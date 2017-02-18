Richard Panik and the Chicago Blackhawks are set to take on the Edmonton Oilers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

When the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers have faced off this season, the results have both been blowouts. The first game came back in November in Edmonton with the hometown Oilers routing the Blackhawks 5-0. In their most recent matchup – exactly one week ago today, the Blackhawks returned the favor to the oilers with a 5-1 victory in Edmonton. Both teams have shown that they can shine against each. The rubber match now comes in Chicago with both teams looking to come out ahead.

This is the Blackhawks first game following their bye week from Feb. 12 to Feb. 17, and they’ll be taking on a hot Edmonton team that has recently found its scoring touch.

That'll do it for this one! The #Blackhawks win their fifth straight (on the road) before the bye week! #HAWKSWIN! pic.twitter.com/pzL5gzVQon — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 12, 2017

The Oilers have been an inconsistent scoring team this season. After scoring seven goals, four goals and four goals against the Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks respectively, they only scored two goals, were shutout 2-0 by the Nashville Predators, and scored just one goal in three consecutive games against the Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks respectively. After playing the Blackhawks last Saturday, the Oilers found their scoring touch again with 11 goals in their next two games against the Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers. If they want to beat a good Chicago Blackhawk team, they’ll need to continue that offensive streak – something Chicago will look to prevent for a win of their own.

Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks

United Center – 6:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 18

Broadcast channels –SN, NHLN-US, WGN

2016-17 Season Series:

Nov. 21 – Blackhawks 0 – Oilers 5

Feb. 11 – Blackhawks 5 – Oilers 1

Edmonton Oilers – 31-19-8 – 70 points

Away Record: 16-9-5

Hot Players: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl

Key Injuries: Darnell Nurse, Kris Russell, Tyler Pitlick, Mark Fayne, Jujhar Khaira

Projected lines:

Forwards:

Patrick Maroon-Connor McDavid-Jordan Eberle

Milan Lucic-Leon Draisaitl-Anton Slepyshev

Drake Caggiula-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Zack Kassian

Matt Hendricks-Mark Letestu-Iiro Pakarinen

Defense:

Andrej Sekera-Matt Benning

Oscar Klefbom-Adam Larsson

Brandon Davidson-Eric Gryba

Starting Goaltender:

Cam Talbot

Chicago Blackhawks – 35-17-5 – 75 Points

Home Record: 18-7-4

Hot Players: Richard Panik, Artem Anisimov

Key Injuries:

Projected lines:

Forwards:

Artemi Panarin-Artem Anisimov-Patrick Kane

Nick Schmaltz-Jonathan Toews-Richard Panik

Ryan Hartman-Tanner Kero-Marian Hossa

Dennis Rasmussen-Marcus Kruger-Andrew Desjardins

Defense:

Duncan Keith-Niklas Hjalmarsson

Michal Kempny-Brent Seabrook

Brian Campbell-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Starting Goaltender:

Corey Crawford

Game Notes

1)Prior to the Chicago Blackhawks bye-week, the team found themselves on a five-game road winning streak. This will be their first game back at home the Blackhawks have posted an 18-7-4 record this season.

2)The Oilers have been dealing with injuries to both Darnell Nurse and Kris Russell as of late. The team has managed decently without them so far, but a high-scoring Chicago Blackhawks team could give them trouble.

3)The Blackhawks have two 20 goal scorer already this season in Artem Anisimov and Marian Hossa. Both Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin will look to join that club Saturday as both are sitting on 19 goals apiece heading into the game.

4)The Oilers also have two 20-goal scorers with Leon Draisaitl scoring 22 this season and Patrick Maroon scoring 20 goals for the first time in his career. McDavid is sitting on 19 goals heading into the game. The Oiler captain also leads the NHL in points this season with 66 points in 58 games.

Both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers want to end their season series with a win. Despite not being division rivals, and despite both teams looking poised to make the playoffs this season, it’s the test of competing against another top team that means so much in this instance. Teams are supposed to win games against non-playoff teams. When it comes to games between playoff teams, both want to come away with a victory to see how they match up ahead of the postseason.