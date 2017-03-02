Preview: Senators and Avalanche Face Each Other With New Lineups

Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche will play their first game after the trade deadline. Both teams have made their deadline period deals, though they made them for different reasons. The Senators added forward depth while the Avalanche got rid of a couple of players as they were sellers at the bottom of the league standings.

With their new additions on forward, the Senators will look to acclimate their group and build chemistry. This game will be a good chance for them to do so, as the Avalanche struggled mightily all season. The Avs still have their core, unable to trade away Duchene and Landeskog. Despite their struggles, they still have plenty of skill up front and hope to provide a strong matchup.

Ottawa Senators vs. Colorado Avalanche

Canadian Tire Centre – 7:30 p.m. EST

Broadcast channels – TSN5 & ALT

Ottawa Senators – 33-22-6 – 72 points

Home Record: 16-10-6

Hot Players: Erik Karlsson, Kyle Turris, Mark Stone

Key Absences: Chris Neil (broken finger), Bobby Ryan (broken finger), Clarke MacArthur (concussion)

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Alexandre Burrows – Derick Brassard – Mark Stone

Mike Hoffman – Kyle Turris – Zack Smith

Ryan Dzingel – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Tom Pyatt

Viktor Stalberg – Chris Kelly – Tommy Wingels

Defence

Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci

Mark Borowiecki – Chris Wideman

Starting Goaltender

Craig Anderson

Colorado Avalanche – 17-41-3 – 37 points

Road Record: 9-21-1

Hot Players: Mikko Rantanen

Key Absences: Semyon Varlamov (groin), Nikita Zadorov (ankle)

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Blake Comeau

Mikko Rantanen – Matt Duchene – Matt Nieto

Joe Colborne – John Mitchell – Mikhail Grigorenko

J.T. Compher – Carl Soderberg – Rene Bourque

Defence

Patrick Wiercioch – Erik Johnson

Fedor Tyutin – Tyson Barrie

Francois Beauchemin – Mark Barberio

Starting Goaltender

Calvin Pickard

Game Notes

1) The Senators’ bigger deadline acquisition, Alexandre Burrows, will be making his debut with the team. To maintain balance to all forward lines, the coaching staff has him playing to the left of Derick Brassard and Mark Stone. Burrows will balance that line out with grit and a drive to the net, allowing Brassard and Stone to focus on their offensive creativity. This will be a very good two-way line that will not give much time and space to the opposing team.

2) Viktor Stalberg will also be making his debut with the Senators. Like Burrows, Stalberg’s role will be to play gritty and be an imposing presence in front of the net. “They are two guys who go to the net,” the Senators’ coach said. “They screen and they battle there. That adds to what we’re trying to do. We need more of that. When we play great, we see our guys in front of the goaltender, fronting shots, screening, battling. When we don’t do that, we don’t win games. We needed to add that to our lineup.”

3) Despite the disaster of a season that the Avalanche are having, rookie Mikko Rantanen has been a nice story, especially since the new year. He has eight goals and 12 points in his last 16 games, leading the team in both categories. He is a player that the Avs have invested plenty in as they look to rebuild their team once again. playing time.

4) With their trades on deadline day, the Avalanche called up forward J.T. Compher from the American Hockey League. He is 21 years old with 13 goals and 30 points in 47 games with the San Antonio Rampage. With the Avalanche season lost, he will receive a decent look as a depth forward.