THW’s List of Prospects in the SHL in 2017-18

August 25th, 2017

In the 2017-18 season, a total of 70 players will skate in the SHL or in the Allsvenskan, the top two levels in Swedish hockey. Please note that this list includes only players born in 1992 or later (older players like Detroit Red Wings Adam Almqvist aren’t included).

Kristian Vesalainen spent in Sweden two key years for his developments before getting drafted by the Winnipeg Jets (courtesy Frolunda HC)

Here you have a breakdown by NHL team.

Anaheim Ducks

Max Gortz, 1993, RW. Malmo Redhawks. 2016-17: Played in the AHL. Contract: 18/19
Olle Eriksson Ek, 1999, G. Farjestad. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: N/A
Nick Sörensen, 1994, RW. Linkoping. 2016-17: Played in the NHL. Contract: 18/19

Arizona Coyotes

Erik Kallgren, 1996, G. AIK (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Allsvenskan 20 G, 2.52 GAA, .912. Contract: 18/19
Anton Karlsson, 1996, LW. Leksands IF (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: 48 G, 6+4, 16 PIMs, -6. Contract: 17/18+1
Filip Westerlund, 1999, D. Frolunda. 2016-17: 33 G, 0+4, 6 PIMs, +3. Contract: 18/19

Filip Westerlund (courtesy Frolunda HC)

Erik Walli Walterholm, 1999, D. Djurgardens. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: N/A
David Westlund, 1995, D. Timra IK (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: 11 G, 0+1, 8 PIMs, +3. Contract: Try-out

Boston Bruins

Victor Berglund, 1999, D. MODO. 2016-17: Played mostly junior hockey. Contract: N/A
Oskar Steen, C/RW. Farjestad. 2016-17: 47 G, 1+2, 8 PIMs, -5. Contract: 18/19
Linus Arnesson, D. Orebro. 2016-17: Played in the AHL. Contract: 18/19+1

 Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Asplund, 1997, C. Farjestad. 2016-17: 39 G, 6+13, 10 PIMs, +3. Contract: 17/18
Victor Olofsson, 1995, RW. Frolunda. 2016-17: 51 G, 9+18, 2PIMs, +4. Contract: 17/18
Marcus Davidsson, 1998, C/W. Djurgardens. 2016-17: 45 G, 5+4, 6 PIMs, -4. Contract: 17/18

Calgary Flames

Linus Lindstrom, 1998, C. Skelleftea. 2016-17: 50 G, 2+4, 8 PIMs, -2. Contract: N/A

Filip Sveningsson, 1998, LW. HV71. 2016-17: Played mostly junior hockey. Contract: N/A

Chicago Blackhawks

Lucas Carlsson, 1997, D. Brynas. 2016-17: 41 G, 3+8, 16 PIMs, +5. Contract: 17/18
John Dahlström, 1997, LW. Almtuna (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Played in the WHL. Contract: 18/19
Mathias From, 1997, LW. Rogle. 2016-17: 33 G, 3+1, 12 PIMs, -9. Contract: 17/18
Andreas Söderberg, 1996, D. IK Pantern (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: 52 G, 3+6, 20 PIMs, +10. Contract: 17/18
Tim Soderlund, 1998, C/LW. Skelleftea. 2016-17: 39 G, 3+64, 8 PIMs, -2. Contract: N/A

Colorado Avalanche

Gustav Olhaver, 1997, C/LW. Oskarshamn (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Played mostly junior hockey. Contract: 17/18

Columbus Blue Jackets

Emil Bemstrom, 1999, C/RW. Leksands (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Played mostly in junior hockey. Contract: N/A
Jonathan Davidsson, 1997, RW. Djurgarden. 2016-17: 44 G, 3+9, 16 PIMs, -6. Contract: 17/18
Kevin Stenlund, 1996, C. HV71. 2016-17: 48 G, 13+7, 16 PIMs, +9. Contract: Assigned to the SHL
Daniel Zaar, 1994, C. Malmo. 2016-17: Played in the AHL. Contract: 18/19

Dallas Stars

Fredrik Karlstrom, 1998, C. Linkoping. 2016-17: Allsvenskan 45 G 9+15, 4 PIMs, +2. Contract: 18/19
John Nyberg, 1996, D. Frolunda. 2016-17: 49 G, 7+8, 32 PIMs, +8. Contract: Assigned to the SHL
Jacob Peterson, 1999, C. Frolunda. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: N/A
Jakob Stenqvist, 1998, D. Bjorkloven (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Allsvenskan 41 G 2+4, 22 PIMs, -4. Contract: 18/19

Detroit Red Wings

Christoffer Ehn, 1996, C. Frolunda. 2016-17: 37 G, 0+2, 2 PIMs, -4. Contract: Assigned to the SHL
Gustav Lindstrom, 1998, D. Almtuna (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: 48 G, 2+7, 26 PIMs, -11. Contract: 17/18
Mattias Elfstrom, 1997, W. Vasterviks (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Played in the juniors. Contract: 17/18
Alfons Malmstrom, 1998, D. HV71. 2016-17: Played in the juniors. Contract: N/A

Edmonton Oilers

William Lagesson, 1996, D. Djurgardens. 2016-17: Played in the NCA. Contract: Assigned to the SHL
Filip Berglund, 1997, D. Skelleftea. 2016-17: 47 G, 0+9, 10 PIMs, +2. Contract: 17/18

Florida Panthers

Linus Nassen, 1998, D. Lulea. 2016-17: 21 G, 1+1, 2 PIMs, -1. Contract: 17/18

Minnesota Wild

Pontus Sjalin, 1996, D. Lulea. 2016-17: 35 G, 1+0, 4 PIMs, +4. Contract: 18/19

Montreal Canadiens

Max Friberg, 1992, RW. Frolunda. 2016-17: Played in the AHL. Contract: 19/20

Will Max Friberg have another shot at the NHL? Photo Credit:(John Wright/Norfolk Admirals)

Lukas Vejdemo, 1996, C/W. Djurgarden. 2016-17: 48 G, 4+4, 8 PIMs, -1. Contract: 17/18

Nashville Predators

Victor Ejdsell, 1995, C. HV71. 2016-17: Allsvenskan 50 G, 25+32, 34 PIMs, +13. Contract: Assigned to the SHL
Hardy Haman Aktell, 1998, D. Skelleftea. 2016-17: Played in the juniors. Contract: N/A

New York Islanders

Petter Hansson, 1996, D. Sodertalje. 2016-17: 22 G, 0+1, 2 PIMs, -7. Contract: 18/19
Linus Soderstrom, 1996, G. HV71. 2016-17: 22 G, 1.34 GAA, .943. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

New York Rangers

Lias Andersson, 1998, C. Frolunda. 2016-17: 42 G, 9+10, 18 PIMs, +21. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

Lias Andersson, New York Rangers, NHL Draft

Lias Andersson (Mikael Fritzon / courtesy HV71)

Daniel Bernhardt, 1996, LW. BIK Karlsroga (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: 28 G, 4+1, 4 PIMs, -3. Contract: 17/18
Calle Sjalin, 1999, D. Leksands (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Played mostly in the minor leagues. Contract: 18/19

Ottawa Senators

Filip Ahl, 1997, LW. Orebro. 2016-17: Played in the WHL. Contract: 17/18
Christian Jaros, 1996, D. Lulea. 2016-17: 36 G, 5+8, 22 PIMs, +8. Contract: Assigned to the SHL
Mikael Wikstrand, 1993, D. Farjestad. 2016-17: 48 G, 4+15, 12 PIMs, +8. Contract: N/A

Philadelphia Flyers

David Bernhardt, 1997, D. Djurgardens. 2016-17: 27 G, 2+5, 4 PIMs, +2. Contract: 17/18
Linus Hogberg, 1998, D. Vaxjo. 2016-17: 35 G, 0+4, + PIMs, Even. Contract: 17/18
Olle Lycksell, 1999, RW. Linkoping. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: N/A

Pittsburgh Penguins

Filip Gustavsson, 1998, G. Lulea. 2016-17: 15 G, 2.70 GAA, .912. Contract: Assigned to the SHL
Linus Olund, 1997, C. Brynas. 2016-17: 39 G, 8+7, 2 PIMs, +9. Contract: 17/18

St. Louis Blues

Anton Andersson, 1999, D. Lulea. 2016-17: Played in the juniors. Contract: N/A

Toronto Maple Leafs

Pierre Engvall, 1996, RW. HV71. 2016-17: Allsvenskan 50 G, 21+19, 20 PIMs, +4. Contract: 18/19
Carl Grundstrom, 1997, LW. Frolunda. 2016-17: 45 G, 14+6, 6 PIMs, +6. Contract: Assigned to the SHL
Timothy Liljegren, 1997, D. Rogle. 2016-17: Allsvenskan 19 G, 1+4, 4 PIMs, -3. Contract: Assigned to the SHL.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs, NHL Draft

Timothy Liljegren should fit in nicely with the Swedes already in the Leafs organization. (courtesy Rogle BK)

Vancouver Canucks

Kristoffer Gunnarsson, 1997, D. Frolunda. 2016-17: Allsvenskan 29 G, 1+1, 8 PIMs, -5. Contract: 17/18
Elias Pettersson, 1998, C. Vaxjo. 2016-17: Allsvenskan 43 G, 19+22, 14 PIMs, +15. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

Vegas Golden Knights

Erik Brannstrom, 1999, D. HV71. 2016-17: 35 G, 1+5, 2 PIMs, +10. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

Erik Brannstrom, Vegas Golden Knights, NHL Draft

Erik Brannstrom was Vegas’ third first-round pick of their inaugural NHL Draft. (Photo: Johan Freijd, HV71).

Lukas Elvenes, 1999, C. Oskarshamn. 2016-17: Played mostly junior hockey. Contract: 18/19
Jonas Rondbjerg, 1999, RW. Vaxjo. 2016-17: Played mostly junior hockey. Contract: N/A

Washington Capitals

Kevin Elgestål, 1996, RW. Vita Hasten (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: 30, 4+1, 29 PIMs, -2. Contract: 17/18
Axel Jonsson Fjallby, 1998, LW. Djurgardens. 2016-17: 24, 0+1, 0 PIMs, -1. Contract: 17/18
Kristian Roykas Marthinsen, 1999, LW. Almtuna (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: N/A
Sebastian Walfridsson, 1999, D. MODO. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: N/A

Winnipeg Jets

Jacob Cederholm, 1998, D. HV71. 2016-17: Allsvenskan 34 G, 1+5, 16 PIMs, +7. Contract: 17/18
Arvid Holm, 1998, G. Karlskrona. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: N/A

