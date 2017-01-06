Recap: Blackhawks Finally Beat Hurricanes

The Chicago Blackhawks beat the Carolina Hurricanes with a spectacular showing by Scott Darling(Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes faced off Friday night in a game that had a much different narrative than Chicago’s game against the Buffalo Sabres just one night prior. When the Blackhawks beat the Sabres, it marked their 10th consecutive win against them. Entering Friday’s came against the Hurricanes, however, the Blackhawks were on a three-game losing skid against Carolina. Additionally, the Hurricanes were coming off of a win of their own against the St. Louis Blues last night.

Looking for back-to-back wins against teams sitting near the bottom of the standings, the Blackhawks did their best to shut down the Hurricanes early. Despite being outshot 19-9 in the first period, they ended the first frame up a goal courtesy of Jonathan Toews and some very good puck movement by the team as a whole. Artemi Panarin gave the Blackhawks some insurance in the second period, though the Hurricanes didn’t go into the third period before scoring a goal of their own. Viktor Rask scored his 11th goal of the season, but that was all the Hurricanes could muster after firing 40 shots against the Blackhawks’ backup netminder.

Scott Darling made sure to do his part in giving the Blackhawks the win in relief of Corey Crawford, who played last night against Buffalo. Darling has been excellent for Chicago this season and stepped up in a big way when Crawford was down and out following an emergency appendectomy. Not many teams have backup goalies as reliable as Darling, and the Blackhawks certainly appreciate the consistency they get from him whenever needed.

First Period

After failing to lead the game at any point until scoring the game-winner in overtime last night, the Blackhawks struck first Friday night. Toews buried a one-timer past Hurricanes’ goaltender Cam Ward to put his team up 1-0 at the 12:13 mark of the first period.

Second Period

As he’s done so many times in his NHL career, Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal to give the Blackhawks the 2-0 lead over the Hurricanes.

The #BreadMan scores his 16th goal of the year on the power play! 2-0 Chicago! #CHIvsCAR pic.twitter.com/PvtEHHxHrF — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 7, 2017

With just 4.2 seconds remaining in the second period, however, the Hurricanes scored a goal of their own to bring the Hurricanes back within one. Viktor Rask found the back of the net with Ty Rattie recording his first point as a member of the Hurricanes and Jeff Skinner also tallying an assist on the play.

The Hurricanes score with 4.2 seconds left in the frame to make it a 2-1 game. #CHIvsCAR — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 7, 2017

Third Period

The third period didn’t have as much action as the first two in terms of goal scoring. While the Carolina Hurricanes ultimately outshot the Blackhawks 38-20, Darling stood tall and helped his team to victory.

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

CHI – J. Toews (7) assisted by M. Hossa and V. Hinostroza

SECOND PERIOD

CHI – A. Panarin (16) PP assisted by P. Kane and D. Keith

CAR – V. Rask (11) assisted by T. Rattie and J. Skinner

THIRD PERIOD

No Scoring

THW Three Stars

First: S. Darling (39 saves)

Second: J. Toews (GWG)

Third: A. Panarin (1 goal)

Up Next:

Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks

United Center – 6:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 8

Broadcast channels –WGN, FS-TN

2016-17 Season Series:

Oct. 14 – Blackhawks 2 – Predators 3

Oct. 15 – Predators 3 – Blackhawks 5

Dec. 29 Blackhawks 3 – Predators 2

Up Next:

Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes

PNC Arena – 5:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Jan. 8

Broadcast channels – FS-SE, NESN

2016-17 Season Series:

Dec. 1 – Hurricanes 1 – Bruins 2

Dec. 23 – Bruins 2 – Hurricanes 3