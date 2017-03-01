The New Jersey Devils have traded veteran forward P.A. Parenteau to the Nashville Predators in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2017, the Predators announced Wednesday. Parenteau signed a one-year deal with the Devils last offseason and has scored 13 goals and 27 points in 59 games this season.

Both Teams Getting Something

For the Predators, Parenteau brings experience to a Predators team that holds the third spot in the Central Division standings. A veteran of 483 NHL games, the 33-year-old Parenteau has scored 114 goals and 295 points in his career. His best seasons came when he played for the New York Islanders and skated alongside John Tavares. Parenteau has recorded 20 goals in a season twice, once with the Islanders in 2010-11, and once with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. With 13 goals this year, Parenteau continues to be a solid depth scorer in the league and will help the Predators as they compete in a division that also holds the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues who are all looking like serious Stanley Cup contenders, including the Blues who traded away defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk prior to the trade deadline.

The Devils picked up Parenteau on a one-year deal this offseason and the veteran has looked good in a depth role. While a sixth-round pick isn’t a very hefty return, it’s still an additional asset that they wouldn’t have had if they didn’t take a chance on Parenteau in the first place. The Devils are almost certainly going to miss the playoffs again this season and accumulating draft picks is more important now than ever as they look to find players that can stick in their lineup over the next few years.

One of the more typical deadline moves this year, the trade simply helped out a playoff hopeful team (the Predators) while allowing a team on the outside looking in (the Devils) to recoup something in the process.

