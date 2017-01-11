Preview: Red-Hot Capitals Renew Rivalry With Penguins

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

The Washington Capitals have been nothing but impressive over their last few games. Riding a six-game winning streak, the Capitals look to remain undefeated in the new year, and Alex Ovechkin is one point away from hitting 1,000 NHL career points.

They face Pittsburgh, who is on their own five-game winning streak. With Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin riding hot streaks and vying for the league lead in points, they will give the Capitals one of their toughest match-ups to date.

Both teams have nearly identical records and are both within three points of taking the Metropolitan Division lead. Considering how similar these teams are, this matchup will surely be a high-scoring, two-sided affair.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals

Verizon Center- 7:00 p.m. EST

Broadcast channels – NBCSN

2016-17 Season Series:

Oct. 13- Capitals 2 Penguins 3 (SO)

Nov. 16- Penguins 1 Capitals 7

Washington Capitals – 26-9-5, 57 Points

Home Record: 15-5-1

Hot Players: Justin Williams, Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin-Nicklas Backstrom-T.J. Oshie

Marcus Johansson-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Justin Williams

Jakub Vrana-Lars Eller-Andre Burakovsky

Daniel Winnik-Jay Beagle-Tom Wilson

Defense

Karl Alzner-John Carlson

Dmitri Orlov- Matt Niskanen

Brooks Orpik-Nate Schmidt

Goaltender

Braden Holtby

Pittsburgh Penguins – 26-8-5, 57 Points

Away Record: 8-6-3

Hot Players: Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel

Key Injuries: Daniel Sprong, Brian Dumoulin

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Conor Sheary-Sidney Crosby-Bryan Rust

Carl Hagelin-Evgeni Malkin-Patric Hornqvist

Chris Kunitz-Nick Bonino-Phil Kessel

Scott Wilson-Matt Cullen-Eric Fehr

Defense

Trevor Daley-Kris Letang

Ian Cole-Justin Schultz

Olli Maatta-Steven Oleksy

Goaltender

Marc-Andre Fleury

Game Notes

1)With Alex Ovechkin on the verge of 1,000 career points, the Capitals have had multiple milestones over the past few weeks. Barry Trotz recently coached his 1400th NHL game Monday against Montreal and will tie for seventh in all-time games coached Wednesday against Pittsburgh. Nicklas Backstrom netted his 500th career assist in Saturday’s 1-0 win over the Ottawa Senators.

2)Pittsbrugh is getting scoring from many of its top-six forwards who appear to be finding their stride. Sidney Crosby not only leads the NHL with 26 goals but has points in four of his last five games. Phil Kessel is a threat, too, and is riding an impressive five-game point streak. Evgeni Malkin and Conor Sheary are just two more players who’ve been impressive of late.

3)Pittsburgh has a power-play goal in four of their last five games, but Washington could stop them in their tracks, as their penalty kill ranks as the third-best in the NHL. A lot of Pittsburgh’s power-play success can be attributed not only to Crosby but Justin Schultz, who acts as a puck-moving quarterback from the point. Jay Beagle and T.J. Oshie work wonders on the penalty kill, and with Oshie returning to the lineup, he can help shut down Pittsburgh’s stacked special teams unit.

4)A red-hot Braden Holtby will get the start between the pipes again for Washington. He has two shutouts and has only allowed one goal through his last three starts. Marc-Andre Fleury gets the nod for Pittsburgh, but it appears that Matt Murray will back up and is nearing a return from injury.