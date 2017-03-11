Preview: Sharks & Predators Ready to Resume Rivalry

(John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports)

The San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators are familiar foes, and the only Western Conference team that brought the Sharks to seven games last year in the Stanley Cup playoffs returns again.

Predators Look to Rebound in NorCal

The Predators played the Los Angeles Kings while the Sharks were handling the Washington Capitals. The result was unkind for the Predators as Jarome Iginla scored his second of the night in overtime to send the Kings back to their castle victorious.

If the season ended today, the would Predators find themselves just ahead of the resurgent St. Louis Blues for the last Central Division spot in the playoffs. Both the Preds and the Blues appear to have a substantial lead over the Jets and Stars in the division race.

Viktor Arvidsson has enjoyed a breakout year for Nashville. Since Jan. 1, the former Skelleftea winger is third on the team in points and has 23 goals and 24 assists on the season.

Sharks’ Homestand Continues

The Sharks’ homestand rolls on after a big 4-2 victory over the Capitals this past Wednesday. The last time the Capitals won in regulation in San Jose was Oct. 30, 1993. It has not been quite that long for the Predators, but the Sharks beat the Preds in last season’s second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Joe Thornton, who recently passed the 1,000-assist mark, preys on the Predators. In 48 career contests against them, the Sharks’ star centerman has 11 goals and 46 assists.

The Sharks look to continue with the same lineup that won big against Washington. Expect Marcus Sorensen to be the 13th forward and David Schlemko to remain out with a lower-body injury as well.

Nashville Predators at San Jose Sharks

SAP Center – 1:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast channels – CSN-CA, FS-TN, SN

Radio: Sharks Radio Network

2016-17 Season Series:

Oct. 29: Sharks 4 – Predators 1

San Jose Sharks – 40-19-7 (87 Points)

Home Record: 21-7-4

Hot Players: Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski, Joe Thornton

Key Injuries: David Schlemko

Projected Lines:

Forwards:

Jannik Hansen – Joe Thornton – Joe Pavelski

Patrick Marleau – Logan Couture – Mikkel Boedker

Joonas Donskoi – Tomas Hertl – Joel Ward

Micheal Haley – Chris Tierney – Melker Karlsson

Defense:

Paul Martin – Brent Burns

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Justin Braun

Brenden Dillon – Dylan DeMelo

Starting Goaltender:

Martin Jones

Nashville Predators – 32-24-11 (75 pts)

Road Record: 13-16-4

Hot Players: Calle Janrkrok, James Neal, Mike Fisher

Key Injuries: Miikka Salomaki, Ryan Ellis

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Filip Forsberg – Ryan Johansen – Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala – Mike Fisher – Craig Smith

Colin Wilson – Calle Jarnkrok – James Neal

Cody McLeod – Vernon Fiddler – Austin Watson

Defense

Mattias Ekholm – PK Subban

Roman Josi– Matt Irwin

Anthony Bitetto – Yannick Weber

Starting Goaltender

Pekka Rinne

Game Notes

1)Brent Burns’ Norris Trophy winning season rolled on with a trio of assists over the NHL’s leading club, the Washington Capitals. All three helpers were of the primary variety, and Burns’ 70 points moved him into a four-way tie for second in the NHL scoring race. He also continues to lead the NHL in shots on net.

2)Recent Predators acquisition PA Parenteau still has yet to take the ice with the Predators. He is still recovering from an upper-body injury.

3)Pekka Rinne might have taken a step back, but he’s been consistent for much of the 2016-17 season. Juuse Saros, widely seen as the heir-apparent in goal, is still finding the consistency to go with his game.

4)Jannik Hansen made his debut for the Sharks against the Capitals. The Sharks have had a six-pack of Nordic players to help them stay in the top position in the Pacific Division this year.

5)Parenteau is tied for third for most teams among active players with eight. Parenteau, Matt Cullen and the ageless wonder Jaromir Jagr are all two teams behind the two leaders, Lee Stempniak and Dominic Moore, who have both played for 10 NHL clubs.

6)The Sharks are 33-23-2-6 in franchise history against the Predators.