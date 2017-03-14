Preview: Capitals Look to Bust Out Against Wild

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

The Washington Capitals haven’t been themselves lately. They’ve been through a series of oddball line combinations, and their 0-3-0 California road trip surprised the rest of the NHL.

They will look to get back on track and return to their winning ways on home ice Tuesday, when they take on the Minnesota Wild, a team that has dropped three of their last five games. Both teams will be looking to rebound and hold onto their conference leads as they face off for the first time this season.

Minnesota Wild at Washington Capitals

Verizon Center- 7:00 p.m. EST

Broadcast channels – CSNMA, FSN

2016-17 Season Series:

Feb. 11 – Capitals 4 Wild 3

Feb. 26 – Wild 2 Capitals 3

Washington Capitals – 43-13-7, 93 Points

Home Record: 26-5-1

Hot Players: Nicklas Backstrom, Marcus Johansson, Justin Williams

Key Injuries: Andre Burakovsky

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin-Nicklas Backstrom-T.J. Oshie

Marcus Johansson-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Justin Williams

Brett Connolly-Lars Eller-Jakub Vrana

Daniel Winnik-Jay Beagle-Tom Wilson

Defense

Karl Alzner-John Carlson

Dmitri Orlov- Matt Niskanen

Brooks Opik-Nate Schmidt

Goaltender

Braden Holtby

Minnesota Wild- 43-18-6, 92 Points

Away Record: 20-9-5

Hot Players: Eric Staal, Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter

Key Injuries: Victory Bartley, Christian Folin, Martin Hanzal

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Jason Zucker-Mikko Koivo-Mikael Granlund

Nino Niederreiter-Eric Staal-Charlie Coyle

Zach Parise-Erik Haula-Jason Pominville

Jordan Schroeder-Ryan White-Chris Stewart

Defense

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Marco Scandella-Matthew Dumba

Jonas Brodin-Nate Prosser

Goaltender

Devan Dubnyk

Game Notes

1)Alex Ovechkin is in the biggest scoring drought of his career, and has gone 10 games without a goal. He is currently on pace for 33 goals, which would be his worst scoring season (excluding the lockout) since 2010-11, where he put up just 32 goals through 79 games. This doesn’t help the fact that Washington’s offense is struggling to find twine; the Capitals have only averaged 2.3 goals per game through their last 10 match-ups.

2)Eric Staal has been a key contributor for the Wild of late, and has six points in his last five games. The 32-year-old has three goals over his last two games, and is showing outstanding momentum on the second line with Nino Niederreiter and Charie Coyle. Staal will be looking to extend his point streak to three games Tuesday against Washington.

3)Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams seem to be finding their fire power to say the least, and have points in two consecutive games. Johansson scored his 100th career goal on Sunday against the Ducks, and the team will be looking at him to step up given their recent scoring woes.

4)Jason Zucker has seen a drop in his own production, and has scored in just one of his last six games. The 25-year-old has been playing on the top line alongside Koivu and Mikael Granlund, but hasn’t found much momentum over these last few games. He will have to step up if the Wild want to win this game against Washington.

5)Braden Holtby will start for Washington, despite his recent struggles. He has lost three straight games, allowing an average of four goals/game over that stretch. Devan Dubnyk will return to the net after being pulled against Chicago on Sunday, where he allowed two goals over a four-minute span.