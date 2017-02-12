Preview: Bruins Take on Original Six Rival Canadiens

David Pastrnak recorded his 100th career NHL point on a game-winning goal against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. (Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

As the snow continues to fall in New England, the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins will square off for the final time in 2016-17. The Original Six rivals have battled each other three times this season, with the Canadiens winning two of those contests.

Both of these clubs have been busy this week as this will be the third game in four days for each team. The Bruins are coming off of two straight victories at the TD Garden over the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks. The Canadiens beat the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening but dropped their last contest to the St. Louis Blues at the Bell Centre by a score of 4-2.

After this game, both teams will get some much-needed rest as they head into their bye week.

Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins

TD Garden-7:30 p.m. E.S.T

Broadcast Channels-NBCSN, SN, RDS, 98.5 The Sports Hub

2016-17 Season Series: Montreal Leads 2-1

Montreal Canadiens-31-18-8- 70 Points

Road Record: 13-11-4

Hot Players: Max Pacioretty, Alexander Radulov, Phillip Danault

Key Injuries: Brendan Gallagher, Charles Hudon

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Max Pacioretty-Phillip Danault-Alexander Radulov

Artturi Lehkonen-Alex Galchenyuk-Paul Byron

Sven Andrighetto-Tomas Plekanec-Andrew Shaw

Daniel Carr-Michael McCarron-Torrey Mitchell

Defense

Alexei Emelin-Shea Weber

Nathan Beaulieu-Jeff Petry

Andrei Markov-Greg Pateryn

Goaltender

Carey Price

Boston Bruins-28-23-6- 62 Points

Home Record: 14-13-0

Hot Players: David Pastrnak, Frank Vatrano, Patrice Bergeron

Key Injuries: Austin Czarnik

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Backes

Peter Cehlarik-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano-Ryan Spooner-Jimmy Hayes

Tim Schaller-Dominic Moore-Riley Nash

Defense

Zdeno Chara-Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug-Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller-Kevan Miller

Goaltender

Tuukka Rask

Game Notes

1) Whenever the Canadiens and Bruins meet, there is a lot of talk about the goaltenders, Tuukka Rask and Carey Price. Price and Rask are regarded as two of the top goaltenders in the NHL, but Rask seems to struggle against the Canadiens while Price thrives against the Bruins. Rask has faced the Canadiens 25 times in his career recording a 6-15-3 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.61 GAA. Price has seen the Bruins 37 times, posting a 24-8-4 record with a .924 save percentage and a 2.33 GAA. If Price can secure another win tonight, he will tie Ken Dryden for third place on the Canadiens’ all-time wins list with 258.

2) Canadiens forward Paul Byron has tallied 14 goals and 29 points over 56 games this season. He has not registered a point in his last six contests and has just two goals and four points in his last 15 games, but he has had success against the Bruins this season. Byron has scored one goal in all three contests against the Bruins and will be looking to extend his streak to four games at the TD Garden.

3) Bruins forward David Pastrnak has registered nine points in his last four games and netted the game-winning goal against the Canucks late in the third period on Saturday afternoon. The game winner against the Canucks was Pastrnak’s 100th career NHL point. It only took the 20-year old 147 games to hit the career milestone as his impressive season continues. Pastrnak has notched 25 goals and 47 points in 50 games this season.

With the playoff race in the Eastern Conference being extremely tight, every game is crucial. The Canadiens are sitting on top of the Atlantic Division, where they have been most of the season, but are struggling lately. Over their last ten games, the Canadiens have secured just three wins, allowing the rest of the division to close in on their lead.

The Bruins have registered just five wins over their past ten games, but have won two straight contests in impressive fashion with their new coach Bruce Cassidy. The Bruins are sitting in third-place in the Atlantic Division and are just one point ahead of the fourth-place Maple Leafs. A win against the Canadiens would pull the Bruins within six points of the Atlantic Division lead and also keep them in front of the Maple Leafs for now.

The key to winning this game lies with the goaltenders. The Bruins have been peppering goalies with shots all season, and with their offense heating up, Price will have to be on top of his game. On the other side, Rask got off to a hot start this season, but has been rather inconsistent over the last month and does not have a good history against the Canadiens. One bad goal can be the difference in this contest as it should be a tight game between the two rivals.