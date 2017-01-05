Preview: Bruins to Honor Milt Schmidt Before Oilers Matchup

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Before the action gets underway this evening, the Bruins will be honoring one of their all-time greatest members, Milt Schmidt. Schmidt is considered the “Ultimate Bruin” since he served as a player, coach and general manager of the club at various times. He helped bring four Stanley Cups to Boston. Schmidt passed away at the age of 98 yesterday.

Milt Schmidt made everyone he ever touched feel his special joy of life. He left us all better than he found us. Every time. — Jack Edwards (@RealJackEdwards) January 4, 2017

For the first time, Bruin fans at the TD Garden will have the opportunity to see young superstar Connor McDavid live in action. It is rare for a player on the away team to generate a lot of buzz, but McDavid is a special player. Fans will be looking for a Boston win, but also hope McDavid can dazzle them at the same time.

This is a critical matchup for both teams since both are sitting on the very edge of a playoff position. Edmonton is currently third in the Pacific Division while Boston sits third in the Atlantic. Overall, this should be a very entertaining matchup.

If the Bruins hope to capture another win at home, they will have to deal with the speed of the Oilers. The Oilers are very young and very fast. Solid physical play to slow the visitors down and good neutral zone control from Boston are two factors they must focus on to come away victorious.

After being shutout in their last game, this matchup gives the Bruins a good chance to break their offensive slump. Edmonton’s defense gives up a lot of goals, so Boston will have to attack hard and get a lot of pucks to the net.

If Edmonton hopes that their visit to the TD Garden will end with a win, they will need to have good goaltending from Cam Talbot. On top of Talbot playing well, the young team will have to rely on their speed and creativity to fool the home teams defense. Boston tends to struggle with dynamic, and creative offensive players like the Oilers’ have in McDavid, Jordan Eberle and Leon Draisaitl.

Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins

TD Garden-7:00 p.m. E.S.T

Broadcast Channels-NESN, TVAS, SN, 98.5 The Sports Hub

2016-17 Season Series: First Meeting of the Season

Edmonton Oilers-19-13-7- 45 Points

Road Record: 10-6-5

Hot Players: Milan Lucic, Patrick Maroon, Leon Draisaitl

Key Injuries: Darnell Nurse, Griffin Reinhart, Mark Fayne, Tyler Pitlick, Iiro Pakarinen

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Patrick Maroon-Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl

Milan Lucic-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Zack Kassian

Benoit Pouliot-Drake Caggiula-Jordan Eberle

Anton Lander-Mark Letestu-Jesse Puljujarvi

Defense

Andrej Sekera-Matt Benning

Oscar Klefbom-Adam Larsson

Kris Russell-Eric Gryba

Goaltender

Cam Talbot

Boston Bruins-20-16-4- 44 Points

Home Record: 9-9-0

Hot Players: Ryan Spooner, David Krejci, Torey Krug

Key Injuries: Matt Beleskey, John-Michael Liles, David Backes

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner-David Krejci-Frank Vatrano

Tim Schaller-Austin Czarnik-Jimmy Hayes

Anton Blidh-Dominic Moore-Riley Nash

Defense

Zdeno Chara-Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug-Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller-Colin Miller

Goaltender

Tuukka Rask

Game Notes

1) Boston Bruin’s forward David Backes will miss his third game in a row following a concussion. He has been cleared for contact and practice, but will not suit up tonight.

2) Connor McDavid will be visiting the TD Garden for the first time in his career. McDavid is tied for the NHL lead in points with 43 in 39 games.

3) This will be meeting number 72 between the two clubs. Boston holds a 45-17-6-3 advantage in the all-time series.

4) Milan Lucic returns to the Garden tonight as a member of the Oilers. Lucic played 566 games for the Bruins registering 342 points and helped the team capture a Stanley Cup.

5) Ryan Spooner has been the hottest player for the Bruins lately with six points in his last five games. While Spooner looks to stay hot, David Pastrnak will try to find the back of the net for the first time in seven games.

Whenever the Oilers come to town it is must-see hockey. The Oilers will bring speed and creativity to this game, which is something that is not seen in the TD Garden too often. It is also a style of play that the Bruins have struggled to deal with in the past. Last season, Edmonton won both matchups with Boston. With both teams battling for playoff spots, it should be one entertaining hockey game.