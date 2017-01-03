Preview: Capitals Clash With Streaking Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews (Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports)

The Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs are both kicking off 2017 on the right foot. Both of these hot teams will meet Tuesday

Washington is seeking their third straight win and looking to climb from fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They also have players like Justin Williams riding impressive hot streaks and are trying to prove their worth as one of the top teams in the NHL.

Toronto is on a five-game winning streak and has put up excellent numbers thanks to the help of their rather young roster. Rookie sensation Auston Matthews has 20 goals on the season after a two-goal performance at the Centennial Classic Sunday. Frederik Anderson has also been excellent in net, and this team is finally starting to look like a potential playoff squad.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals

Verizon Center- 7:00 p.m. EST

Broadcast channels – CSNMA, TVA

2016-17 Season Series:

Nov. 26- Capitals 2 Maple Leafs 4

Washington Capitals – 22-9-5, 49 Points

Home Record: 13-5-1

Hot Players: Justin Williams, Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin-Nicklas Backstrom-T.J. Oshie

Marcus Johansson-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Justin Williams

Jakub Vrana-Lars Eller-Andre Burakovsky

Daniel Winnik-Jay Beagle-Tom Wilson

Defense

Karl Alzner-John Carlson

Dmitri Orlov- Matt Niskanen

Brooks Orpik-Taylor Chorney

Goaltender

Braden Holtby

Toronto Maple Leafs – 17-12-7, 41 Points

Away Record: 7-6-5

Hot Players: Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Jake Gardiner

Key Injuries: Joffrey Lupul, Nathan Horton, Martin Marincin, Ben Smith

Projected Lines:

Forwards

Leo Komarov-Nazem Kadri-William Nylander

Zach Hyman-Auston Matthews-Connor Brown

James Van Riemsdyk-Tyler Bozak-Mitchell Marner

Matt Martin-Frederik Gauthier-Nikita Soshnikov

Defense

Morgan Rielly-Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Gardiner-Connor Carrick

Matt Hunwick-Roman Polak

Goaltender

Frederik Andersen

Game Notes

1)Washington made some changes to its top six, promoting Alex Ovechkin to the first line. The Russian winger seems to be getting his goal-scoring touch back and has points in three of his last five games. Of late, however, he seems to show less chemistry with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Justin Williams and may benefit by being reunified with Nicklas Backstrom on the top unit.

2)Auston Matthews is riding an impressive six-game point streak, and has taken the rookie scoring lead from Patrik Laine. He not only leads Toronto but is often the game-deciding factor for the Maple Leafs, taking matters into his own hands. If Washington wants to end Toronto’s streak, they need to end Matthews’ as well.

3)Taylor Chorney had a goal and an overall outstanding game Sunday against the Senators. Becuase of that, he will be rewarded with a jersey against Toronto and will draw in over defenseman Nate Schmidt. It is interesting to see the Capitals’ usage of Chorney, because his schedule with the Capitals may just push him to be better.

4)Frederik Andersen will start between the pipes for Toronto and has been excellent in net of late. He is on a four-game win streak, and over that span has a 1.75 GAA and .955 save percentage. Braden Holtby will get the nod for the Capitals and has a .958 save mark over his last five games, but has just two victories to show for that time.