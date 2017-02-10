Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks finally beat the Winnipeg Jets (Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chicago Blackhawks visited the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night in the fifth meeting between these two clubs this season. Despite each team’s position in the standings, the Blackhawks have struggled mightily against the Jets, losing each of their four previous matchups this season. Things were different Friday as the Blackhawks finally found a way to win. Winning games within the division always mean more, and though the Jets may not be on pace to make the playoffs this year, it’s clear that they had the edge in their divisional matchup with the Blackhawks ahead of this game. Winning one game against the Jets this season was big for the Blackhawks morale as they look to reclaim the top spot within the Central division. The Jets don’t stand in the ‘Hawks way in the playoff race, but the morale gained for finally beating Winnipeg certainly speaks for itself.

With Patrick Kane scoring tonight, he broke a tie with Tony Amonte on the Blackhawks’ all-time goal scoring list and became the highest-scoring American-born player in Blackhawks’ franchise history. Kane has really found his stride over the last two seasons and has proven why he was deserving of the Hart Memorial trophy last season.

For the Jets, this loss is just one more in a long, tumultuous season that hasn’t seen the results that the team may have hoped for after drafting Patrik Laine with the second overall draft pick this season. One player won’t fix a franchise, but the Jets have done a good job at building a young team over the last few seasons – this year may not be producing the progress the team is looking for, though it’s certainly been a step forward towards a potential playoff-contending team.

First Period

It took 15:37, but Patrick Kane broke the 0-0 tie in the first period and put the Blackhawks on the board first with his 18th goal of the season. Artemi Panarin and Artem Anisimov were both credited with assists on the play as the Blackhawks looked to win their first game against the Jets this season.

With his 269th goal, Kane became the highest-scoring American-born player in Blackhawks’ franchise history – breaking a tie with Tony Amonte.

Second Period

Just 1:43 into the middle frame, Bryan Little scored his 16th goal of the campaign to tie the game at 1-1. After failing to score a goal in the first period, the Jets opened the second period up quickly with Little’s goal coming from Tobias Enstrom and Patrik Laine.

Jets tie this one up 1-1 early in Period 2. #CHIvsWPG — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 11, 2017

The Blackhawks were able to answer, however, as Anisimov scored his 19th goal of the year from Panarin and Kane. As has often been the case over the last two seasons, the Panarin-Anisimov-Kane line found its stride in this game and produced some much-needed scoring against the division-rival Jets.

It's an #ArtyParty in Winnipeg! Anisimov puts away a loose puck rebounded from Panarin's blast and it's 2-1! #CHIvsWPG pic.twitter.com/QPxI1aG2HK — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 11, 2017

Third Period

After a relatively quiet period in the goal-scoring department, Duncan Keith scored his fifth goal of the season from Nick Schmaltz – who recorded his fifth assist of the season, to give the Blackhawks the 3-1 lead at the 17:01 mark of the third period.

Who makes it 3-1? pic.twitter.com/0aY9t735OO — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 11, 2017

Marian Hossa scored his 20th goal of the season at the 18:09 mark of the final frame with a short-handed empty netter to give Chicago the 4-1 lead. Niklas Hjalmarsson notched the assist, giving him nine on the year.

The Jets also got on the board in the third period with a power play goal from Adam Lowry to close the gap to 4-2 in favor of the ‘Hawks.

The home team scores on the power play. 4-2. #CHIvsWPG — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 11, 2017

After being the only member of his line to not score a goal in the game, Panarin tallied his 19th of the year with an empty net goal. Keith recorded the assist to help give Chicago the 5-2 lead and seal the game for the Blackhawks.

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

CHI – P. Kane (18) assisted by A. Panarin and A. Anisimov

SECOND PERIOD

WPG – B. Little (16) assisted by T. Enstrom and P. Laine

CHI – A. Anisimov (19) assisted by A. Panarin and P. Kane

THIRD PERIOD

CHI – D. Keith (5) assisted by N. Schmaltz

CHI – M. Hossa (20) SHG assisted by N. Hjalmarsson

WPG – A. Lowry (10) PP assisted by J. Armia and J. Trouba

CHI – A. Panarin (19) assisted by D. Keith

THW Three Stars

First: A. Panarin (goal, two assists)

Second: D. Keith (goal, assist)

Third: P. Kane (goal, assist)

