Preview: Avalanche Look to Halt Jets Playoff Push

Calvin Pickard starts his second game against his hometown team (Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

The Winnipeg Jets play the second half of a back-to-back at home today as they host the Colorado Avalanche.

The Jets have had success against the Central Division this year, including four wins against both the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues. Against the Avalanche, however, the Jets haven’t had the same success. While they have points in three of four games, their record is only 2-1-1.

Calvin Pickard will be making his second start in his hometown. Pickard has been on a roll lately, posting a .943 save percentage over his past five games. Even with stellar goaltending, the Avalanche only have a 1-3-1 record. They will need good goaltending against the Jets offence that has scored three goals in each of their past seven games.

Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets

MTS Centre – 6:00 p.m. CST

Broadcast channels – TSN3, FS-MW

2016-17 Season Series:

Oct. 28 – Winnipeg (1) at Colorado (0)

Nov. 11 – Winnipeg (2) at Colorado (3) (OT)

Dec. 18 – Colorado (1) at Winnipeg (4)

Feb. 4 – Winnipeg (2) at Colorado (5)

Winnipeg Jets – 29-30-6 – 64 Points

Home Record: 15-15-1

Hot Players: Mathieu Perreault, Dustin Byfuglien

Key Injuries: Tyler Myers, Ondrej Pavelec

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Ehlers-Little-Wheeler

Perreault-Scheifele-Laine

Matthias-Lowry-Armia

Dano-Copp-Thorburn

Defense

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Morrissey-Trouba

Chiarot-Postma

Starting Goaltender

Hellebuyck (expected)

Colorado Avalanche – 17-42-3 – 37 Points

Away Record: 9-22-1

Hot Players: Calvin Pickard

Key Injuries: Semyon Varlamov, Nikita Zadorov

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Landeskog-MacKinnon-Comeau

Rantanen-Duchene-Nieto

Colborne-Mitchell-Grigorenko

Andrighetto-Soderberg-Bourque

Defense

Wiercioch-Johnson

Tyutin-Barrie

Beauchemin-Barberio

Starting Goaltender

Pickard

Game Notes

1) The Jets have been offensively dominant over the past seven games. They are second in the NHL in goals per game since February 13, behind only the Nashville Predators. While Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele had their point streaks snapped last night, Dustin Byfuglien, Mathieu Perreault, and Blake Wheeler continued theirs.

2) The Avalanche haven’t had much success against the Jets since their return to Winnipeg. One player who has is Matt Duchene. He has accumulated 11 points over the past nine games he has played against the Jets.

3) Pickard grew up in Winnipeg and played his midget hockey for the Winnipeg Wild, before taking off to Seattle to play with the Thunderbirds in the WHL. He sports a .919 save percentage over his career.

Catch the game tonight at 6:00 PM local time, and comment below with your predictions for the final score.