THW’s List of Prospects in the KHL in 2017-18 season

In the 2017-18 season, a total of 40 prospects will skate in the KHL (or in their affiliate teams in the VHL or MHL). This number is up from last year’s 38. A few Russian prospects made the jump overseas this summer, like Pavel Vorobiev or Maxim Mamin, but others will join either via draft or movement from different leagues.

Good ice-time, high level of competition and hockey played against men allow for a good development path for many top-end players – like recent examples of Vladimir Tarasenko and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Please note that this list includes only players born in 1992 and younger. Moreover, the list doesn’t include former NHL prospects who aren’t the property of NHL teams anymore, like Nikita Filatov or Kirill Kabanov.

Here you will find a list of NHL prospects playing in the KHL, ordered by their NHL club.

Arizona Coyotes

– Edgars Kulda, LW, 1994. Dinamo Riga. 2016-17: 39 G, 3+6, 37 PIMs, -3. Contract: 17/18

Boston Bruins

– Alexander Khokhlachev, C, 1994. Spartak Moscow. 2016-17: 25 G, 5+5, 2 PIMs, +5. Contract: 17/18

Calgary Flames

– Pavel Karnaukhov, F, 1997. CSKA Moscow. 2016-17: Played mostly in the VHL. Contract: 19/20

– Rushan Rafikov, D, 1995. Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. 2016-17: 57 G, 1+11, 32 PIMs, +10. Contract: 18/19

Chicago Blackhawks

– Andrei Altybarmakyan, RW, 1998. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: Played mostly junior hockey. Contract: 17/18.

– Artur Kayumov, LW, 1998. Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. 2016-17: Played mostly junior hockey. Contract: 17/18.

[Related: Meet New Hawks Prospect Artur Kayumov]

– Ivan Nalimov, G, 1994. Admiral Vladivostok. 2016-17: 18 G, 3.00 GAA, .905. Contract: 17/18.

– Maxim Shalunov, W/C, 1993. CSKA Moscow. 2016-17: 49 G, 19+18, 26 PIMs, +8. Contract: 19/20.

Colorado Avalanche

– Igor Shvyryov, C/W, 1998. Metallurg Magnitogorsk. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: 17/18

Columbus Blue Jackets

– Vladislav Gavrikov, D, 1995. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: 54 G, 3+4, 38 PIMs, +8, Contract: 18/19.

[Related: Interview with Vladislav Gavrikov]

– Daniil Tarasov, G, 1999. Salavat Yulaev Ufa. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: 18/19.

Dallas Stars

– Valeri Nichushkin, W, 1995. CSKA Moscow. 2016-17: 36G, 11+13, 9 PIMs, +25. Contract: 17/18

– Dmitry Sinitsyn, D, 1994. Spartak Moscow. 2016-17: 42G, 0+8, 12 PIMs, -2. Contract: 17/18

Detroit Red Wings

– Alexander Kadeykin, C, 1993. Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. 2016-17: 41 G, 7+8, 19 PIMs, +1. Contract: 18/19

Edmonton Oilers

– Bogdan Yakimov, C, 1994. Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk. 2016-17: 50 G, 3+8, 4 PIMs, +6. Contract: 17/18

Florida Panthers

– Alexander Delnov, LW, 1994. Spartak Moscow. 2016-17: Played in the VHL. Contract: 17/18

– Yaroslav Kosov, RW, 1993. Metallurg Magnitogorsk. 2016-17: 41 G, 3+2, 27 PIMs, -6. Contract: 17/18

Los Angeles Kings

– Alexander Dergachyov, W/C, 1996. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: 31 G, 0+3, 24 PIMs, +1. Contract: 17/18.

– Nikolai Prokhorkin, C, 1993. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: 43 G, 6+8, 47 PIMs, +17. Contract: 18/19.

Minnesota Wild

– Kirill Kaprizov, LW, 1997. CSKA Moscow. 2016-17: 49 G, 20+22, 66 PIMs, +9. Contract: 19/20.

[Related: Interview with Kirill Kaprizov]

– Andrei Svetlakov, C, 1996. CSKA Moscow. 2016-17: 37 G, 4+12, 42 PIMs, +11. Contract: 19/20.

Nashville Predators

– Eeli Tolvanen, W, 1997. Jokerit Helsinki. 2016-17: Played in the USHL. Contract: 17/18+1

– Konstantin Volkov, G, 1997. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: 18/19

New Jersey Devils

– Artur Gavrus, C/W, 1994, Dinamo Minsk. 2016-17: 38 G, 5+4, 6 PIMs, +5. Contract: 17/18

– Mikhail Maltsev, C/W, 1998, SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: 17/18

– Egor Rykov, D, 1997, SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: 49 G, 0+9, 8 PIMs, +9. Contract: 18/19

– Egor Zaitsev, D, 1998, Dynamo Moscow. 2016-17: 19 G, 0+1, 10 PIMs, +3. Contract: 18/19

New York Islanders

– Anatoli Golyshev, LW, 1995, Avtomobilist Ekaterinburg. 2016-17: 49 G, 7+10, 59 PIMs, -6. Contract: 18/19

– Ilya Sorokin, G, 1995. CSKA Moscow. 2016-17: 39 G, 1.61 GAA, .929. Contract: 19/20

New York Rangers

– Igor Shestyorkin, G, 1995. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: 39 G, 1.64 GAA, .937. Contract: 19/20.

[Related: Interview with Igor Shestyorkin]

Philadelphia Flyers

– Ivan Fedotov, G, 1996. Salavat Yulaev Ufa. 2016-17: Played in junior hockey. Contract: 17/18.

[Related: Interview with Ivan Fedotov]

– Kirill Ustimenko, G, 1999. Dynamo St. Petersburg, VHL. 2016-17: Played in the VHL. Contract: 17/18

– Valeri Vasilyev, D, 1994. Severstal Cherepovets. 2016-17: 23 G, 0+0, 18 PIMs, even. Contract: 17/18

San Jose Sharks

– Emil Galimov, RW, 1992. Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk. 2016-17: 42 G, 5+4, 24 PIMs, -3. Contract: 18/19

Toronto Maple Leafs

– Nikolai Chebykin, RW, 1997. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: 18/19

[Related: Interview with Nikolai Chebykin]

– Vladislav Kara, C/W, 1998. Ak Bars Kazan. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: 17/18

– Yegor Korshkov, RW, 1996. Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. 2016-17: 36 G, 6+13, 24 PIMs, +2. Contract: 17/18

Vegas Golden Knights

– Nikita Gusev, LW, 1992. SKA St. Petersburg. 2016-17: 57 G, 24+47, 8 PIMs, +33. Contract: 18/19.

[Related: Interview with Nikita Gusev]

Washington Capitals

– Ilya Samsonov, G, 1997. Metallurg Magnitogorsk. 2016-17: 27 G, 2.13 GAA, .936. Contract: 17/18.

[Related: Story about Ilya Samsonov]

Winnipeg Jets

– Pavel Kraskovsky, C, 1996. Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. 2016-17: 58 G, 8+18, 18 PIMs, +11. Contract: 17/18.

[Related: Interview with Pavel Kraskovsky]

Did I miss your favorite team’s top prospect? Let me know in the comments.