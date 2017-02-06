Travis Konecny returns to the lineup for the Flyers while Shayne Gostisbehere continues to sit. (Amy Irvin/The Hockey Writers)

The St. Louis Blues travel to Philadelphia tonight for the first time in the post-Ken Hitchcock era to take on the Flyers. The Blues, who are routinely atop the Western Conference standings are struggling this year, which cost former head coach Hitchcock his job recently. The Blues’ goaltending has been atrocious after letting former All-Star goalie Brian Elliot walk in free agency last summer.

As for the Flyers, they’ve had their bouts with goaltending trouble as well this year. It’s been an issue all season long, but it looks to be swinging in Michal Neuvirth’s direction lately. The Flyers will go with Neuvirth for a third straight start tonight after an outstanding performance against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon.

Tonight’s game starts a five-game road trip for the Blues, who dropped a Saturday tilt to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-1, at home. They are outside of the playoff picture in the west while the Flyers are holding down the second wild-card spot in the east and desperately need to get their offense into the gear they were in earlier in the season. In their last two games, the Flyers have a combined shot total of 33, which is not an ideal recipe for winning games.

St. Louis Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Wells Fargo Center – 7:00 p.m. EST

Broadcast channels – NBCSN, CSN-PH, TVA Sports; 97.5 The Fanatic

2016-17 Season Series: 1-0 Blues

St. Louis Blues: 25-22-5 – 55 Points

Road Record: 8-13-1

Hot Players: Alex Steen, Kevin Shattenkirk

Scratches: Magnus Pääjärvi (healthy, recalled Sunday), Robert Bortuzzi (healthy), Robby Fabbri (IR, torn ACL), Kyle Brodziak (IR, foot)

Projected lines:

Forwards:

Alexander Steen — Paul Stastny — Vladimir Tarasenko

Kenny Agostino — Jori Lehtera — David Perron

Jaden Schwartz — Patrik Berglund — Dmitrij Jaskin

Scottie Upshall — Ivan Barbashev — Ryan Reaves

Defense:

Jay Bouwmeester — Alex Pietrangelo

Carl Gunnarsson — Kevin Shattenkirk

Joel Edmundson — Colton Parayko

Starting Goaltender:

Carter Hutton

Philadelphia Flyers: 26-20-7 – 59 Points

Home Record: 16-7-4

Hot Players: Michal Neuvirth

Scratches: Michael Del Zotto (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (healthy), Matt Read (healthy)

Projected lines:

Forwards:

Michael Raffl — Claude Giroux — Jakub Voracek

Dale Weise — Brayden Schenn — Wayne Simmonds

Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Nick Cousins

Chris VandeVelde — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Roman Lyubimov

Defense:

Ivan Provorov — Andrew MacDonald

Mark Streit — Nick Schultz

Brandon Manning — Radko Gudas

Starting Goaltender:

Michal Neuvirth

Game Notes

1) The Blues are happy the calendar month has turned to February because they had a horrendous January, that ultimately led to Hitchcock’s demise. The Blues will be busy over the next week as they start a set of three games in four nights beginning with the Flyers.

2) The Flyers will welcome back talented rookie Travis Konecny after head coach Dave Hakstol made him a healthy scratch the last two games. However, Calder Trophy runner-up Shayne Gostisbehere will be a healthy scratch for the third straight game as his sophomore campaign in the NHL has not gone as planned for the young blueliner.

3) Blues forward Kenny Agostino will make his debut tonight after tearing up the AHL this season. He leads the AHL with 42 assists and 60 points and is getting his chance with the Blues after Robby Fabbri sustained a season-ending knee injury in their Saturday game against the Penguins.

4) The Flyers desperately need one of their two quality goaltenders, Steve Mason or Michal Neuvirth, to take the reins and run with it. The Flyers are neck and neck with the teams below them in the standings, fighting for the final playoff spot. If the Flyers have any hope of finishing the season in the top eight it will have to be from the consistent play of one of their goaltenders.