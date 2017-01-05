Preview: Kings Start 7-Game Home Stand Against Detroit

Peter Budaj will have the night off and Jeff Zatkoff will be between the pipes for the Kings when they face off agains the Red Wings. (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Los Angeles Kings will try to win their third consecutive game when they host the Detroit Red Wings later tonight.

This will be the first of a seven-game home stand for the Kings who will not play a game away from Staples Center until Jan. 21 when they visit the New York Islanders. They are coming off back-to-back victories over their in-state rival, the San Jose Sharks.

Los Angeles boasts an impressive 11-4-1 record when skating at Staples Center and will look to improve that mark when Detroit comes to town.

This will be the second game in as many days for the Red Wings who were on the wrong side of a 2-0 shutout against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Detroit received good goaltending by Petr Mrazek who turned away 22 of the 24 shots he faced. But John Gibson outdueled Mrazek with a 23-save shutout for Anaheim. With that loss, Detroit fell to 3-5-2 in the last ten games and 9-7-2 on the road.

This is the second and final meeting of the 2016-17 season between the two teams. The last time Detroit and Los Angeles faced off it was the Kings who, thanks to a two-goal and three-point night from Tyler Toffoli, walked away from Joe Louis Arena with a 4-1 victory.

The Kings are currently fifth in the Pacific Division and just six points behind the first-place Sharks. The Red Wings have struggled during the 2016-17 season and currently sit in seventh place in the Atlantic Division and well outside of the playoff picture. The chances of Detroit extending their streak of 25 consecutive trips to the playoffs continuing gets slimmer by the day.