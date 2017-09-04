McDavid & Crosby Top EA Sports’ NHL 18 Player Ratings

September 4th, 2017

Through the late parts of the summer, EA Sports has been ramping up the marketing for the release of NHL 18. The game has a worldwide release date of September 15 and will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. With the game about to be released, EA Sports has been releasing the top player ratings from goaltenders, defensemen and all three forward positions.

In their latest rating release, EA Sports published their Top 50 list. At the head of the list is Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby tied with a 93 overall rating. Both players are generational talents, and there’s little arguing those two players being the best two players on the ice and in a video game.

As far as who’s the most dynamic duo, McDavid’s linemate Leon Draisaitl got an 87 rating and finished 42nd on EA’s official list. Crosby’s teammate Evgeni Malkin was the third highest ranked player in the game with a 92 overall. These players are at the head of a new rating system developed by EA for authenticity purposes.

NHL Threes was a huge hit during the NHL 18 Beta release. The ratings listed are reflective of the players NHL 17 ratings. (EA Sports/NHL 18 Beta)

New Player Rating System for NHL 18

One of the common complaints with the video game is how the player ratings are justified. There’s a massive cluster of talent that doesn’t separate itself regarding value, so the top end players on your team sometimes aren’t much better in the game than some of your lesser ranked players.

EA has stated that they have created a new system that creates a notable gap between first line players to those on your fourth line. This is being done in part to keep the popular Franchise Mode more realistic. So your Crosby’s and McDavid’s now are more valuable and will be that much better for the in-game performance and realism.

NHL 18 Screenshot (EA Sports/NHL 18 Beta)

The other end is that top draft prospects will be ranked as such and have a better ability to jump straight into your NHL lineup. In the past, the draft portion of franchise mode has been an absolute crapshoot at best. Identifying a few key talent pieces as top prospects and having their ratings reflect that will create some realism and authenticate their impact on your lineup.

New Player Rating Breakdown for NHL 18

No word yet what ratings Nico Hischier (1st overall, 2017) and Nolan Patrick (2nd overall, 2017) have, but expect them to be in the low to mid-80’s. To summarize quickly, it’s a tiered system of ratings that differentiates your first, second and third liners from the rest of the pack.

NHL 18 Screenshot (EA Sports/NHL 18 Beta)

The same can be said for the system that differs your top pairing blueliners from the rest, and the goaltenders as well. Here’s the general guideline:

EA Sports Player Rating Breakdown

Forward RatingsDefenseman RatingsGoaltender Ratings
1st Line Fwd85-99 OVRTop 2 Dman87-99 OVRElite87-99 OVR
2nd Line Fwd82-85 OVRTop 4 Dman81-87 OVRStarting82-87 OVR
3rd Line Fwd78-82 OVRTop 6 Dman78-81 OVRBackup75-82 OVR
4th Fwd75-78 OVRTop 8 Dman75-78 OVR

EA Sports NHL 18 Top 50 Player Ratings

Here is the complete top 50 player ratings from EA Sports’ most recent ratings release. On their website, you can find their breakdowns by position. It’s worth noting that three teams in particular stand out the most. The Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins all have the most number of players on the top 50 list.

For the Bruins, Patrice Bergeron (89), Tuukka Rask (88), Brad Marchand (87) and David Pastrnak (87) highlight their roster. In Chicago, Patrick Kane (91), Duncan Keith (90), Jonathan Toews (89) and Corey Crawford (87) lead a stacked Blackhawks team. For the Penguins, Sidney Crosby (93), Evgeni Malkin (92), Matt Murray (88) and Kris Letang (88) make Pittsburgh a video game powerhouse.

So if you’re looking for a juggernaut for your NHL Threes team, look no further than those three teams.

NHL 18 Top 50 Players

RANKPOSPLAYEROVRTYPEPOTENTIAL
1CConnor McDavid (EDM)93PlaymakerFranchise
2CSidney Crosby (PIT)93PlaymakerFranchise
3CEvgeni Malkin (PIT)92PlaymakerElite
4GCarey Price (MTL)92HybridElite
5LWAlex Ovechkin (WSH)92SniperFranchise
6DErik Karlsson (OTT)91Offensive DmanElite
7RWPatrick Kane (CHI)91SniperFranchise
8DDrew Doughty (LAK)912 Way DmanFranchise
9CSteven Stamkos (TBL)91SniperFranchise
10CJohn Tavares (NYI)90SniperFranchise
11DBrent Burns (SJS)902 Way DmanElite
12DVictor Hedman (TBL)902 Way DmanElite
13RWVladimir Tarasenko (STL)90SniperElite
14LWJamie Benn (DAL)90Power ForwardElite
15GBraden Holtby (WSH)90HybridElite
16DDuncan Keith (CHI)902 Way DmanElite
17CNicklas Backstrom (WSH)89PlaymakerElite
18CPatrice Bergeron (BOS)892 Way DmanTop 6 F
19RWNikita Kucherov (TBL)89SniperElite
20CRyan Getzlaf (ANA)89Power ForwardElite
21CTyler Seguin (DAL)89PlaymakerElite
22GSergei Bobrovsky (CBJ)89HybridElite
23CJonathan Toews (CHI)892 Way ForwardElite
24CAnze Kopitar (LAK)892 Way ForwardFranchise
25DRyan Suter (MIN)89Defensive DmanElite
26GCory Schneider (NJD)89HybridElite
27DShea Weber (MTL)892 Way DmanElite
28RWJoe Pavelski (SJS)882 Way ForwardElite
29CMark Scheifele (WPG)88PlaymakerElite
30GMatt Murray (PIT)88HybridElite
31GHenrik Lundqvist (NYR)88HybridElite
32DKris Letang (PIT)882 Way DmanElite
33DRoman Josi (NSH)882 Way DmanElite
34DAlex Pietrangelo (STL)882 Way DmanElite
35GDevan Dubnyk (MIN)88HybridElite
36GTuukka Rask (BOS)88HybridElite
37CClaude Giroux (PHI)88PlaymakerElite
38RWBlake Wheeler (WPG)87Power ForwardElite
39CAuston Matthews (TOR)87PlaymakerElite
40DPK Subban (NSH)872 Way DmanElite
41LWTaylor Hall (NJD)87SniperElite
42CLeon Draisaitl (EDM)872 Way ForwardElite
43CJack Eichel (BUF)87PlaymakerElite
44GCorey Crawford (CHI)87HybridElite
45DOliver Ekman-Larsson (ARZ)87Offensive DmanElite
46LWBrad Marchand (BOS)872 Way ForwardTop 6 F
47RWDavid Pastrnak (BOS)87PlaymakerElite
48LWJohnny Gaudreau (CGY)87SniperElite
49DDustin Byfuglien (WPG)872 Way DmanElite
50LWMax Pacioretty (MTL)87Power ForwardElite

As mentioned, NHL 18 will be available on September 15. Do you agree with EA’s player ratings? Is there a player that is grossly undervalued and not on this list? Is there a player who’s overvalued on this list? Let us know in the comment section below!

