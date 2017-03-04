Preview: Capitals Host Struggling Flyers

(Amy Irvin/The Hockey Writers)

The Washington Capitals look to keep rolling as they host the struggling Philadelphia Flyers Saturday.

Washington’s 14-game home-ice winning streak is on the line, and they can continue to assert their dominance and elongate their lead over the rest of the NHL. Philadelphia is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games, but has won two consecutive matchups and looks to spoil the Capitals’ impressive stretch.

With the Flyers four points out of a playoff spot, they will surely have a lot to bring to the table as they face the top team in the league.

Philadelphia at Washington Capitals

Verizon Center- 7:30 p.m. EST

Broadcast channels – CSNMA, CSNP

2016-17 Season Series:

Dec. 21- Capitals 2 Flyers 3 (SO)

Jan. 15 – Flyers 0 Capitals 5

Feb. 22 – Capitals 4 Flyers 1

Washington Capitals – 43-13-7, 93 Points

Home Record: 26-5-1

Hot Players: Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie

Key Injuries: Andre Burakovsky

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin-Nicklas Backstrom-T.J. Oshie

Marcus Johansson-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Justin Williams

Brett Connolly-Lars Eller-Jakub Vrana

Daniel Winnik-Jay Beagle-Tom Wilson

Defense

Karl Alzner-John Carlson

Dmitri Orlov- Matt Niskanen

Brooks Orpik-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goaltender

Braden Holtby

Philadelphia Flyers – 30-26-7, 67 Points

Away Record: 11-16-3

Hot Players: Jakub Voracek, Brayden Schenn, Shayne Gostisbehere

Key Injuries: Michael Raffl

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Jordan Weal-Claude Giroux-Wayne Simmonds

Brayden Schenn-Valtteri Filppula-Jakub Voracek

Nick Cousins-Sean Couturier-Travis Konecny

Chris VandeVelde-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Matt Read

Defense

Ivan Provorov-Andrew MacDonald

Shayne Gostisbehere-Nick Schultz

Michael Del Zotto-Radko Gudas

Goaltender

Steve Mason

Game Notes

1)Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie are both finding their strides. They both have points in four of their last five games and have been critical contributors to the team’s offense of late. Oshie will skate on the top line with Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin. In recent weeks, Washington has tried players like Brett Connolly and Tom Wilson in that spot. However, Oshie has shown chemistry with Ovechkin and Backstrom and has had good practices, which should translate to better play on that top unit.

2)Brayden Schenn is riding an impressive six-game winning streak, and has seven points over that span. The 25-year-old was previously struggling from a five-game scoreless drought and seemed to finally find his touch. He has looked good on the second line LW, and will likely be an important asset if the team wants to find offense against the Capitals.

3)Kevin Shattenkirk will remain on the bottom pairing with Brooks Orpik. Both compliment each other nicely due to their differing styles of play, as Shattenkirk contributes offensively and Orpik is more of a stay-at-home, physical blueliner. Washington’s newest defenseman has also been getting minutes on the Capitals top power-play unit, so expect him to be an asset on the man advantage, as he works on the point opposite Alex Ovechkin.

4)Valterri Filppula scored in his debut with the Flyers in Thursday’s win over the Panthers. The 32-year-old center is expected to take over top six duties, and will be vital to providing the Flyers with more offense as they push for a playoff spot.