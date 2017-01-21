Preview: Surging Sharks Host Sliding Avalanche

(Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Colorado Avalanche to a rain-soaked SAP Center in a battle of teams headed in polar opposite directions. The Sharks are in the thick of the race for the Pacific Division and on a three-game winning streak. The Avalanche are last in the NHL and are 1-9 in their last 10 games. They have just eight regulation victories on the season, the last of which came on Dec. 11 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Avalanche Season In A Slide

A miserable year for Colorado seems to have no bottom. A coaching change just before the season, a porous defense and swirling trade rumors around top-six forwards Matt Duchesne and Gabriel Landeskog have not mixed with the spotty goaltending of Semyon Varlamov and Calvin Pickard. The duo combines for a league-worst 3.35 goals allowed per game.

Spencer Martin will make his NHL debut in a start tonight against the Sharks. Martin is having a fine American Hockey League rookie season with the San Antonio Rampage and has a career AHL record of 22-16-3-4 with four of his wins coming via shutout. His .917 save percentage and 2.63 goals-against average have been solid but not spectacular. Adding to the troubles, Tyson Barrie will be a game-time decision on an already thin blue line.

Spencer Martin gets start in #Avs net tomorrow against Sharks. — Terry Frei (@TFrei) January 20, 2017

One positive note is the homecoming of Long Beach, California, native Matt Nieto. The Sharks’ second round pick in 2011 returns to the start of his NHL career after Colorado claimed him off waivers on Jan. 5. Nieto has one goal and one assist in five games for the Avalanche.

Sharks Looking for Fourth Straight Win

The Sharks are coming off a hard-fought pair of points against the Tampa Bay Lightning on the back of excellent goaltending by Aaron Dell. The Sharks currently own a three-game winning streak and face a goaltender, 21-year-old Spencer Martin, making his NHL debut — not something that head coach Peter DeBoer wasted a lot of time on. However, DeBoer pointed to his own team’s mental game before the showdown with the lowly Avalanche.

“Our approach doesn’t change at all. We don’t want to make it easy on [Martin]. We want to fire pucks and get traffic and get a lot of traffic around the net,” said DeBoer. “For me, this is more a mindset game. We’ve been playing some very solid hockey the last few games against some tough opponents and we have to bring that mindset in here again tonight.”

The Sharks will again be without Timo Meier while he recovers from an upper-body injury sustained in the Los Angeles Kings game.

Ryan Carpenter draws into the lineup on the fourth line that has contributed goals in back-to-back games as the secondary scoring begins to show life with just four games left until the All-Star break.

“It was nice to get back-to-back games in. You feel like you’re getting into a rhythm and getting more comfortable. But it was nice to be able to contribute and get a goal,” Carpenter said of his recent call-up to the Sharks. “However I can contribute, if it’s scoring, just being hard to play against, drawing penalties, or being good on faceoffs, I’m going to try to do the same thing again tonight”

Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks

SAP Center – 7:30 p.m. PST

Broadcast channels: CSN-CA, ALT2

Radio: Sharks Radio Network

2016-17 Season Series:

First Game of the Season Series

San Jose Sharks – 28-16-2 (58 Points)

Home Record: 16-6-1

Hot Players: Brent Burns

Key Injuries: Tomas Hertl, Dylan DeMelo, Micheal Haley

Projected Lines:

Forwards:

Patrick Marleau – Joe Thornton – Joe Pavelski

Joonas Donskoi – Logan Couture – Kevin Labanc

Mikkel Boedker – Chris Tierney – Joel Ward

Tommy Wingels – Ryan Carpenter – Melker Karlsson

Defense:

Paul Martin – Brent Burns

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Justin Braun

Brenden Dillon – David Schlemko

Starting Goaltender:

Martin Jones

Colorado Avalanche – 13-29-1 (27 Points)

Road Record: 8-13-0

Hot Players: Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Matt Duchene

Key Injuries: Erik Johnson

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Mikko Rantanen – Nathan MacKinnon – Rene Bourque

Gabriel Landeskog – Matt Duchene – Matthew Nieto

Blake Comeau – Carl Soderberg – Jarome Iginla

Joe Colborne – John Mitchell – Mikhail Grigorenko

Defense

Fedor Tyutin – Tyson Barrie

Cody Goloubef – Nikita Zadorov

Francois Beauchemin – Eric Gelinas

Starting Goaltender

Spencer Martin

Game Notes

1)The Avalanche do have a single brightspot in the 2016-17 campaign: Colorado is second in the NHL in the faceoff dot, winning 53.3% of their draws.

2)Brent Burns torrid season continues. Since the calendar flipped over to 2017, the Sharks defender posted four goals and eight assists in nine game. Burns leads the Sharks in goals (19), assists, (28) and a plus-16 rating in 46 games played.

3)The Sharks recalled Tim Heed and Barclay Goodrow from the San Jose Barracuda. Both skated for the ‘Cuda last night against the San Diego Gulls and are unlikely to draw into the lineup.

The #SJSharks have recalled defenseman Tim Heed and forward Barclay Goodrow from the #SJBarracuda pic.twitter.com/wUmnCSBSws — San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) January 21, 2017

4)Both Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier described their current injuries as “day to day” but neither player will be available tonight against the Avalanche barring an injury during warm-ups.

5)The Sharks are 39-38-5-6 all-time against the Quebec/Colorado franchise.