 20 or more goals.

The Blue Jackets, in general, seem to be under the radar, but they have an excellent team with a fantastic blue line. Atkinson is one of the many reasons the Blue Jackets were successful this past season, along with rookie Zach Werenski and Vezina winner Sergei Bobrovsky. At 28 years of age, Atkinson is in his prime and could be a top-10 goal scorer in the league once again.

Dallas Stars – John Klingberg

Normally a hidden gem for fantasy hockey team owners, Klingberg has been a point-producing machine for the Stars since he entered the league. Never under 40 points, he is a quality puck-mover who has no problem finding the net or his teammates.

Klingberg is only 24 years old and will continue to produce on a star-studded Dallas team. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin are typically the hallmark names where Klingberg is often hidden. His recent 49 point season was considered an “off year” after posting 58 points in the previous campaign.

Radek Faksa is also a name to keep an eye on, he is up and coming and could break out this year.

Detroit Red Wings – Andreas Athanasiou

With just over 100 games under his belt, Athanasiou has been one of the best even strength point producers for the Red Wings. Last season, 25 of his 29 points were at even strength and 17 of his 18 goals were as well. His blazing speed and puck skills allowed him to score some highlight reel goals.

Unfortunately, Athanasiou has been misused by head coach Jeff Blashill, only playing about 13 minutes per game. His production could rise if he gets some extra ice time and power play time. He is still young and has time to develop, but his skating is already at an elite level and he is a breakout candidate for next year.

Edmonton Oilers – Oscar Klefbom

Drafted 19th overall in 2011, Klefbom made tremendous strides last year with the Oilers. In his first full season, he tallied 38 points, including 12 goals. His performance was good enough to secure a 7-year contract worth $29 million (4.1M average annual value), which could end up being a steal down the road.

Obviously, Connor McDavid draws all the attention from the media, but Klefbom’s play has been outstanding in both the regular season and playoffs. He will be part of Edmonton’s bright future.

Florida Panthers – Aleksander Barkov

Barkov is arguably one of the most underrated players in the league, not just on the Panthers. He was drafted second overall in a loaded draft year and has been a stud for Florida. Injuries have hurt his totals, but in the past two seasons, he’s maintained a points-per-game average of 0.80 or higher.

His all-around game is unbelievable and teammate Vincent Trocheck said he would be the talk of the league if he played in a big hockey market. At 6’3″, 214 pounds, Barkov has all the tools to become an elite center in the NHL and he will only get better. In a healthy season, he could hit the 70 point mark. Florida is on the rise and so is Barkov.

Los Angeles Kings – Tyler Toffoli

With star players like Drew Doughty, Anze Kopitar, Jeff Carter and Jonathan Quick on the squad, it’s hard for Toffoli to grab some of the L.A. spotlight. Barring last season, which was a down year for the entire Kings roster, Toffoli has been part of the core and is usually a lock for 40-50 points.

His production often flies undetected, but it’s safe to say Toffoli is a first line winger on most teams and his numbers prove it. He is a fantastic even-strength scorer and has many good seasons ahead of him. His $4.6 million average annual value is a great deal for the Kings too.

Minnesota Wild – Ryan Suter

Despite his massive contract and appearances for Team USA, Suter remains somewhat underrated and here’s why: For the longest time, he’s been at the top of the NHL in time on the ice and average time on the ice per game. He’s been playing a shutdown role against opposing teams’ top lines for his entire career while hovering around the 40 point mark.

It’s a crime that Suter doesn’t have a Norris trophy to his name already, as he’s been a workhorse on every team he’s played for. No matter what situation he’s put in, whether it’s the penalty kill, power play or crucial even strength situations, Suter is reliable.

Montreal Canadiens – Artturi Lehkonen

In his first NHL season, Lehkonen was solid, tallying 28 points including 18 goals. He was a big player for the Habs in the playoffs, where he had four points in six games. This wasn’t his first pro stint, however. Lehkonen was the SM-Liiga rookie of the year in 2012-13 and continued to improve in the SHL for Frölunda.

He dominated the SHL playoffs in 2015-16, posting 19 points in 16 games, eventually becoming an SHL champion. He made a smooth transition to the NHL and is going to be a great asset for Montreal in the upcoming years.

Nashville Predators – Mattias Ekholm

Ekholm is the fourth piece in Nashville’s perfect top-4. He is tasked with a lot of the tough defensive assignments. In the playoffs, he and P.K. Subban shut down elite players like Ryan Getzlaf, Vladimir Tarasenko, and the Patrick Kane/Artemi Panarin duo.

He is not as flashy as his partners, but he is extremely efficient in his own end and receives a ton of praise from the Nashville fan base. A lot more people saw what made Ekholm so great in the most recent playoffs, but I still feel like he doesn’t receive enough props for the work he does in his own end.

New Jersey Devils – Adam Henrique

He’s been known to score big goals in the playoffs for the Devils, but Henrique has been an excellent two-way center for the past four seasons. Constantly sitting in the 40-50 point range, he has provided consistent scoring for the Devils, who are in desperate need of offense.

The Devils haven’t been the center of attention since their deep playoff run in 2012, which makes Henrique even more unknown to those who don’t watch his team. He tallied 30 goals in 2015-16 and 20 this past season.

Andy Greene is another candidate, as he’s been steady on the Devils’ blue line for over a decade.

New York Islanders – Nick Leddy

At 26 years of age, Leddy has been a key piece on a Cup winning team and cemented himself as a number one defenseman for the Islanders. Despite not being a big name nor in Norris talks every year, Leddy plays an excellent all-around game and remains a 30 to 40 point-scorer.

Entering his fourth year for the Islanders, his numbers could spike on an improving squad. He bested some of his career highs last year by posting 46 points and 11 goals. Leddy is one of those defensemen who should be getting a lot more recognition. He can skate with the puck and defend at an elite level.

New York Rangers – J.T. Miller

Miller is becoming one of those rare power forwards in the league that teams love. He can skate, find the back of the net and play physical if need be. His back to back 22 goal seasons show his consistency and he surpassed his career high in assists by 13.

Miller recorded 56 points during his last campaign and will be looking to add to his totals next season. The 2011 15th overall pick established himself as a solid third line center for the Rangers and could have a big season ahead of him.

Ottawa Senators – Mark Stone

Stone became a full-time NHLer in the 2014-15 season. Since then, he’s been a consistent 20-goal scorer and nearly hit the 30-goal mark. In his three full seasons, Stone has 322 takeaways. The second best? John Tavares with 226.

Stone should be nicknamed “The Thief” because he is excellent at getting the puck off the opponents’ stick.

While he doesn’t carry the burden of taking most faceoffs because he isn’t a center, Stone is an excellent two-way player and has shown over the course of his career that he can produce. His defensive skills don’t get enough recognition and Stone should be in the Selke talks year after year.

Philadelphia Flyers – Wayne Simmonds

Since being traded to the Flyers, Simmonds ranks 15th in the NHL in goals. In that same span, only Alex Ovechkin has scored more goals on the power play. Simmonds finally scored 30 goals in 2015-16 and managed to repeat the feat this past year on a Flyers team that had a hard time scoring.

His contract is arguably one of the best in the league and Simmonds fits the Flyers criteria. He is the prototypical power forward and he’s been one of the most consistent scorers in the league in the past five years. He is the golden boy of every fantasy hockey pool.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Patric Hornqvist

Much like Simmonds, Hornqvist gets most of his work done in front of the net. Arguably one of the best net-front presence players in the league, he has been tallying 50 points per season for awhile. He was a 30-goal scorer on Nashville and has never been under 20 goals per season (in a full campaign).

He has the ability to get under his opponent’s skin and isn’t afraid to go to the dirty areas to get the puck. Obviously, playing with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Chris Letang and Phil Kessel, Hornqvist doesn’t see much of the spotlight, but he’s still managed to produce. Oh, did I mention he was the last pick of the 2005 NHL draft?

San Jose Sharks – Marc-Edouard Vlasic

He finally got the raise he was looking for, but Vlasic still doesn’t get his dues from other fan bases. His lack of production is what makes him somewhat shadowed by his teammate Brent Burns. But Vlasic gets the job done in the defensive zone, playing the tough minutes against the best players from around the league and doing a very good job at shutting them down.

Other coaches and managers know just how good he is, which is why he represented Canada at the 2014 Olympics and 2016 World Cup and received an eight-year contract extension.

St. Louis Blues – Jaden Schwartz

Injuries have set Schartz back a tad, but he remains a point producer on the verge of a big season. In years where he’s played over 75 games, Schwartz has notched 55 points or more, including a career-high 28 goals. Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Pietrangelo remain the household names in St. Louis, but 25-year-old Schwartz brings a lot to the table at both ends of the ice. He is skilled with the puck and can find the twine.

He’s represented Canada multiple times during his junior career, where he performed at a high level. Even though he is 25, Schwartz has room to improve offensively.

Tampa Bay Lightning – Victor Hedman

If it wasn’t for Erik Karlsson and Burns’ God-like seasons, Hedman would have taken the Norris Trophy with ease. Listed at 6’6″, Hedman can skate like the wind to create opportunities and he’s very hard to contain due to his massive frame.

He is relied upon in every situation and this season he finally clicked offensively, tallying 72 points in 79 games. The big Swede averages almost 25 minutes per game for the Lightning and is entering his prime. This could only be the start to Hedman’s dominance.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Morgan Rielly

It’s still early in his career, and Rielly couldn’t be with a better team. Known for his offensive prowess when he was drafted, Rielly has turned into a solid two-way defenseman capable of handling the opposition’s big guns. With the direction the Leafs are trending, Rielly is considered a cornerstone defenseman for the franchise and will only get better as the team progresses. He still manages good possession numbers despite starting in the defensive zone 53% of the time.

Rielly is part of the trend of young, fast, puck-moving defensemen in the league that are in high demand.

Vancouver Canucks – Bo Horvat

I’m not going to sugarcoat it, the Canucks have been a dumpster fire for a few seasons now. One bright spot on the team is Horvat. At only 22 years old, Horvat had a career year in 2016-17, tallying 20 goals and 52 points on a Canucks team that finished 29th in the league.

Vancouver is slowly turning it around with their prospects, but there is still a long climb ahead and Horvat is going to need to carry the load as their number one center for years to come. As his totals climb, so will his recognition around the league. He’s just that good.

Vegas Golden Knights – Marc-André Fleury

During his entire career, Fleury has been nothing but class. He is the prime example of what it means to be a professional and a teammate. He takes a lot of heat from fans around the league due to some bad playoff performances, but the Flower has shown year after year that he can be brilliant and lead his team to victory.

He waived his no-move clause to help the team that drafted him and made the conscious decision to become a leader and ambassador for the sport in Vegas. Even when the going got tough, or when he saw a rookie take his crease in the playoffs, Fleury was nothing but supportive, a true class act. He does not receive the credit he deserves.

Washington Capitals – Nicklas Backstrom

Backstrom’s “underrated” tag might have been ripped off because of his point production. For his entire career, he’s been in the shadow of Ovechkin and was never recognized as the excellent playmaker he is. Not taking anything away from The Great 8, but if it weren’t for Backstrom he might have fewer goals on his resume. He’s always been near the top of the league in assists and is almost a career point per game player.

No matter what people say, Backstrom has been the one running the show in Washington and could have been in the Hart conversation last year. In the last five seasons, nobody in the league has more assists.

Winnipeg Jets – Blake Wheeler

Wheeler has a rare combination of size, speed and skill that all come together to make him one of the most well-rounded players in the NHL. He has scored over 60 points in his last six full seasons. He’s represented the US at almost every international tournament and is one of the best leaders in the league.

Bob McKenzie stated in his podcast that if a young hockey player had to pick a player to model his game after, it should be Wheeler. On and off the ice he is a true pro and his skills on the ice are good enough to lead the Jets to the playoffs in the future.