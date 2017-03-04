Preview: Avalanche Look to Halt Jets Playoff Push

The Winnipeg Jets play the second half of a back-to-back at home today as they host the Colorado Avalanche.
The Jets have had success against the Central Division this year, including four wins against both the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues. Against the Avalanche, however, the Jets haven’t had the same success. While they have points in three of four games, their record is only 2-1-1.
Calvin Pickard will be making his second start in his hometown. Pickard has been on a roll lately, posting a .943 save percentage over his past five games. Even with stellar goaltending, the Avalanche only have a 1-3-1 record. They will need good goaltending against the Jets offence that has scored three goals in each of their past seven games.
Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets
MTS Centre – 6:00 p.m. CST
Broadcast channels – TSN3, FS-MW
2016-17 Season Series:
Oct. 28 – Winnipeg (1) at Colorado (0)
Nov. 11 – Winnipeg (2) at Colorado (3) (OT)
Dec. 18 – Colorado (1) at Winnipeg (4)
Feb. 4 – Winnipeg (2) at Colorado (5)
Winnipeg Jets – 29-30-6 – 64 Points
Home Record: 15-15-1
Hot Players: Mathieu Perreault, Dustin Byfuglien
Key Injuries: Tyler Myers, Ondrej Pavelec
Projected Lines:
Forwards
Ehlers-Little-Wheeler
Perreault-Scheifele-Laine
Matthias-Lowry-Armia
Dano-Copp-Thorburn
Defense
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Morrissey-Trouba
Chiarot-Postma
Starting Goaltender
Hellebuyck (expected)
Colorado Avalanche – 17-42-3 – 37 Points
Away Record: 9-22-1
Hot Players: Calvin Pickard
Key Injuries: Semyon Varlamov, Nikita Zadorov
Projected Lines:
Forwards
Landeskog-MacKinnon-Comeau
Rantanen-Duchene-Nieto
Colborne-Mitchell-Grigorenko
Andrighetto-Soderberg-Bourque
Defense
Wiercioch-Johnson
Tyutin-Barrie
Beauchemin-Barberio
Starting Goaltender
Pickard
Game Notes
1) The Jets have been offensively dominant over the past seven games. They are second in the NHL in goals per game since February 13, behind only the Nashville Predators. While Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele had their point streaks snapped last night, Dustin Byfuglien, Mathieu Perreault, and Blake Wheeler continued theirs.
2) The Avalanche haven’t had much success against the Jets since their return to Winnipeg. One player who has is Matt Duchene. He has accumulated 11 points over the past nine games he has played against the Jets.
3) Pickard grew up in Winnipeg and played his midget hockey for the Winnipeg Wild, before taking off to Seattle to play with the Thunderbirds in the WHL. He sports a .919 save percentage over his career.
Catch the game tonight at 6:00 PM local time, and comment below with your predictions for the final score.