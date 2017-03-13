(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Winnipeg Jets fly south to Nashville, Tennessee to take on Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators. This will be the third time the teams have met this season, splitting the previous two games.

The Predators have had tough opponents over their last four, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks before heading through California to take on all three of its teams. They picked up four of a possible eight points, which has them sitting third in the Central Division.

The Jets kick off a road trip tonight, one that sees them playing three games in four nights. The Central Divison has been one that the Jets have had continued success against, with a 16-8-1 record against divisional opponents so far. They are nine points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wildcard spot.

Calgary Flames at Winnipeg Jets

MTS Centre – 7:00 p.m. CST

Broadcast channels – TSN3, FS-TN

2016-17 Season Series:

Nov. 25 – Winnipeg (1) at Nashville (5)

Nov. 27 – Nashville (0) at Winnipeg (3)

Winnipeg Jets: 30-33-6 – 66 Points

Away Record: 14-15-5

Hot Players: Jacob Trouba

Key Injuries: Tyler Myers, Ondrej Pavelec, Ben Chiarot, Tobias Enstrom

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Nikolaj Ehlers – Mark Scheifele – Blake Wheeler

Mathieu Perreault – Bryan Little – Patrik Laine

Andrew Copp – Adam Lowry – Joel Armia

Shawn Matthias – Nic Petan – Marko Dano

Defense

Josh Morrissey – Jacob Trouba (game-time decision)

Mark Stuart – Dustin Byfuglien

Julian Melchiori – Paul Postma

Starting Goaltender

Connor Hellebuyck (expected)

Nashville Predators: 33-24-11 – 77 Points

Home Record: 19-8-7

Hot Players: Filip Forsberg

Key Injuries: Miikka Salomaki

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Filip Forsberg – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson

P.A. Parenteau – Mike Fisher – Craig Smith

Colin Wilson – Calle Jamkrok – James Neal

Cody McLeod – Colton Sissons – Austin Watson

Defense

Roman Josi – Ryan Ellis

Mattias Ekholm – P.K. Subban

Anthony Bitetto – Yannick Weber

Starting Goaltender

Pekka Rinne (expected)

Game Notes

1) The Jets are down three of their top six defensemen and could be down another tonight. Jacob Trouba, who was bloodied in his last game fighting Sam Bennett, did not practice yesterday. He is likely a game-time decision.

The Jets can’t afford to lose another defenceman in general. But losing Trouba would be harmful. He’s been one of the best players for the Jets this season and set a career high in shots on goal during the game in Calgary.

2) Since February 15, Filip Forsberg has been one of the best goal-scorers in the league. His 11 goals in 12 games ties Patrick Kane for the most goals over that span. He’s also tied for fourth in points during the same stretch. Only one of those goals came on the power play.

3) According to Predators writer Peter Ferrell, all four lines for the Predators have been rolling recently. That’s important, as the team lacks any big superstars, other than Forsberg. They sit ninth in the league in goals for, just behind the Jets who are in eighth.

Catch the game tonight at 7:00 PM local time, and comment below with your predictions for the final score. You can also join in on social media with #NHLJets and #PredsPride.