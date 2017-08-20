THW’s List of Prospects in the KHL in 2017-18 season

August 20th, 2017

In the 2017-18 season, a total of 40 prospects will skate in the KHL (or in their affiliate teams in the VHL or MHL). This number is up from last year’s 38. A few Russian prospects made the jump overseas this summer, like Pavel Vorobiev or Maxim Mamin, but others will join either via draft or movement from different leagues.

Good ice-time, high level of competition and hockey played against men allow for a good development path for many top-end players – like recent examples of Vladimir Tarasenko and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Olli Maatta (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Please note that this list includes only players born in 1992 and younger. Moreover, the list doesn’t include former NHL prospects who aren’t the property of NHL teams anymore, like Nikita Filatov or Kirill Kabanov.

Here you will find a list of NHL prospects playing in the KHL, ordered by their NHL club.

Arizona Coyotes

Edgars Kulda, LW, 1994. Dinamo Riga. 2016-17: 39 G, 3+6, 37 PIMs, -3. Contract: 17/18

Boston Bruins

Alexander Khokhlachev, C, 1994. Spartak Moscow. 2016-17: 25 G, 5+5, 2 PIMs, +5. Contract: 17/18

Calgary Flames

Pavel Karnaukhov, F, 1997. CSKA Moscow. 2016-17: Played mostly in the VHL. Contract: 19/20
Rushan Rafikov, D, 1995. Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. 2016-17: 57 G, 1+11, 32 PIMs, +10. Contract: 18/19

Chicago Blackhawks

Andrei Altybarmakyan, RW, 1998. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: Played mostly junior hockey. Contract: 17/18.
Artur Kayumov, LW, 1998. Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. 2016-17: Played mostly junior hockey. Contract: 17/18.

Ivan Nalimov, G, 1994. Admiral Vladivostok. 2016-17: 18 G, 3.00 GAA, .905. Contract: 17/18.
Maxim Shalunov, W/C, 1993. CSKA Moscow. 2016-17: 49 G, 19+18, 26 PIMs, +8. Contract: 19/20.

Colorado Avalanche

Igor Shvyryov, C/W, 1998. Metallurg Magnitogorsk. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: 17/18

Columbus Blue Jackets

Vladislav Gavrikov, D, 1995. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: 54 G, 3+4, 38 PIMs, +8, Contract: 18/19.

Vladislav Gavrikov

(Vladislav Gavrikov. Photo: HC Lokomotiv)

Daniil Tarasov, G, 1999. Salavat Yulaev Ufa. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: 18/19.

Dallas Stars

Valeri Nichushkin, W, 1995. CSKA Moscow. 2016-17: 36G, 11+13, 9 PIMs, +25. Contract: 17/18
Dmitry Sinitsyn, D, 1994. Spartak Moscow. 2016-17: 42G, 0+8, 12 PIMs, -2. Contract: 17/18

Detroit Red Wings

Alexander Kadeykin, C, 1993. Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. 2016-17: 41 G, 7+8, 19 PIMs, +1. Contract: 18/19

Edmonton Oilers

Bogdan Yakimov, C, 1994. Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk. 2016-17: 50 G, 3+8, 4 PIMs, +6. Contract: 17/18

Bogdan Yakimov (Steven Christy/OKC Barons)

Florida Panthers

Alexander Delnov, LW, 1994. Spartak Moscow. 2016-17: Played in the VHL. Contract: 17/18
Yaroslav Kosov, RW, 1993. Metallurg Magnitogorsk. 2016-17: 41 G, 3+2, 27 PIMs, -6. Contract: 17/18

Los Angeles Kings

Alexander Dergachyov, W/C, 1996. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: 31 G, 0+3, 24 PIMs, +1. Contract: 17/18.
Nikolai Prokhorkin, C, 1993. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: 43 G, 6+8, 47 PIMs, +17. Contract: 18/19.

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov, LW, 1997. CSKA Moscow. 2016-17: 49 G, 20+22, 66 PIMs, +9. Contract: 19/20.

Andrei Svetlakov, C, 1996. CSKA Moscow. 2016-17: 37 G, 4+12, 42 PIMs, +11. Contract: 19/20.

minnesota wild prospects

(Kirill Kaprizov. Photo: Andrei Chudayev, metallurg-nk.ru)

Nashville Predators

Eeli Tolvanen, W, 1997. Jokerit Helsinki. 2016-17: Played in the USHL. Contract: 17/18+1
Konstantin Volkov, G, 1997. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: 18/19

New Jersey Devils

Artur Gavrus, C/W, 1994, Dinamo Minsk. 2016-17: 38 G, 5+4, 6 PIMs, +5. Contract: 17/18
Mikhail Maltsev, C/W, 1998, SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: 17/18
Egor Rykov, D, 1997, SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: 49 G, 0+9, 8 PIMs, +9. Contract: 18/19
Egor Zaitsev, D, 1998, Dynamo Moscow. 2016-17: 19 G, 0+1, 10 PIMs, +3. Contract: 18/19

New York Islanders

Anatoli Golyshev, LW, 1995, Avtomobilist Ekaterinburg. 2016-17: 49 G, 7+10, 59 PIMs, -6. Contract: 18/19
Ilya Sorokin, G, 1995. CSKA Moscow. 2016-17: 39 G, 1.61 GAA, .929. Contract: 19/20

Ilya Sorokin

(Ilya Sorokin. Photo: hcbarys.kz)

New York Rangers

Igor Shestyorkin, G, 1995. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: 39 G, 1.64 GAA, .937. Contract: 19/20.

 Philadelphia Flyers

Ivan Fedotov, G, 1996. Salavat Yulaev Ufa. 2016-17: Played in junior hockey. Contract: 17/18.

Kirill Ustimenko, G, 1999. Dynamo St. Petersburg, VHL. 2016-17: Played in the VHL. Contract: 17/18
Valeri Vasilyev, D, 1994. Severstal Cherepovets. 2016-17: 23 G, 0+0, 18 PIMs, even. Contract: 17/18

San Jose Sharks

Emil Galimov, RW, 1992. Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk. 2016-17: 42 G, 5+4, 24 PIMs, -3. Contract: 18/19

Toronto Maple Leafs

Nikolai Chebykin, RW, 1997. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: 18/19

Nikolai Chebykin

(Nikolai Chebykin. Photo: dynamo.ru)

Vladislav Kara, C/W, 1998. Ak Bars Kazan. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: 17/18
Yegor Korshkov, RW, 1996. Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. 2016-17: 36 G, 6+13, 24 PIMs, +2. Contract: 17/18

Vegas Golden Knights

Nikita Gusev, LW, 1992. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: 57 G, 24+47, 8 PIMs, +33. Contract: 18/19.

Washington Capitals

Ilya Samsonov, G, 1997. Metallurg Magnitogorsk. 2016-17: 27 G, 2.13 GAA, .936. Contract: 17/18.

Winnipeg Jets

Pavel Kraskovsky, C, 1996. Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. 2016-17: 58 G, 8+18, 18 PIMs, +11. Contract: 17/18.

Pavel Kraskovsky

(Pavel Kraskovsky. Photo credit: HC Lokomotiv)

Did I miss your favorite team’s top prospect? Let me know in the comments.

