Every NHL Team’s Top Prospect: 2017 Edition

Prospects are absolutely essential to prosperity in the National Hockey League.

Without a wealth of excellent young talent, league franchise’s can struggle to maintain consistent success throughout long periods of time. Often fulfilling critical positions within their respective organizations, quality prospects – or a lack thereof – can represent the difference between a sustainable contender and a perennial pretender.

Now, it goes without saying that not all prospects are considered as ‘elite’. For some, especially those selected late in the annual NHL Draft – or not at all – the road to the show is a long and winding road which is more than often congested with unforeseen obstacles. Battling for exposure and clawing for recognition, these ‘projects’, as they are often referred to as, retain immense potential yet, for one reason or another, face an embattled road to their ultimate goal.

Conversely, there are prospects which are universally perceived to be ‘elite’. These youngsters, often referred to as potential franchise players or even generational talents, face an overwhelming amount of pressure to not only reach the NHL but to also thrive at a very young age. Blessed with incredible ability and the potential to become high-impact players, these prospects comprise the vast majority of the top prospects highlighted below.

However, there is the odd exception.

So, with all of this being said, let’s take a look at each NHL team’s best prospect as the 2017-18 NHL season draws near. Firstly, however, let’s take a quick moment to identify the parameters of eligibility for nomination as a top prospect.

Eligibility Requirements

What, exactly, defines a prospect? Well, because the term can be extremely vague, here are the specifications which I followed in generating my comprehensive list.

First and foremost, any and all prospects chosen must be classified as a potential rookie prior to the beginning of the 2017-18 NHL season.

As such, in accordance with the NHL’s rookie qualifications as outlined in the Hockey Operations Guidelines, no prospect listed below will have skated in more than 25 games in any preceding seasons, nor will he have appeared in six or more games in each of any two previous seasons.

Lastly, any player who will be 26 years-of-age or older by Sept. 15th, 2017, will not be considered.

Related and Relevant Reading

Finally, if you wish to see where your favourite NHL team’s prospects and farm system ranks league-wide, be sure to check out the 2017 NHL Farm System Ranking.

Now, without further ado, check out every NHL team’s top prospect ahead of the 2017-18 campaign. As always, feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below the article.

Anaheim Ducks: Sam Steel

Honourable Mentions: Max Jones, Jacob Larsson

Although the Anaheim Ducks don’t boast the strongest prospect base in the NHL, they are fortunate to retain a number of highly talented prospects whose future in the game is undeniably promising. While Max Jones and Jacob Larsson both hold immense potential, it is none other than Sam Steel who is the franchise’s top prospect entering the 2017-18 season.

Fresh off of a 131-point season with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League, Steel is a highly skilled playmaker who can also put the puck in the back of the net with startling regularity. In fact, Steel’s 2016-17 campaign saw the young centre collect an incredible 50 goals, while his tremendous vision and hockey intelligence allowed him to garner a whopping 81 assists. Awarded the Four Broncos Trophy as the WHL’s player of the year, the future is bright for Steel, who could be the steal of the 2016 NHL Draft at 30th overall.

Arizona Coyotes: Dylan Strome

Honourable Mentions: Clayton Keller, Kyle Wood

Having failed to reach the postseason for five consecutive seasons has been tough on both the Coyotes and their fan base as a whole. However, despite their ineptitude, this period of time has allowed Arizona to stockpile a wealth of incredibly skilled prospects of varying positions on the ice. While the likes of Clayton Keller and Kyle Wood – amongst others – will surely provide substantial contributions in the long-term, Dylan Strome remains the club’s top prospect and one of its most valuable assets.

The entire hockey world was shocked in 2016-17 when, after seven games played, the Coyotes returned Strome to the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. Projected to develop into the team’s future first line centre, the move was inexplicable given the fact that Strome had dominated the OHL for years and had little to gain by returning.

Related: Arizona Coyotes’ Top Prospects in 2017

Regardless, Strome turned in a spectacular campaign for the Otters, scoring 22 goals and 75 points in just 35 regular season games. Further, Strome was an integral piece of Erie’s OHL Championship and Memorial Cup run. As an intelligent playmaker with size, Strome has the skill set to thrive at the NHL level. He will surely be afforded a new opportunity to establish himself in 2017-18.

Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy

Honourable Mentions: Jake DeBrusk, Jakub Zboril

A big, strong, and dependable defender who has the ability to log major minutes and produce at both ends of the ice, Charlie McAvoy is a complete player destined to become a definitive face of the Boston Bruins’ franchise. Nabbed by the team at 14th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, McAvoy spent the past two seasons with Boston University before signing with the franchise the past April. After skating in six playoff games with the Bruins, it became immediately clear that tantalizing defender was simply too skilled and poised for NCAA hockey.

Although Boston boasts a cast of promising prospects, none are on the same level as McAvoy. As a highly intelligent and calculated defender, McAvoy has the ability to read the play before it develops and, as such, is not prone to turnovers. Aware of his individual abilities as well as those of his teammates, McAvoy makes the right play with incredible consistency and, as such, is immensely reliable. Further, McAvoy is a lethal offensive talent who can collect points with ease – an aspect which makes him a comprehensive defender and one who will thrive at the NHL level for years to come.

Buffalo Sabres: Alex Nylander

Honourable Mentions: Casey Mittelstadt, Nick Baptiste

The 2016-17 season was tumultuous for Alexander Nylander, as despite his high draft selection and early American Hockey League eligibility, the explosive ‘Swede failed to make a significant impact as a rookie in the professional ranks.

Able to muster just 10 goals and 28 points in 65 AHL contests, Nylander struggled with his consistency despite showing spurts of raw talent. At just 19 years-of-age, Nylander was clearly in tough in his first AHL campaign and especially so considering his clear need to strengthen his body. Regardless, much more was expected from Nylander given his high draft status.

Despite this trying campaign, Nylander remains as Buffalo’s most promising prospect heading into the 2017-18 campaign. Yes, the Sabres added Casey Mittelstadt at eighth overall and Nick Baptiste has progressed steadily, however, Nylander’s incredible skill-set and immense potential simply cannot be overlooked.

Blessed with soft hands, excellent vision and tremendous hockey I.Q., Nylander’s ability to move the puck as well as shoot it combines to make him a potent offensive threat. Given time to adequately develop, I have no doubt that Nylander will become a significant piece of Buffalo’s future.

Calgary Flames: Mark Jankowski

Honourable Mentions: Jon Gillies, Jusso Valimaki

Despite possessing two excellent goaltenders in Jon Gillies and Tyler Parsons, as well as a potential top-pairing defender in Jusso Valimaki, my choice as the Calgary Flames’ top prospect is none other than Mark Jankowski.

Although many scoffed at his selection by the Flames in the 2012 NHL Draft, 21st overall, Jankowski has steadily developed into a viable offensive threat and a consistent one at that. Fresh off of an incredible rookie season in the AHL in 2016-17 – during which he scored 27 goals and 56 points in 64 games – Jankowski appears set for significant NHL ice time.

In reality, there is nothing to dislike about Jankowski’s game. Standing 6’4″ and weighing in at over 200 pounds, the Hamilton, Ontario, native is an intimidating force who can use his size to battle for pucks below the goal before diving hard to the net.

However, Jankowski is much more than simply a big frame, as his terrific hands and above average offensive awareness make him a legitimate threat from in close as well as from a distance. Although he may need an additional year of development in the AHL, Jankowski will surely be an impact player for Calgary long into the future and will provide the team with greater depth at the centre-ice position.

Carolina Hurricanes: Jake Bean

Honourable Mentions: Haydn Fleury, Roland McKeown

Given how loaded the Carolina Hurricanes’ prospect cupboard is heading into the 2017-18 season, it was extremely difficult to determine the franchise’s top prospect.

Boasting elite young prospects at every position on the ice, the Hurricanes stand poised to develop into a powerhouse in the coming years and one certainly capable of challenging for the Stanley Cup. With tremendous prospects such as Haydn Fleury, Roland McKeown, Martin Necas, and Callum Booth – amongst many others – Carolina is certainly a team to keep an eye on.

One particular prospect which the Hurricanes will certainly focus on is Jake Bean. The team’s first round choice – 13th overall – in the 2016 NHL Draft, Bean is an explosive defender whose game is defined by offensive excellence. A point-per-game defenceman with the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen in 2016-17, Bean’s speed and agility make him an elusive threat in the opposing zone as well as a capable defender.

Well aware of his responsibilities in his own end, Bean uses his quick feet and calculated lateral movement to entrap opposing forwards before using his accurate stick to break up developing plays. Although he will need to add some muscle to his 6’1″ frame, Bean has all the makings of an sound, top-pairing NHL defenceman.

Chicago Blackhawks: Alex DeBrincat

Honourable Mentions: Anton Forsberg, Henri Jokiharju

The Chicago Blackhawks don’t necessarily hold a wealth of elite young prospects within their organization, however, they do possess a select few who could make a significant impact in the coming years. The recently acquired Anton Forsberg has oodles of potential in goal, while Henri Jokiharju could become a steal on the blue line given his incredible offensive skills.

Speaking of offence, the Blackhawks’ top prospect ahead of the 2017-18 campaign is a player whose game is defined by it. Alex DeBrincat – Chicago’s second round choice in the 2016 NHL Draft – is an elite goal scorer whose incredible production over the past three years simply cannot be ignored. A two-time 50-goal scorer with Erie of the OHL, DeBrincat’s most recent campaign saw him collect a whopping 65 goals and 127 points in just 63 games played.

Related: The Chicago Blackhawks Select Henri Jokiharju

An incredibly consistent player with a nose for the net, DeBrincat should be able to transition to the NHL game with ease. Despite his perceived lack of size, DeBrincat plays a much larger game and is not intimidated by stronger opponents. Blessed with a wicked shot and a fantastic release, it will not be long before DeBrincat makes his mark at hockey’s highest level.

Colorado Avalanche: Cale Makar

Honourable Mentions: Tyson Jost, A.J. Greer

Fresh off of their worst season in franchise history, the Colorado Avalanche are in desperate need of elite talent to supplement their comprehensive overhaul. Fortunately, the franchise was able to add a major building block in the 2017 NHL Draft, as, despite falling from first to fourth overall, Joe Sakic and company were able to select Cale Makar – an immensely talented defender plying his trade with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

Although the AJHL isn’t regarded as a premier developmental league, the selection of Makar would appear to change that fact. As the highest drafted player in AJHL history, Makar’s incredible skill-set could not be ignored and was simply too strong for the Avalanche to pass up. As an excellent skater with ample speed and mobility, Makar’s game is founded upon puck movement and intelligent decisions.

Related: The Colorado Avalanche’s Top Four Prospects

Blessed with excellent stick-handling and puck control skills, Makar is capable of making a crisp first pass and has no trouble facilitating breakouts from within his own zone. In possession of an incredible shot and capable of quarterbacking a power play, Makar has all the makings of a franchise defender and one who could stabilize Colorado’s blue line in the immediate future.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Pierre-Luc Dubois

Honourable Mentions: Sonny Milano, Vitaly Abramov

Despite recording an incredible 108 points and enjoying a franchise best season, the Columbus Blue Jackets once again failed to surpass the first round of the postseason. Although they did fall to the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Blue Jackets’ inability to legitimately contend has left the team searching for answers – one of which being who will be the team’s future first line centre. Fortunately for Columbus, the solution to this predicament is already under the control of the organization.

Drafted by the Blue Jackets third overall in the 2016 Draft, Pierre-Luc Dubois has all the makings of a first line centre at the NHL level. Firstly, and perhaps most noticeably, there is Dubois’ immense size. Standing 6’3″ tall and well over 200 pounds, Dubois is an impressive physical specimen whose intimidating stature allows him to dominate opposing players with ease.

Further, there is Dubois’ specific skill set – one which is defined by skill, determination, and hard work. As a tireless skater, Dubois prioritizes his defensive zone and understands the importance of a consistent back check. After dismantling the plans of his opponent, Dubois leads the charge up ice through his excellent skating and is seemingly impossible to knock off of the puck. With a nose for the net an unafraid of crashing it, Dubois can finish in close or pound the puck on net from a distance.

In all, Dubois is a superb all-around threat whose two-way game will make him an excellent addition the Columbus’ roster. Having drawn comparisons to Anze Kopitar, Dubois’ skill-set is more than well suited for the NHL game – where he will surely find himself in the near future. Although the Blue Jackets are fortunate to hold a number of other talented prospects, none are nearly as promising as Dubois.

Dallas Stars: Miro Heiskanen

Honourable Mentions: Julius Honka, Jake Oettinger

The Dallas Stars certainly weren’t complaining when the results of the NHL Draft Lottery were announced. Catapulted from eighth overall to third, the Stars’ five selection improvement allowed the team to immediately address a glaring organizational need: defence.

Although the franchise already boasted a number of quality defence prospects – the most notable of which being Julius Honka – the ability to nab Miro Heiskanen with their first round pick may have positioned the Stars as a legitimate contender much sooner than originally thought possible.

Although he is slightly undersized at the moment and will need to strengthen his frame, Heiskanen’s incredible composure with the puck and ability to remain calm under pressure allowed him to sky-rocket up the 2017 NHL Draft. Regarded as an excellent two-way defender, Heiskanen prioritizes his own zone and has the ability to neutralize plays through his intelligent and calculated decision making. Due to his smaller size, Heiskanen chooses to force opposing forwards to the outside of the ice while, at the same time, cutting off any available passing or shooting lanes.

Once in control of the puck, Heiskanen makes accurate breakouts passes with ease and can effectively kick-start his team’s offence. Although he doesn’t garner massive offensive totals, Heiskanen’s strong puck support allows him to collect more than his fair share of assists. Projected to become a top-pairing defender in Dallas, Heiskanen’s presence with the Stars in coming years and his general reliability on the blue line could single-handedly influence the team’s ability to compete in the postseason.

Detroit Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen

Honourable Mentions: Tyler Bertuzzi, Vili Sarijarvi

Choosing Detroit’s top prospect was no easy task. With a slew of incredibly capable young prospects on the way, the Red Wings’ current playoff layoff could be short lived. Although Tyler Bertuzzi was absolutely spectacular in the AHL last season and Vili Saarijarvi took massive steps forward as an individual in the OHL, the franchise’s top prospect heading into the 2017-18 season is none other than Michael Rasmussen.

Drafted by Detroit ninth overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, Rasmussen is a tower of power whose game holds great potential. Excellent in front of the net as well as a dominating presence down low, Rasmussen’s size and compete-level are what separates him from his peers.

Related: The Detroit Red Wings’ Top Four Prospects

Further, as a centre, Rasmussen uses his strength to easily out-compete his opponents in the vast majority of faceoffs he takes. However, Rasmussen is not an elite offensive talent – yet. While he was, in fact, a greater than a point per game player last season – scoring 32 goals and 55 points in 50 games – Rasmussen has a ton of work ahead of himself if he wishes to not be viewed as a one-dimensional talent.

Edmonton Oilers: Ethan Bear

Honourable Mentions: Kailer Yamamoto, Caleb Jones

Given Jesse Puljujarvi does not qualify as a prospect under the eligibility requirements stated above, my choice as the Edmonton Oilers’ top prospect might shock you. Although the majority of the Oilers’ elite prospects have graduated to the NHL in recent years, the team remains fortunate to possess a number of highly promising young players.

With Kailer Yamamoto added to the fold via the 2017 NHL Draft, Edmonton now holds a great variety of players in terms of their skill, position, and potential. However, of those which the Oilers boast, none are more promising heading into 2017-18 than – in my opinion – Ethan Bear.

A fifth round choice of Edmonton in the 2015 NHL Draft – 124th overall – Bear has steadily progressed into a lethal and consistent two-way defenceman. In fact, Bear’s 2016-17 campaign was his most successful to date, as not only did he record a whopping 28 goals and 70 points in 67 regular season games but he was critical to the Seattle Thunderbirds’ WHL championship. In addition and, as a result of his efforts, Bear was awarded the Bill Hunter Trophy as the WHL’s top defenceman.

With a bomb from the point and a right-handed shot, Bear projects to be a major piece of the Oilers’ future. Once fully developed, Bear should add considerable depth to an Edmonton blue line which, through an immense overhaul, has enjoyed substantial improvement of late. As a strong skater and tough to knock off of the puck, Bear is solid defensively and even more so in the opposing zone. As an intelligent playmaker and defender who loves to jump up in the play, Bear’s flashy yet reliable approach should see him flourish once promoted to the professional ranks.

Florida Panthers: Owen Tippett

Honourable Mentions: Jayce Hawrlyuk, Ian McCoshen

With just two playoff appearances in the last 15 years, the Florida Panthers remain a team in search of an identity. Following great upheaval off of the ice last season, the Panthers will look to surge forward into 2017-18 with Dale Tallon positioned securely at the helm.

However, if Florida wishes to become more competitive on the ice they will need to supplement their roster with young talent capable of making an impact in the long term. While Ian McCoshen and Jayce Hawrlyuk are certainly promising, it is Owen Tippett in which the Panthers have placed their highest hopes.

The 10th overall selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, Tippett is a pure goal scorer – plain and simple. With one of the quickest and most seamless releases in the game today, Tippett’s ability to shoot the puck with accuracy and velocity in a split second is an innate ability which only he possesses. As such, Tippett has the ability to overwhelm goaltenders with his shot and can score from seemingly any angle.

Further, Tippett has great size and strength and should have no trouble adapting to the NHL level as soon as this coming season. With a powerful stride, Tippett can maneuver around his opponents with ease before placing a difficult shot on net. Although he needs to work on his game away from the puck, Tippett’s raw skill is something to behold.

My comparison? A bigger, stronger, and faster Phil Kessel.

Los Angeles Kings: Gabriel Vilardi

Honourable Mentions: Michael Amadio, Spencer Watson

The Los Angeles Kings are a franchise in a state of flux. Since raising the Stanley Cup for a second time in three years back in 2013-14, the Kings have failed to reach the postseason on two of three occasions. Founded upon a slightly aging core, Los Angeles no longer boasts impressive depth nor an immense amount of elite skill. However, despite having received minor contributions from their younger players in recent years, the Kings can rest assured that quality assets are en route which will help bolster the team’s struggling offence.

Related: The Los Angeles Kings’ Top Four Prospects

One player of particular note is none other than Gabriel Vilardi.

Although he was originally projected to be made a top-five selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, Los Angeles was undoubtedly thrilled to see Vilardi fall to 11th overall. As a team whose game revolves around the ability to generate offence from the cycle, adding a big and strong centre whose on-ice play prioritizes puck possession was an easy choice for the Kings.

A consistent two-way player, Vilardi is a force at both ends of the ice and knows how and when to use his 6’2″ frame to his advantage. Capable of guarding the puck against his opponents before driving to the net or making a seeing eye pass, Vilardi is an offensive threat whenever he takes to the ice and has the ability to improve the play of those he skates alongside.

Despite holding a number of other promising prospects, Los Angeles will surely value Vilardi’s development in particular. As the team’s highest drafted prospect since the selection of Brayden Schenn fifth overall in 2009, Vilardi has the potential to develop into a reliable top-six forward for the Kings and, perhaps more importantly, a player who can contribute consistently at both ends of the ice.

Minnesota Wild: Joel Eriksson-Ek

Honourable Mentions: Jordan Greenway, Dmitry Sokolov

The 2016-17 season was one defined by immense success for the Minnesota Wild. In addition to reaching the postseason for a fifth consecutive campaign, the Wild also set franchise-highs in wins with 49 and points with 106. Yet, despite this incredible prosperity, Minnesota once again failed to make a significant push in the playoffs, as the team fell in the first round for a second consecutive year. Fortunately, explosive young talent is on the way which has the potential to lift the Wild to new heights.

Boasting a strong pool of young prospects, Minnesota is primed for a promising future. Of incredible value are the likes of Jordan Greenway, Dmitry Sokolov, and Joel Eriksson-Ek. In Greenway and Sokolov, the Wild boast two strong specimens who are not only elite offensive players but have the size and strength to fend off even the most determined opponents. While these two will surely grace NHL ice in the future, neither are as promising as Eriksson-Ek, who is undoubtedly the team’s top prospect.

Of great size at 6’2″ and 200 pounds, Eriksson-Ek is a special talent whose abilities at both ends of the ice combine to make him a lethal all-around threat. As a responsible centre, Eriksson-Ek understands his role in the defensive zone and does not takes risks in order to generate offence. Once in possession of the puck, Eriksson-Ek will showcase his explosive skating and blistering speed as he darts up ice in search of offensive opportunities.

A creative puck-handler who is intelligent in his decision-making, Eriksson-Ek has tremendous on-ice vision and uses his instincts to make accurate and calculated decisions with the puck. In addition to these traits, Eriksson-Ek boasts an elite shot which he can release in the blink of an eye with incredible speed and velocity. Of incredible accuracy, Eriksson-Ek’s shot is undoubtedly his best quality and one which should allow him to stockpile more than his fair share of goals with Minnesota long into the future.

Montreal Canadiens: Charles Hudon

Honourable Mentions: Ryan Poehling, Noah Juulsen

The Montreal Canadiens are in an interesting situation as a franchise. Having traded their previous top prospect – Mikhail Sergachev – in exchange for Jonathan Drouin, Marc Bergevin’s decision to address his offence through the addition of a local talent subsequently threatened the well-being of his defence-core. Further, with no elite level prospects in the mix or poised to contribute in the near future, exactly how Montreal will remain consistently competitive remains to be seen.

Related: 3 NHL General Managers on the Hot Seat

One prospect in particular who is well overdue for a full-time role with the team is Charles Hudon – consequently, he also happens to be the Canadiens’ new top prospect. Yet to be afforded an opportunity to prove himself at the NHL level following his fifth-round selection in the 2012 NHL Draft, Hudon has long been an elite offensive player for Montreal at the AHL level. In fact, during his past three seasons with the Hamilton Bulldogs and St. John’s IceCaps, Hudon has compiled 74 goals and 157 points in 198 regular season games.

A gifted stick-handler who loves to create plays, Hudon is a magician with the puck and loves to distribute it to his fellow teammates. With a natural nose for the net and stellar vision, Hudon’s playmaking abilities exist naturally and allow him to be quite creative and liberal with the puck.

However, Hudon can do much more than pass, as his shot is widely regarded as above average and has the ability to surprise opposing goaltenders who mistakenly expect him to pass. Although he would do well to add greater strength to his frame, Hudon’s imagination with the puck – and confidence – could be exactly what Montreal needs to kick-start their stagnant offensive attack.

Nashville Predators: Juuse Saros

Honourable Mentions: Dante Fabbro, Samuel Girard

The Predators’ play in 2016-17 was crucial in establishing the city of Nashville as a legitimate hockey market. Despite consistently icing a successful team in past years, it was not until the Predators reached the Stanley Cup Finals that the passion and support of Nashville was put on international display. However, the immense prosperity which the franchise enjoyed this past season appears to be merely the start of an incredible chapter in the organization’s history. With a wealth of excellent young players developing and soon to make an impact at the NHL level, the Predators stand poised to become much more than a perennial threat in the Western Conference.

In addition to the possession of budding prospects Samuel Girard and Dante Fabbro, Nashville finds itself fortunate to retain their potential starting goaltender of the future in Juuse Saros. Nabbed by the Predators late in the 2013 NHL Draft – 99th overall to be exact – Saros has progressed rapidly as an individual and appears more than ready for consistent starts at the NHL level.

Following his arrival from Finland, Saros’ play has been simply sensational, as the native of Forssa has utilized his lightning quick reflexes and athletic style to command the crease. Although he is slightly undersized in comparison to the average NHL netminder, Saros’ 5’10” frame is of no detriment to his game, as the young netminder’s compete level never deteriorates and, as such, is a testament to his determination between the pipes.

With Pekka Rinne now 34 years-of-age, the Predators will soon be in need of a quality goaltender to replace the current face of their franchise. Although he lacks a considerable amount of experience to date, Saros has the skill-set and drive to thrive at the NHL level. Appearing in 21 games during the 2016-17 campaign, Saros’s stellar play was a clear indication of the future in Nashville.

New Jersey Devils: Nico Hischier

Honourable Mentions: Michael McLeod, John Quenneville

Missing the postseason on a regular basis is an issue entirely foreign to the New Jersey Devils. With 21 playoff appearances throughout their 34-year franchise history, the Devils have long been known as one of the league’s most consistently threatening teams.

However, the organization has fallen on tough times of late, as New Jersey has failed to contend for the Stanley Cup in five consecutive seasons. Fortunately, the Devils are loaded with promising young talent – with the vast majority of which stand poised to contribute at the NHL level in the near future.

Although the team boasts talented prospects such as Michael McLeod and John Quenneville – amongst many others – none are as talented or valuable as Nico Hischier.

Nabbed by New Jersey with the first overall selection in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Devils were truly fortunate to acquire the skilled native of Switzerland considering their pre-NHL Draft Lottery standing of fifth overall. Plagued by the inability to score goals on a consistent basis, New Jersey’s 2.20 goals per game mark in the 2016-17 season stands to improve substantially in the future with Hischier in the lineup.

A true game-breaker, Hischier’s combination of skill, speed, and elusiveness combine to make him an incredible threat offensively as well as a reliable presence in the defensive zone. With the ability to change the outcome of a game in a split-second, Hischier is an exceptional talent who stands poised to play a major role in the Devils’ resurgence.

New York Islanders: Linus Söderström

Honourable Mentions: Mathew Barzal, Michael Dal Colle

Although the New York Islanders boast an impressive arsenal of young talent – namely Mathew Barzal and Michael Dal Colle – arguably none are as promising or as critical to the organization’s future than Linus Söderström. Long in search of a definitive number-one goaltender, the Islanders may have finally found their man via the fourth-round of the 2014 NHL Draft. A staggering goaltender at 6’4″, Söderström has the raw skill and potential to seize the gaping opening in New York’s crease with authority.

Of course, it goes without saying that the Islanders have a strong crop of prospects developing within their system, however, Söderström’s potential impact on the franchise can not be ignored. Fresh off of an incredible season in the Swedish Hockey League – during which time he posted a 1.34 G.A.A. and .943 SVP% in 22 games with HV71 – Söderström’s ability to thrive against seasoned competitors has made him a tremendously composed netminder.

Related: Söderström on Islanders’ Goaltending Radar

Further, as a technically sound goalie, Söderström can navigate his crease with ease and utilizes his strong lower body in order to angle off shooters and make incredible pad saves. With excellent rebound control as well as lateral mobility, Söderström rarely panics in the crease and possesses attributes which should allow him to thrive upon his arrival to the NHL-level.

New York Rangers: Lias Andersson

Honourable Mentions: Filip Chytil, Igor Shesterkin

The New York Rangers have long been one of the NHL’s most successful teams and, in recent years, this fact has not changed. Having reached the postseason in nine of their last 10 campaigns, the Rangers have resoundingly established themselves as a perennial contender and one capable of vying for the Stanley Cup on a yearly basis. Unfortunately, contributions from young talent has been scarce and is an issue which has led to a lack of organizational scoring depth. With few notable prospects arising from each NHL Draft, the Rangers’ long-term sustainability has begun to come into question.

Fortunately, any doubt surrounding this topic was put to rest when New York pulled the trigger on a significant trade.

Despite dealing Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta to the Coyotes, the Rangers were able to acquire Anthony Deangelo and – most importantly – Arizona’s first-round choice in the 2017 NHL Draft. With their new first-round selection in hand – the team’s first in four years – New York quickly nabbed Lias Andersson at seventh overall.

A true competitor who never takes a shift off, Andersson combines natural leadership and incredible skill into a sound professional game. Further, of blazing speed and tantalizing skill, Andersson stands poised to play a major role in both the Rangers’ offensive attack and immediate future. With great size and drive, Andersson could very well crack New York’s lineup to begin the 2017-18 campaign.

Ottawa Senators: Thomas Chabot

Honourable Mentions: Colin White, Logan Brown

A fleet-footed defenceman who can play a strong two-way game, log major minutes, and lead his team from a significant leadership position: this is the type of defender which each and every NHL team dreams of possessing. In the case of the Ottawa Senators, the scrappy organization could soon boast two such pillars of strength. With Erik Karlsson on-board for the long-term, the arrival of Thomas Chabot and his incredible all-around game will significantly bolster the Senators’ defence-core.

A first-round pick of Ottawa in the 2015 NHL Draft – 18th overall – Chabot’s game has improved dramatically during his past two seasons of play with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL. However, as if his greater than a point-per-game production was not impressive enough, Chabot exploded while playing for Team Canada at the 2017 U-20 World Junior Championship. Named as the tournament’s MVP as well as its best defenceman, Chabot put himself on the Senators’ radar with authority.

Always striving to improve his individual game, Chabot has the ability to learn from his mistakes and adapt to the ever-changing tactics of his opposition. As an intelligent defender whose puck skills and composure allow him to generate efficient breakouts, Chabot’s comprehensive skill-set – which features a heavy shot and innate playmaking abilities – combine to make him a legitimate minute-eating defenceman. Projected to assume a top-four role in Ottawa in the near future, Chabot’s calculated style of play, quick-thinking, and determination to improve make him an immensely valuable asset for the Senators.

Philadelphia Flyers: Nolan Patrick

Honourable Mentions: Travis Sanheim, Samuel Morin

The clear winner of the 2017 NHL Draft Lottery was none other than the Philadelphia Flyers. Originally poised to make the 13th overall selection, the Flyers instead defied the odds and rose an incredible 11 places to second overall. Already in possession of a number of immensely talented assets – namely Travis Sanheim and Samuel Morin amongst others – Philadelphia’s ascension in the 2017 Draft ensured the addition of a game-breaking talent to the organization.

Although exactly which player the Devils would select first overall had remained extremely vague, the Flyers were certainly thrilled to simply be nabbing one of Hischier or Nolan Patrick. With Hischier chosen by New Jersey to begin the event, Philadelphia, quite obviously, snatched Patrick in a heartbeat. A competitive two-way player and a natural leader on the ice, Patrick’s shocking addition will add immediate depth and raw skill to a Flyers team in search of a consistent offensive production.

In all, Patrick is an immensely valuable asset and undoubtedly the most promising prospect within Philadelphia’s organization. While the Flyers do boast a wealth of steadily developing young talent, Patrick’s incredibly high potential, size and strength, and tantalizing skill stand to see him become a pillar of Philadelphia’s future success. Although he has endured more than his fair share of injuries, I have no doubt that Patrick will become both a reliable and consistent player for the Flyers long into the future.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Tristan Jarry

Honourable Mentions: Zach Aston-Reese, Daniel Sprong

Deciding upon the Pittsburgh Penguins’ top prospect was no easy feat. With a select few quality prospects under the control of the organization, the Penguins’ incredible playoff success of late has, rather unfortunately, left the team’s cupboard of young assets relatively dry.

With no first round picks in the last three years, Pittsburgh has been forced to find creative ways to supplement their prospect-base – a prime example of which being the addition of Zach Aston-Reese. However, despite Aston-Reese’s immense potential and scoring touch, it is a goaltender who stands as the Penguins’ top prospect heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

While he won’t be expected to win two Stanley Cups as a rookie, Tristan Jarry has progressed consistently and substantially since his selection in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft. With two seasons of AHL experience under his belt, Jarry has quickly established himself as a capable professional netminder and one deserving of considerable playing time at the NHL level. Although he will have to battle veteran Antti Niemi for the backup role, Jarry’s size, mobility, self-confidence, and drive to succeed should result in quite the goaltending to begin the 2017-18 season.

San Jose Sharks: Danny O’Regan

Honourable Mentions: Jeremy Roy, Joshua Norris

There was, in fact, a reason why the San Jose Sharks placed 31st overall in my recent league-wide farm system ranking. Due to the team’s annual regular season success, the Sharks have failed to draft and develop numerous players of elite skill and potential. With so few promising prospects under their control, San Jose is, inadvertently, risking the long term sustainability of its organization. Yet ,despite their lack of success in the Draft of late, the Sharks were fortunate to nab a potential steal – and their top prospect – in the fifth-round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Related: San Jose Sharks’ Top Four Prospects

While he isn’t a household name by any means, Daniel O’Regan, or Danny as he is more commonly known, has cast his critics aside through his stellar play at the AHL level. In his rookie campaign of 2016-17, O’Regan put forth a tremendous season in which he scored 23 goals and 58 points in 63 games played with the Barracuda. As a result, O’Regan was not only named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team but he also took home the Red Garrett Memorial Trophy as the league’s rookie of the year.

A skilled two-way player who plays a reliable style of game, O’Regan’s consistent play should allow him to make an impact with San Jose in the immediate future. Although he will need to add additional strength to his 5’10” frame, O’Regan stands poised to become a significant piece of the Sharks future – and even more so than the likes of Jeremy Roy or Joshua Norris.

St. Louis Blues: Jordan Kyrou

Honourable Mentions: Robert Thomas, Klim Kostin

Although the St. Louis Blues don’t boast an elite prospect, per se, they do, in fact, hold a number of excellent young players who could very well become key contributors at the NHL level. Robert Thomas and Klim Kostin are two examples of which. Both chosen in the 2017 NHL Draft, Thomas and Kostin possess particular skill-sets which should accurately address glaring needs within the Blues’ current roster and organization as a whole.

Related: Jackman Will Help Blues Prospects Flourish

While these two players hold immense promise, neither of which are as encouraging – at the moment – as Jordan Kyrou. A second-round selection of the Blues in the 2016 NHL Draft, 35th overall, Kyrou’s game progressed so substantially in 2016-17 that he has earned the title of St. Louis’ top prospect. An excellent skater who thrives at both ends of the ice, Kyrou is a reliable and consistent player who can be counted upon to make a positive influence whenever he hops the boards.

On top of his superb playmaking skills, Kyrou boasts an impressive shot and one whose release has the ability to baffle opposing netminders. Aware of his personal limitations – of which there are few – Kryou utilizes his impressive creativity to develop quality scoring chances from plays which once seemed hopeless. Yes, he will need additional seasoning at the AHL level, however, once he gains greater experience, Kyrou should become a substantial piece of the Blues’ future.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Mikhail Sergachev

Honourable Mentions: Brett Howden, Anthony Cirelli

The Tampa Bay Lightning are loaded with incredible young talent at seemingly every position on the ice. Amongst the most notable of which are Brett Howden and Anthony Cirelli – two excellent transitional forwards who can contribute offensively and are natural leaders on the ice. While I certainly would have named Howden as the team’s top prospect following the end of the 2016-17 season, that all changed when the Lightning traded Drouin to Montreal in exchange for Sergachev.

Yes, the ‘Bolts nabbed Cal Foote in the 2017 NHL Draft, however, Sergachev’s immense potential and room to grow make him Tampa Bay’s clear-cut top prospect. Originally drafted by the Canadiens ninth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, the ‘Habs were willing to provide Sergachev with a mere four games of NHL experience prior to deeming him expendable. Of tremendous size at 6’3″ and 215 pounds, Sergachev is a strong and sturdy force whose game revolves around his composure and ability to make quick, accurate decisions with the puck. While he garners his fair share of points offensively, it is Sergachev’s drive and determination to protect his own zone which make him an incredibly valuable asset.

With the ability to develop into a consistent and dependable top-four defender at the NHL level, Montreal’s willingness to trade Sergachev will long remain a questionable one. Sure, they added a lethal offensive threat in Drouin, however, elite young defenceman such as Sergachev are nearly impossible to land in the NHL of today. With the opportunity to grow and flourish with the Lightning, Sergachev should quickly develop into an important member of Tampa Bay’s roster.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren

Honourable Mentions: Carl Grundstrom, Andreas Johnsson

The Toronto Maple Leafs are a team heading in the right direction. Not only did the organization reach the postseason in 2016-17 despite all odds but they battled the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington Capitals in a feisty six-game series. Sure, the Leafs lost in the first-round, however, the massive steps forward which Toronto took early in its rebuild speaks volumes about the potential of their current roster.

Yet, despite this success, there remain a number of glaring weaknesses within the Leafs’ organization. Although backup goaltending will also need to be addressed in the future, upgrading the team’s defence and its depth remains of the utmost importance. Yes, Toronto added Calle Rosén and Andreas Borgman this offseason, however, the ‘Buds will need to develop a player of top pairing potential who can finally assume the role of an elite defenceman – an asset which the team has long lacked.

Fortunately, it appears as though the Leafs may have found their man in Timothy Liljegren. As the team’s new top prospect, Liljegren is projected to become a dynamic puck-moving defender who is equally capable at both ends of the ice. Although his game will need to improve within his own zone, Liljegren’s excellent skating abilities and intelligence with the puck allow him to facilitate efficient breakouts via a crisp pass or by charging into the opposing zone.

Blessed with a powerful shot and natural playmaking abilities, Liljegren should progress into a minute-munching blue liner of immense upside. Although his NHL arrival remains at least a year away, it’s safe to say that the Leafs were ecstatic to land the skilled ‘Swede at 17th overall.

Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson

Honourable Mentions: Brock Boeser, Olli Juolevi

The Vancouver Canucks are a listless ship with no definitive direction. Having missed the playoffs with great regularity of late but in no rush to implement a comprehensive rebuild, the Canucks have opted for a re-tooling approach rather than what quite obviously needs to be done. Fortunately, the franchise enjoyed great success at the 2017 NHL Draft, as Vancouver was able to nab a number of young players of immense potential who should contribute on a large scale in the near future.

In addition to adding all of Kole Lind, Jonah Gadjovich, and Michael DiPietro, the Canucks selected an incredibly skilled talent with the fifth overall pick. Elias Pettersson is a crafty forward whose game is exploding with raw skill and tenacity. Driven to improve on a nightly basis, Pettersson’s high-end skating ability and puck control allow him to command the game in all three zones of the ice. Capable of making opposing defenders look silly in one on one situations, Pettersson’s shot, playmaking ability, and aggressiveness combine to make him an all-around threat who thrives in any and all situations on the ice.

As Vancouver’s top prospect heading into the 2017-18 season, Pettersson will look to build upon the terrific campaign he enjoyed with Timrå IK last year as he enters his rookie campaign in the SHL. Although he would do well to strengthen his slender 6’2″ frame, all signs point to Pettersson playing a major role with the Canucks in the near future.

Vegas Golden Knights: Cody Glass

Honourable Mentions: Nick Suzuki, Erik Brannstrom

The Vegas Golden Knights wasted little time in their first NHL Draft, as the incoming franchise made an immediate impression upon the rest of the NHL. Boasting three first round picks, the Golden Knights clearly set out to acquire young players of both immense potential and skill. Within minutes, Vegas had nabbed all of Cody Glass, Nick Suzuki, and Erik Brannstrom – three players of varying positions whose creativity and draw-dropping talent will surely make them fan favourites in Sin City.

While each of these three youngsters possesses incredible skill and immense potential, the most promising of all is none other than Glass – the Golden Knights’ first ever selection and the sixth overall choice in the 2017 NHL Draft. A highly analytical player whose game is based upon calculated decision making, Glass strives to learn and is more than willing to adapt in order to improve his respective game.

Related: Vegas Lays A Foundation at 2017 NHL Draft

Aggressive at both ends of the ice and consistently responsible, Glass thrives in a two-way role and has the ability to lead his team’s offensive attack. With plenty of room to grow physically, Glass will surely develop into a powerful threat whose drive to succeed will make him a clear difference maker on the ice at all times.

Washington Capitals: Ilya Samsonov

Honourable Mentions: Jakub Vrana, Jonas Siegenthaler

Although Braden Holtby remains under contract for the next three seasons, it goes without saying that a goaltending battle is set to brew in the nation’s capital. As a former Vezina Trophy winner and an annual contender for the distinction, Holtby will not be easy to displace from the Washington Capitals’ crease, however, if there is one netminder who can accomplish the feat, it is none other than Ilya Samsonov – the team’s top prospect.

The Capitals’ first round choice in the 2015 NHL Draft – 22nd overall – Samsonov is a dynamic goalie whose international endeavours have placed him on Washington’s radar with authority. Consistently one of the KHL’s top goaltenders, Samsonov’s incredible athleticism and agility within the crease allow him to deny opposing shooters with regularity.

Related: Capitals Prospects Share Strong Bond

Able to read the play well and react to shots despite their difficulty, Samsonov’s tight angles and strong positional play allow him to stay on top of and challenge his opposition. Although he will surely require time to adjust to the North American style of play and rink size, Samsonov’s natural skill-set should allow him to find and enjoy immediate success upon his NHL debut.

Winnipeg Jets: Kyle Connor

Honourable Mentions: Jack Roslovic, Logan Stanley

The Winnipeg Jets are fortunate to boast one of the deepest prospect pools in entire NHL. Ranked fourth in my recent Farm System Ranking, the Jets possess a handful of quality prospects at each position on the ice and are poised for a successful future as a result. Offensively, Jack Roslovic and Kyle Connor appear destined to do major damage, while on defence Winnipeg holds the likes of Logan Stanley, Luke Green, and Sami Niku. Further, with Eric Comrie progressing well in the crease, the Jets appear set to become a perennial Stanley Cup contender.

Of Winnipeg’s massive prospect base, the most promising of which is surely Kyle Connor. Although Jack Roslovic made a substantial push during the 2016-17 season, Connor’s potential remains slightly higher given his immense on-ice success to date.

Related: The Winnipeg Jets’ Top Four Prospects

A former Hobey Baker Award Finalist in the NCAA, Connor’s first season of professional hockey was met with mixed results given his young age. The 17th overall selection in the 2015 NHL Draft, Connor began the 2016-17 season with the Jets and skated in 20 games, where he recorded two goals and five points. However, once his playing time began to diminish, Connor found himself headed to the Manitoba Moose, where he would receive greater playing time and, as a result, a better opportunity to develop his impressive skill-set. In the 52 games which followed, Connor put forth an impressive 25 goals and 44 points – a gleaming indication of his ability within the professional ranks.

A dynamic two-way player whose game revolves around high-end speed, agility, and creativity with the puck, Connor is a deceptive centre who is driven to make the right play on a consistent basis. In addition to his innate offensive skills, Connor is also a reliable player within his own zone who takes pride in stifling the opportunities devised by his opposition.

While offence will always be the key component of his game, it is Connor’s commitment to an all-around style of play which makes him an immensely valuable prospect. A surefire top-six forward at the NHL level, Connor will undoubtedly play a major role in Winnipeg’s future success given the time to adequately develop and strengthen his individual game.