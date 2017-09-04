Through the late parts of the summer, EA Sports has been ramping up the marketing for the release of NHL 18. The game has a worldwide release date of September 15 and will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. With the game about to be released, EA Sports has been releasing the top player ratings from goaltenders, defensemen and all three forward positions.

In their latest rating release, EA Sports published their Top 50 list. At the head of the list is Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby tied with a 93 overall rating. Both players are generational talents, and there’s little arguing those two players being the best two players on the ice and in a video game.

As far as who’s the most dynamic duo, McDavid’s linemate Leon Draisaitl got an 87 rating and finished 42nd on EA’s official list. Crosby’s teammate Evgeni Malkin was the third highest ranked player in the game with a 92 overall. These players are at the head of a new rating system developed by EA for authenticity purposes.

New Player Rating System for NHL 18

One of the common complaints with the video game is how the player ratings are justified. There’s a massive cluster of talent that doesn’t separate itself regarding value, so the top end players on your team sometimes aren’t much better in the game than some of your lesser ranked players.

EA has stated that they have created a new system that creates a notable gap between first line players to those on your fourth line. This is being done in part to keep the popular Franchise Mode more realistic. So your Crosby’s and McDavid’s now are more valuable and will be that much better for the in-game performance and realism.

The other end is that top draft prospects will be ranked as such and have a better ability to jump straight into your NHL lineup. In the past, the draft portion of franchise mode has been an absolute crapshoot at best. Identifying a few key talent pieces as top prospects and having their ratings reflect that will create some realism and authenticate their impact on your lineup.

New Player Rating Breakdown for NHL 18

No word yet what ratings Nico Hischier (1st overall, 2017) and Nolan Patrick (2nd overall, 2017) have, but expect them to be in the low to mid-80’s. To summarize quickly, it’s a tiered system of ratings that differentiates your first, second and third liners from the rest of the pack.

The same can be said for the system that differs your top pairing blueliners from the rest, and the goaltenders as well. Here’s the general guideline:

EA Sports Player Rating Breakdown Forward Ratings Defenseman Ratings Goaltender Ratings 1st Line Fwd 85-99 OVR Top 2 Dman 87-99 OVR Elite 87-99 OVR 2nd Line Fwd 82-85 OVR Top 4 Dman 81-87 OVR Starting 82-87 OVR 3rd Line Fwd 78-82 OVR Top 6 Dman 78-81 OVR Backup 75-82 OVR 4th Fwd 75-78 OVR Top 8 Dman 75-78 OVR

EA Sports NHL 18 Top 50 Player Ratings

Here is the complete top 50 player ratings from EA Sports’ most recent ratings release. On their website, you can find their breakdowns by position. It’s worth noting that three teams in particular stand out the most. The Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins all have the most number of players on the top 50 list.

For the Bruins, Patrice Bergeron (89), Tuukka Rask (88), Brad Marchand (87) and David Pastrnak (87) highlight their roster. In Chicago, Patrick Kane (91), Duncan Keith (90), Jonathan Toews (89) and Corey Crawford (87) lead a stacked Blackhawks team. For the Penguins, Sidney Crosby (93), Evgeni Malkin (92), Matt Murray (88) and Kris Letang (88) make Pittsburgh a video game powerhouse.

So if you’re looking for a juggernaut for your NHL Threes team, look no further than those three teams.

NHL 18 Top 50 Players RANK POS PLAYER OVR TYPE POTENTIAL 1 C Connor McDavid (EDM) 93 Playmaker Franchise 2 C Sidney Crosby (PIT) 93 Playmaker Franchise 3 C Evgeni Malkin (PIT) 92 Playmaker Elite 4 G Carey Price (MTL) 92 Hybrid Elite 5 LW Alex Ovechkin (WSH) 92 Sniper Franchise 6 D Erik Karlsson (OTT) 91 Offensive Dman Elite 7 RW Patrick Kane (CHI) 91 Sniper Franchise 8 D Drew Doughty (LAK) 91 2 Way Dman Franchise 9 C Steven Stamkos (TBL) 91 Sniper Franchise 10 C John Tavares (NYI) 90 Sniper Franchise 11 D Brent Burns (SJS) 90 2 Way Dman Elite 12 D Victor Hedman (TBL) 90 2 Way Dman Elite 13 RW Vladimir Tarasenko (STL) 90 Sniper Elite 14 LW Jamie Benn (DAL) 90 Power Forward Elite 15 G Braden Holtby (WSH) 90 Hybrid Elite 16 D Duncan Keith (CHI) 90 2 Way Dman Elite 17 C Nicklas Backstrom (WSH) 89 Playmaker Elite 18 C Patrice Bergeron (BOS) 89 2 Way Dman Top 6 F 19 RW Nikita Kucherov (TBL) 89 Sniper Elite 20 C Ryan Getzlaf (ANA) 89 Power Forward Elite 21 C Tyler Seguin (DAL) 89 Playmaker Elite 22 G Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ) 89 Hybrid Elite 23 C Jonathan Toews (CHI) 89 2 Way Forward Elite 24 C Anze Kopitar (LAK) 89 2 Way Forward Franchise 25 D Ryan Suter (MIN) 89 Defensive Dman Elite 26 G Cory Schneider (NJD) 89 Hybrid Elite 27 D Shea Weber (MTL) 89 2 Way Dman Elite 28 RW Joe Pavelski (SJS) 88 2 Way Forward Elite 29 C Mark Scheifele (WPG) 88 Playmaker Elite 30 G Matt Murray (PIT) 88 Hybrid Elite 31 G Henrik Lundqvist (NYR) 88 Hybrid Elite 32 D Kris Letang (PIT) 88 2 Way Dman Elite 33 D Roman Josi (NSH) 88 2 Way Dman Elite 34 D Alex Pietrangelo (STL) 88 2 Way Dman Elite 35 G Devan Dubnyk (MIN) 88 Hybrid Elite 36 G Tuukka Rask (BOS) 88 Hybrid Elite 37 C Claude Giroux (PHI) 88 Playmaker Elite 38 RW Blake Wheeler (WPG) 87 Power Forward Elite 39 C Auston Matthews (TOR) 87 Playmaker Elite 40 D PK Subban (NSH) 87 2 Way Dman Elite 41 LW Taylor Hall (NJD) 87 Sniper Elite 42 C Leon Draisaitl (EDM) 87 2 Way Forward Elite 43 C Jack Eichel (BUF) 87 Playmaker Elite 44 G Corey Crawford (CHI) 87 Hybrid Elite 45 D Oliver Ekman-Larsson (ARZ) 87 Offensive Dman Elite 46 LW Brad Marchand (BOS) 87 2 Way Forward Top 6 F 47 RW David Pastrnak (BOS) 87 Playmaker Elite 48 LW Johnny Gaudreau (CGY) 87 Sniper Elite 49 D Dustin Byfuglien (WPG) 87 2 Way Dman Elite 50 LW Max Pacioretty (MTL) 87 Power Forward Elite

As mentioned, NHL 18 will be available on September 15. Do you agree with EA’s player ratings? Is there a player that is grossly undervalued and not on this list? Is there a player who’s overvalued on this list? Let us know in the comment section below!