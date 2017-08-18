NHL Power Rankings Based On Positional Rankings

It’s still the dog days of summer with NHL headlines few and far between, so I decided to kill some more time by turning my recent positional rankings into power rankings.

After ranking all 31 teams by positional strength in terms of forwards, defencemen and goaltenders, I totalled those rankings and divided that number by three — rounding down or up, if need be, for an average ranking. That left a lot of ties, which allowed me some wiggle room in the power rankings to account for such factors as special teams, coaching and in-season management. In some cases, it came down to personal preference or gut instinct on my part, but I’ll explain the rationale for each of the tiebreakers below.

First things first, the power rankings. Drum roll . . .

NOTE: This table counts down, displaying the teams’ Forwards (Fwd), Defencemen (Def), Goaltenders (Goal), Ranking Total (RTot), Average Ranking (AvgR) and Power Ranking (PowerR).

Fwd Def Goal RTot AvgR PowerR New Jersey Devils 29 31 19 79 26 31 Detroit Red Wings 27 29 23 79 26 30 Arizona Coyotes 28 19 31 78 26 29 Vegas Golden Knights 31 30 13 74 25 28 Colorado Avalanche 24 28 24 76 25 27 Vancouver Canucks 26 20 28 74 25 26 Philadelphia Flyers 15 27 30 72 24 25 Carolina Hurricanes 23 18 29 70 23 24 Florida Panthers 30 6 20 56 19 23 New York Islanders 17 17 22 56 19 22 Buffalo Sabres 9 21 26 56 19 21 Ottawa Senators 19 10 21 50 17 20 Toronto Maple Leafs 7 26 18 51 17 19 Los Angeles Kings 25 11 12 48 16 18 Boston Bruins 18 24 7 49 16 17 New York Rangers 22 14 6 42 14 16 Winnipeg Jets 6 8 27 41 14 15 Chicago Blackhawks 12 23 8 43 14 14 Calgary Flames 13 2 25 40 13 13 St. Louis Blues 11 12 14 37 12 12 Minnesota Wild 16 5 15 36 12 11 Montreal Canadiens 21 13 1 35 12 10 Dallas Stars 3 22 11 36 12 9 Tampa Bay Lightning 5 16 16 37 12 8 Edmonton Oilers 2 25 10 37 12 7 San Jose Sharks 10 4 17 31 10 6 Nashville Predators 20 1 5 26 9 5 Columbus Blue Jackets 14 7 3 24 8 4 Washington Capitals 4 15 2 21 7 3 Anaheim Ducks 8 3 9 20 7 2 Pittsburgh Penguins 1 9 4 14 5 1

Tiebreakers

Fwd Def Goal RTot AvgR PowerR Anaheim Ducks 8 3 9 20 7 2 Washington Capitals 4 15 2 21 7 3

ANALYSIS: The Ducks made it a round further than the Capitals last season and are returning much of their core, while Washington is down a couple top-nine wingers as well as two top-four defencemen. That gave Anaheim the edge.

Fwd Def Goal RTot AvgR PowerR Edmonton Oilers 2 25 10 37 12 7 Tampa Bay Lightning 5 16 16 37 12 8 Dallas Stars 3 22 11 36 12 9 Montreal Canadiens 21 13 1 35 12 10 Minnesota Wild 16 5 15 36 12 11 St. Louis Blues 11 12 14 37 12 12

ANALYSIS: An interesting grouping of six teams, but Edmonton takes top billing here since its defence would have ranked higher — in the mid-teens instead of the mid-20s — had Andrej Sekera been healthy for the upcoming season. He’s expected to be sidelined until at least November and possibly February, leaving a big hole on the Oilers’ blue line that hasn’t been filled this offseason. Still, the Oilers are in good shape overall and have the best Stanley Cup odds among these clubs. Tampa Bay is next, in part, because Andrei Vasilevskiy has the potential to be a top-10 goalie and far exceed that ranking (16). Plus, the Lightning have a lot of continuity in their core group of players and their coaching staff, led by Jon Cooper, in comparison to Dallas and Montreal. The Stars and Canadiens are a cut above Minnesota and St. Louis, but both have newer coaches and question marks at key positions. Dallas needs Ben Bishop to solidify the goaltending, Marc Methot to anchor the defence and Alex Radulov to fill the net, while Montreal is still without a No. 1 centre and may resort to auditioning Jonathan Drouin in that role, not to mention an overhauled back end. It was close, but I went with Ken Hitchcock and Jim Nill over Claude Julien and Marc Bergevin. The Blues beat the Wild in this year’s playoffs despite getting outplayed in that series, but Bruce Boudreau’s track record in the regular season has me siding with Minnesota for the power rankings.

Fwd Def Goal RTot AvgR PowerR Chicago Blackhawks 12 23 8 43 14 14 Winnipeg Jets 6 8 27 41 14 15 New York Rangers 22 14 6 42 14 16

ANALYSIS: Another tough group to separate, with the Blackhawks being a perennial contender that is now retooling and perhaps taking a step back, while the Jets are clearly a team on the rise with more depth in their lineup. The Rangers are still a relatively deep team too, improved on defence but with concerns down the middle and an aging star in goal. Chicago gets the benefit of doubt based on past success, star power and Joel Quenneville’s coaching. Winnipeg surprisingly edges the Rangers — a non-playoff team leapfrogging a playoff team — based on my belief that the Jets’ goaltending will be better than last season and prove worthy of a higher ranking than 27 (likely around 20, if not into the teens).

Fwd Def Goal RTot AvgR PowerR Boston Bruins 18 24 7 49 16 17 Los Angeles Kings 25 11 12 48 16 18

ANALYSIS: A coin flip between two teams that I expect to be on the outside looking into the playoffs in 2018. Boston and Los Angeles have some roster similarities, but Tuukka Rask seems more durable than Jonathan Quick in goal and the Bruins’ forward prospects have more potential to be difference-makers than the Kings’ bottom-six up front. Hard to bet against Drew Doughty, but Charlie McAvoy reminds me a little of him.

Fwd Def Goal RTot AvgR PowerR Toronto Maple Leafs 7 26 18 51 17 19 Ottawa Senators 19 10 21 50 17 20

ANALYSIS: The Battle of Ontario should be interesting again, with both teams arguably overachieving last season — the Leafs just by making the playoffs and the Senators with their improbable run to the East final. Most feel Toronto is the team on the rise between the two, with Ottawa more likely to fall back to earth this season. The Leafs added Patrick Marleau, while the Senators lost Marc Methot this summer. Those changes give Toronto the upper hand.

Fwd Def Goal RTot AvgR PowerR Buffalo Sabres 9 21 26 56 19 21 New York Islanders 17 17 22 56 19 22 Florida Panthers 30 6 20 56 19 23

ANALYSIS: A three-way tie here between non-playoff teams from last season — all with new head coaches — but Buffalo is the closest to breaking through. A healthy Jack Eichel, with Phil Housley behind the bench, should be enough for the Sabres to finish ahead of the Islanders and Panthers and perhaps make the postseason in 2018. The Islanders have a more proven star in John Tavares, with a fellow offensive-minded coach in Doug Weight, so they aren’t far behind the Sabres. The Panthers are more so built from the back end, but they lost a lot of firepower up front this offseason and will have to find a new identity under Bob Boughner, which could result in some growing pains.

Fwd Def Goal RTot AvgR PowerR Vancouver Canucks 26 20 28 74 25 26 Colorado Avalanche 24 28 24 76 25 27 Vegas Golden Knights 31 30 13 74 25 28

ANALYSIS: These bottom-six teams may as well be one grouping instead of two, considering these three could just as well bring up the rear in the standings. Not much is expected from Vegas as an expansion team and Colorado is only marginally improved from being by far the league’s worst club last season. Vancouver is finally embracing a rebuild, to some degree, but the Canucks should still be a step ahead of the Avs. The Golden Knights are the league’s most intriguing team for 2017-18, but Gerard Gallant and Marc-Andre Fleury will have their work cut out of them to keep Vegas competitive in the ever-improving Pacific Division.

Fwd Def Goal RTot AvgR PowerR Arizona Coyotes 28 19 31 78 26 29 Detroit Red Wings 27 29 23 79 26 30 New Jersey Devils 29 31 19 79 26 31

ANALYSIS: Even with Nico Hischier now in the fold, the Devils are still at the bottom of these power rankings heading into the season. How Hischier performs as a rookie and, more importantly, how Cory Schneider rebounds from a below-average campaign will determine whether New Jersey climbs the rankings. Detroit is mediocre at all three positions and the Red Wings might be destined for a full rebuild once they trade pending free agent Mike Green and most likely change coaches again (with Todd Nelson on standby). The Coyotes have the most upside of this grouping, but it really depends on Antti Raanta’s goaltending and Arizona’s young forwards being able to produce consistently for Rick Tocchet. That potential is enough to like Arizona more than Detroit or New Jersey.

Division Standings

Metropolitan Division

1) Pittsburgh Penguins (1)

2) Washington Capitals (3)

3) Columbus Blue Jackets (4)

4) New York Rangers (16)

5) New York Islanders (22)

6) Carolina Hurricanes (24)

7) Philadelphia Flyers (25)

8) New Jersey Devils (31)

Atlantic Division

1) Tampa Bay Lightning (8)

2) Montreal Canadiens (10)

3) Boston Bruins (17)

4) Toronto Maple Leafs (19)

5) Ottawa Senators (20)

6) Buffalo Sabres (21)

7) Florida Panthers (23)

8) Detroit Red Wings (30)

Pacific Division

1) Anaheim Ducks (2)

2) San Jose Sharks (6)

3) Edmonton Oilers (7)

4) Calgary Flames (13)

5) Los Angeles Kings (18)

6) Vancouver Canucks (26)

7) Vegas Golden Knights (28)

8) Arizona Coyotes (29)

Central Division

1) Nashville Predators (5)

2) Dallas Stars (9)

3) Minnesota Wild (11)

4) St. Louis Blues (12)

5) Chicago Blackhawks (14)

6) Winnipeg Jets (15)

7) Colorado Avalanche (27)

Conference Standings

Eastern Conference

1) Pittsburgh Penguins (1)

2) Washington Capitals (3)

3) Columbus Blue Jackets (4)

4) Tampa Bay Lightning (8)

5) Montreal Canadiens (10)

6) New York Rangers (16)

7) Boston Bruins (17)

8) Toronto Maple Leafs (19)

9) Ottawa Senators (20)

10) Buffalo Sabres (21)

11) New York Islanders (22)

12) Florida Panthers (23)

13) Carolina Hurricanes (24)

14) Philadelphia Flyers (25)

15) Detroit Red Wings (30)

16) New Jersey Devils (31)

Western Conference

1) Anaheim Ducks (2)

2) Nashville Predators (5)

3) San Jose Sharks (6)

4) Edmonton Oilers (7)

5) Dallas Stars (9)

6) Minnesota Wild (11)

7) St. Louis Blues (12)

8) Calgary Flames (13)

9) Chicago Blackhawks (14)

10) Winnipeg Jets (15)

11) Los Angeles Kings (18)

12) Vancouver Canucks (26)

13) Colorado Avalanche (27)

14) Vegas Golden Knights (28)

15) Arizona Coyotes (29)

Playoff Picture

Eastern Conference

M1) Pittsburgh Penguins (1) vs. WC2) Toronto Maple Leafs (19)

M2) Washington Capitals (3) vs. M3) Columbus Blue Jackets (4)

A1) Tampa Bay Lightning (8) vs. WC1) New York Rangers (16)

A2) Montreal Canadiens (10) vs. A3) Boston Bruins (17)

Western Conference

P1) Anaheim Ducks (2) vs. WC2) Calgary Flames (13)

P2) San Jose Sharks (6) vs. P3) Edmonton Oilers (7)

C1) Nashville Predators (5) vs. WC1) St. Louis Blues (12)

C2) Dallas Stars (9) vs. C3) Minnesota Wild (11)

Final Thoughts

That’s a lot to digest, but the playoff picture looks pretty believable — though it would be strange to have a postseason without Chicago.

Interestingly, the way these power rankings worked out, no division claimed both wild-card berths, with four teams from each division securing playoff spots.

Based on the ranking totals, it would appear 23 of 31 teams are playoff contenders, with the other eight being extreme long-shots — that drop-off including Carolina and Philadelphia, two teams that could seemingly be in the mix in the Metro. There has been much criticism over Carolina’s defence ranking (18), but the Hurricanes would need to be top-five in that department to get into the playoff range — and that would be a stretch.

So which division is the strongest? Calculating the average ranking by division, the results are: Central (13.29), Metropolitan (15.75), Pacific (16.13), Atlantic (18.50). Sounds about right. Calculating the average ranking of the four playoff-bound teams from each division, the results would be: Metropolitan (6.00), Pacific (7.00), Central (9.25), Atlantic (13.50). That makes sense too, since the Metro and Pacific are more top-heavy, while the Central is deeper and the Atlantic remains weaker.

Looking at the power rankings as a whole, Edmonton should be higher — top five, if not top three. As mentioned in their tiebreaker, the Oilers were held back by a low defence ranking (25). Chicago, Toronto, Buffalo and Carolina also seem a bit low to me, while Columbus, San Jose and St. Louis are higher than my liking. The rest should be fairly accurate, but time will tell.

Comparing these power rankings to my offseason standings predictions from last month, there are some notable discrepancies — including a few different playoff teams. I had Buffalo over Boston in the East, plus Chicago and Winnipeg over Minnesota and St. Louis in the West. Debatable, I know. I’m bullish on Buffalo and Winnipeg this season, even if the power rankings aren’t in their favour.

All in all, another fun exercise and one we can look back on at season’s end. I may update the power rankings throughout the season, perhaps on a monthly basis or at least a couple more times like I do with my standings predictions in October (preseason) and January (midseason).

Until then, enjoy the remainder of the offseason — training camps will be starting before we know it!