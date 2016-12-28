Preview: Slumping Canucks Take On Kings

Peter Budaj (Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)

Every NHL team strives to head into the Christmas break on a high note. With the season kicking into an extra gear after the holidays, each team wants to feel good about their efforts as the season transitions into the second half.

The Canucks should feel anything but good about their performance as the year winds to a close. With 31 points overall, the Canucks are 28th overall in the NHL, exactly where they finished at the end of last season. They were actually four points better after the Christmas break at this time last year, albeit with one extra game played.

On their last game before the holidays, the Canucks put forth one of their worst efforts of 2016. They lost 4-1 to the Flames in a game where they never even competed. They finished with a paltry 14 shots and left Jacob Markstrom out to dry as he made 33 saves in a losing effort.

Now, the Canucks must take on a Kings team who is clinging onto the final Wild Card spot with 38 points. The Canucks were enjoying a perfect 4-0 start to the season before the Kings beat them 4-3 in a shootout back in October. That game was the first loss in a nine-game losing streak for the Canucks, who have never really recovered since that brutal stretch of games.

Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks

Rogers Arena – 7 p.m. PST

Broadcast Channels: SN, FS-W

Season Series: October 22, 2016 – Canucks 3, Kings 4 (SO)

Los Angeles Kings: 17-13-4

Road Record: 7-9-3

Hot Players: Peter Budaj, Jeff Carter

Key Injuries: Jonathan Quick, Brayden McNabb and Tyler Toffoli

Projected lines:

Forwards

Marian Gaborik – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown

Tanner Pearson – Jeff Carter – Devin Setoguchi

Dwight King – Nic Dowd – Trevor Lewis

Andy Andreoff – Nick Shore – Jordan Nolan

Defense

Derek Forbort – Drew Doughty

Jake Muzzin – Alec Martinez

Kevin Gravel – Tom Gilbert

Goaltender

Peter Budaj

Vancouver Canucks: 14-18-3

Home Record: 10-6-2

Hot Players: Bo Horvat

Key Injuries: Jannik Hansen, Alex Edler, Erik Gudbranson, Derek Dorsett

Forwards

Daniel Sedin – Henrik Sedin – Loui Eriksson

Markus Granlund – Brandon Sutter – Anton Rodin

Sven Baertschi – Bo Horvat – Alex Burrows

Brendan Gaunce – Michael Chaput – Jack Skille

Defense

Ben Hutton – Chris Tanev

Luca Sbisa – Troy Stecher

Nikita Tryamkin – Alex Biega

Starting Goaltender

Ryan Miller

Game Notes

1) Anze Kopitar hasn’t put up points at his usual pace so far this season, with only three goals and 16 points in 29 games. However, 1B centre Jeff Carter has picked up the slack in Kopitar’s offensive hiatus. Carter has 19 goals and 29 points this season and will play on a line with Tanner Pearson and Devin Setoguchi with Tyler Toffoli out of the lineup.

2) Even though Kopitar has had a slow season offensively, the Canucks definitely have to keep tabs on him out on the ice. Dating back to last season, Kopitar has nine points in his last six games against the Canucks.

3) Vancouver watched L.A. ruin their four-game win streak back in October. It eventually turned into a nine game losing streak which sent them plummeting down the NHL standings. Can the Canucks reverse their fortunes and get back on a winning streak heading into this game? After losing two straight games by the score of 4-1, the Canucks need a much better effort from everyone in their lineup. They are currently seven points back of the Kings for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

4) With Jannik Hansen back on the sidelines for the Canucks with a knee injury, Loui Eriksson will get to play with the Sedins on the top line in what has been a very disappointing season for the Swedish winger. He started the season on a 14 game goalless drought and is currently mired in a 12 game slump. If the Canucks are going to make any kind of playoff push, he needs to find the back of the net.

5) Goaltending was supposed to be a strength for the Canucks, but both of their goaltenders are in the bottom half of the league in each major statistical category. The Kings, on the other hand, are enjoying some surprising success from Peter Budaj, who has a 2.04 GAA and a .919 save percentage in Jonathan Quick’s absence. This speaks volumes to their stout defence who once again have the Kings as one of the best shot-attempt differential teams in the league at even-strength. The Canucks are currently sitting 21st overall in that category at 48.9%.