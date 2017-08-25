THW’s List of Prospects in the SHL in 2017-18

In the 2017-18 season, a total of 70 players will skate in the SHL or in the Allsvenskan, the top two levels in Swedish hockey. Please note that this list includes only players born in 1992 or later (older players like Detroit Red Wings Adam Almqvist aren’t included).

Here you have a breakdown by NHL team.

Anaheim Ducks

– Max Gortz, 1993, RW. Malmo Redhawks. 2016-17: Played in the AHL. Contract: 18/19

– Olle Eriksson Ek, 1999, G. Farjestad. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: N/A

– Nick Sörensen, 1994, RW. Linkoping. 2016-17: Played in the NHL. Contract: 18/19

Arizona Coyotes

– Erik Kallgren, 1996, G. AIK (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Allsvenskan 20 G, 2.52 GAA, .912. Contract: 18/19

– Anton Karlsson, 1996, LW. Leksands IF (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: 48 G, 6+4, 16 PIMs, -6. Contract: 17/18+1

– Filip Westerlund, 1999, D. Frolunda. 2016-17: 33 G, 0+4, 6 PIMs, +3. Contract: 18/19

– Erik Walli Walterholm, 1999, D. Djurgardens. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: N/A

– David Westlund, 1995, D. Timra IK (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: 11 G, 0+1, 8 PIMs, +3. Contract: Try-out

Boston Bruins

– Victor Berglund, 1999, D. MODO. 2016-17: Played mostly junior hockey. Contract: N/A

– Oskar Steen, C/RW. Farjestad. 2016-17: 47 G, 1+2, 8 PIMs, -5. Contract: 18/19

– Linus Arnesson, D. Orebro. 2016-17: Played in the AHL. Contract: 18/19+1

Buffalo Sabres

– Rasmus Asplund, 1997, C. Farjestad. 2016-17: 39 G, 6+13, 10 PIMs, +3. Contract: 17/18

– Victor Olofsson, 1995, RW. Frolunda. 2016-17: 51 G, 9+18, 2PIMs, +4. Contract: 17/18

– Marcus Davidsson, 1998, C/W. Djurgardens. 2016-17: 45 G, 5+4, 6 PIMs, -4. Contract: 17/18

Calgary Flames

– Linus Lindstrom, 1998, C. Skelleftea. 2016-17: 50 G, 2+4, 8 PIMs, -2. Contract: N/A

– Filip Sveningsson, 1998, LW. HV71. 2016-17: Played mostly junior hockey. Contract: N/A

Chicago Blackhawks

– Lucas Carlsson, 1997, D. Brynas. 2016-17: 41 G, 3+8, 16 PIMs, +5. Contract: 17/18

– John Dahlström, 1997, LW. Almtuna (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Played in the WHL. Contract: 18/19

– Mathias From, 1997, LW. Rogle. 2016-17: 33 G, 3+1, 12 PIMs, -9. Contract: 17/18

– Andreas Söderberg, 1996, D. IK Pantern (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: 52 G, 3+6, 20 PIMs, +10. Contract: 17/18

– Tim Soderlund, 1998, C/LW. Skelleftea. 2016-17: 39 G, 3+64, 8 PIMs, -2. Contract: N/A

Colorado Avalanche

– Gustav Olhaver, 1997, C/LW. Oskarshamn (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Played mostly junior hockey. Contract: 17/18

Columbus Blue Jackets

– Emil Bemstrom, 1999, C/RW. Leksands (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Played mostly in junior hockey. Contract: N/A

– Jonathan Davidsson, 1997, RW. Djurgarden. 2016-17: 44 G, 3+9, 16 PIMs, -6. Contract: 17/18

– Kevin Stenlund, 1996, C. HV71. 2016-17: 48 G, 13+7, 16 PIMs, +9. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

– Daniel Zaar, 1994, C. Malmo. 2016-17: Played in the AHL. Contract: 18/19

Dallas Stars

– Fredrik Karlstrom, 1998, C. Linkoping. 2016-17: Allsvenskan 45 G 9+15, 4 PIMs, +2. Contract: 18/19

– John Nyberg, 1996, D. Frolunda. 2016-17: 49 G, 7+8, 32 PIMs, +8. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

– Jacob Peterson, 1999, C. Frolunda. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: N/A

– Jakob Stenqvist, 1998, D. Bjorkloven (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Allsvenskan 41 G 2+4, 22 PIMs, -4. Contract: 18/19

Detroit Red Wings

– Christoffer Ehn, 1996, C. Frolunda. 2016-17: 37 G, 0+2, 2 PIMs, -4. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

– Gustav Lindstrom, 1998, D. Almtuna (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: 48 G, 2+7, 26 PIMs, -11. Contract: 17/18

– Mattias Elfstrom, 1997, W. Vasterviks (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Played in the juniors. Contract: 17/18

– Alfons Malmstrom, 1998, D. HV71. 2016-17: Played in the juniors. Contract: N/A

Edmonton Oilers

– William Lagesson, 1996, D. Djurgardens. 2016-17: Played in the NCA. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

– Filip Berglund, 1997, D. Skelleftea. 2016-17: 47 G, 0+9, 10 PIMs, +2. Contract: 17/18

Florida Panthers

– Linus Nassen, 1998, D. Lulea. 2016-17: 21 G, 1+1, 2 PIMs, -1. Contract: 17/18

Minnesota Wild

– Pontus Sjalin, 1996, D. Lulea. 2016-17: 35 G, 1+0, 4 PIMs, +4. Contract: 18/19

Montreal Canadiens

– Max Friberg, 1992, RW. Frolunda. 2016-17: Played in the AHL. Contract: 19/20

– Lukas Vejdemo, 1996, C/W. Djurgarden. 2016-17: 48 G, 4+4, 8 PIMs, -1. Contract: 17/18

Nashville Predators

– Victor Ejdsell, 1995, C. HV71. 2016-17: Allsvenskan 50 G, 25+32, 34 PIMs, +13. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

– Hardy Haman Aktell, 1998, D. Skelleftea. 2016-17: Played in the juniors. Contract: N/A

New York Islanders

– Petter Hansson, 1996, D. Sodertalje. 2016-17: 22 G, 0+1, 2 PIMs, -7. Contract: 18/19

– Linus Soderstrom, 1996, G. HV71. 2016-17: 22 G, 1.34 GAA, .943. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

New York Rangers

– Lias Andersson, 1998, C. Frolunda. 2016-17: 42 G, 9+10, 18 PIMs, +21. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

– Daniel Bernhardt, 1996, LW. BIK Karlsroga (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: 28 G, 4+1, 4 PIMs, -3. Contract: 17/18

– Calle Sjalin, 1999, D. Leksands (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Played mostly in the minor leagues. Contract: 18/19

Ottawa Senators

– Filip Ahl, 1997, LW. Orebro. 2016-17: Played in the WHL. Contract: 17/18

– Christian Jaros, 1996, D. Lulea. 2016-17: 36 G, 5+8, 22 PIMs, +8. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

– Mikael Wikstrand, 1993, D. Farjestad. 2016-17: 48 G, 4+15, 12 PIMs, +8. Contract: N/A

Philadelphia Flyers

– David Bernhardt, 1997, D. Djurgardens. 2016-17: 27 G, 2+5, 4 PIMs, +2. Contract: 17/18

– Linus Hogberg, 1998, D. Vaxjo. 2016-17: 35 G, 0+4, + PIMs, Even. Contract: 17/18

– Olle Lycksell, 1999, RW. Linkoping. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: N/A

Pittsburgh Penguins

– Filip Gustavsson, 1998, G. Lulea. 2016-17: 15 G, 2.70 GAA, .912. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

– Linus Olund, 1997, C. Brynas. 2016-17: 39 G, 8+7, 2 PIMs, +9. Contract: 17/18

St. Louis Blues

– Anton Andersson, 1999, D. Lulea. 2016-17: Played in the juniors. Contract: N/A

Toronto Maple Leafs

– Pierre Engvall, 1996, RW. HV71. 2016-17: Allsvenskan 50 G, 21+19, 20 PIMs, +4. Contract: 18/19

– Carl Grundstrom, 1997, LW. Frolunda. 2016-17: 45 G, 14+6, 6 PIMs, +6. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

– Timothy Liljegren, 1997, D. Rogle. 2016-17: Allsvenskan 19 G, 1+4, 4 PIMs, -3. Contract: Assigned to the SHL.

Vancouver Canucks

– Kristoffer Gunnarsson, 1997, D. Frolunda. 2016-17: Allsvenskan 29 G, 1+1, 8 PIMs, -5. Contract: 17/18

– Elias Pettersson, 1998, C. Vaxjo. 2016-17: Allsvenskan 43 G, 19+22, 14 PIMs, +15. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

Vegas Golden Knights

– Erik Brannstrom, 1999, D. HV71. 2016-17: 35 G, 1+5, 2 PIMs, +10. Contract: Assigned to the SHL

– Lukas Elvenes, 1999, C. Oskarshamn. 2016-17: Played mostly junior hockey. Contract: 18/19

– Jonas Rondbjerg, 1999, RW. Vaxjo. 2016-17: Played mostly junior hockey. Contract: N/A

Washington Capitals

– Kevin Elgestål, 1996, RW. Vita Hasten (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: 30, 4+1, 29 PIMs, -2. Contract: 17/18

– Axel Jonsson Fjallby, 1998, LW. Djurgardens. 2016-17: 24, 0+1, 0 PIMs, -1. Contract: 17/18

– Kristian Roykas Marthinsen, 1999, LW. Almtuna (Allsvenskan). 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: N/A

– Sebastian Walfridsson, 1999, D. MODO. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: N/A

Winnipeg Jets

– Jacob Cederholm, 1998, D. HV71. 2016-17: Allsvenskan 34 G, 1+5, 16 PIMs, +7. Contract: 17/18

– Arvid Holm, 1998, G. Karlskrona. 2016-17: Played junior hockey. Contract: N/A

