Preview: Capitals Face Off Against Streaking Blue Jackets

(Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

While the Washington Capitals are looking to recover from a sloppy 6-5 OT win Tuesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets will be looking to make history at Verizon Center.

The Blue Jackets have the opportunity to tie the Pittsburgh Penguins for the NHL record for the longest winning streak in league history with 17 straight victories. The team has looked solid in every aspect over this stretch, and every player is in sync with one another. Not to mention, Sergei Bobrovsky is returning to form and backstopping the team to new heights.

Washington has the chance to snap Columbus’ streak on home ice, and will need all the firepower they can get from Alex Ovechkin and company if they want to defeat the hottest team in the National Hockey League.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals

Verizon Center- 7:00 p.m. EST

Broadcast channels – CSNMA, FSOH

2016-17 Season Series:

Nov. 15- Capitals 1 Blue Jackets 2(OT)

Nov. 20- Blue Jackets 3 Capitals 2

Washington Capitals – 23-9-5, 51 Points

Home Record: 13-5-1

Hot Players: Justin Williams, Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin-Nicklas Backstrom-T.J. Oshie

Marcus Johansson-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Justin Williams

Jakub Vrana-Lars Eller-Andre Burakovsky

Daniel Winnik-Jay Beagle-Tom Wilson

Defense

Karl Alzner-John Carlson

Dmitri Orlov- Matt Niskanen

Brooks Orpik-Nate Schmidt

Goaltender

Braden Holtby

Columbus Blue Jackets – 27-5-4, 58 Points

Away Record: 12-2-3

Hot Players: Alexander Wennberg, Nick Foligno, Brandon Saad

Key Injuries: David Clarkson

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Brandon Saad-Alexander Wennberg-Nick Foligno

Boone Jenner-Brandon Dubinsky-Cam Atkinson

Matt Calvert-William Karlsson-Josh Anderson

Scott Hartnell-Lukas Sedlak-Sam Gagner

Defense

Zach Werenski-Seth Jones

Jack Johnson-David Savard

Ryan Murray-Markus Nutivaara

Goaltender

Sergei Bobrovsky

Game Notes

1)The top trio of Brandon Saad, Andrew Wennberg and Nick Foligno is the hottest line in the NHL. All three players are riding six-game point streaks, and have combined for 34 points in their last 10 games. Washington will have to focus on effectively shutting down the Blue Jackets’ top unit if they want to snap their impressive, historic winning streak.

2)Alex Ovechkin has a goal in four of his last six games and is getting his scoring touch back. He has been promoted back to the top line alongside Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie, and has made a huge impact when it comes to the final score.

He had five shots and the overtime winner Tuesday against Toronto, and will have to fire plenty of shots to find twine against Sergei Bobrovsky and Columbus’ impressive defensive corps.

3)Columbus scored two power-play goals against Edmonton in their 3-1 victory over the Oilers on Tuesday. They own the hottest power-play in the NHL with over 28 percent success on the man advantage. Washington’s lengthy penalty-kill streak ended Tuesday against Toronto, and considering how time in the penalty box plagued the Capitals in the last game, Columbus needs to make the most of their power-play chances if they want to extend their winning streak to seven games.

4)Bobrovsky has been incredible for the Blue Jackets between the pipes, showing much more athletism and flexibility than he has in previous seasons. He leads the NHL with 25 victories, and went undefeated in the month of December, posting a 1.75 GAA and .939 save percentage. Braden Holtby struggled against Toronto, surrendering five goals on 25 shots, but will get the chance to redeem himself.