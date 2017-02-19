Recap: Blackhawks Hammer Sabres

Patrick Kane scored in his return to Buffalo as the Blackhawks beat the Sabres 5-1. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Chicago Blackhawks put on a show Sunday night against the Buffalo Sabres. The visitors controlled possession and with that the game for almost the entire 60 minutes. After showing some rust the night before in their first game back from the bye week in a loss to the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago brought their top game in Buffalo.

The Sabres had the opportunity to get into a playoff spot if everything went their way tonight, but the Blackhawks put a quick end to that dream. Buffalo now heads into the bye week at least two points out of the playoffs and could be more after pending the results of Sunday’s remaining games. They’ll have the week to get healthy and prepare themselves for a playoff push over the final month and a half of the season.

First Period

The opening period was a tale of two halves. The first part of the opening 20 minutes was controlled by the Blackhawks. The Sabres’ defense was sloppy with the puck and struggled to handle the quick transition game of the Hawks. The visitors had a few great chances in the early part of the period, but Robin Lehner was up to the task. Finally, 13 minutes into the period, Ryan Hartman put a bullet shot over the shoulder of Lehner for his 14th of the season to put the Blackhawks up 1-0.

38 goes upper 90 pic.twitter.com/8nnfNXYWPy — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 19, 2017

Chicago was on the verge of taking over the game with a power play right after scoring the first goal of the game. However, Richard Panik took a high-sticking penalty to end the power play early, and that was shortly followed up by former Sabres defenseman Brian Campbell taking a high-sticking minor of his own. The Sabres would not end up scoring with the two-man advantage but it allowed them to get back in the game. With only a few second remaining in the period, Rasmus Ristolainen made a nice play to keep a puck in the offensive zone. Jack Eichel picked up the puck and found Evander Kane with a nice spin pass for his 21st of the season with 5.6 seconds remaining in the period to make 1-1 after 20 minutes.

That pass from Jack 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/hWkxaGMXbO — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 19, 2017

Second Period

The second period belonged to the Blackhawks. They dominated possession at even strength and hemmed the Sabres in their own end for the majority of the period. Marian Hossa put the Blackhawks ahead with his 21st of the season with a shot that found its way through Lehner. Just under five minutes later, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews scored his 12th of the season to increase the lead to 3-1 as he beat Eichel to a loose puck in front.

The shots in the period were only slightly in the Blackhawks’ favor in the period, 12-8. The period was a lot more lopsided than the shots indicated, though. Through 40 minutes, Chicago had a 3-1 lead and a shots on goal lead of 29-20.

Third Period

The Blackhawks continued their strong game in the final 20 minutes. Instead of sitting back and holding onto their two-goal lead, they went out and continued to pressure the Sabres. Artem Anisimov scored his 21st of the season on a pretty passing play off a bad turnover by Ryan O’Reilly. Chicago wasn’t done adding to their lead with that one. Just over three minutes later, Buffalo native Patrick Kane was left alone in front with Lehner. Kane had forever to deke out the Sabres’ goaltender and score his 20th of the season to make the final score 5-1.

Is this real life? pic.twitter.com/NBdgKiyR41 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 20, 2017

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

CHI – Ryan Hartman (14) assisted by Tanner Kero and Duncan Keith – 13:34

BUF – Evander Kane (21) assisted by Jack Eichel and Rasmus Ristolainen – 19:54

SECOND PERIOD

CHI – Marian Hossa (21) assisted by Marcus Kruger and Michal Kempny – 9:40

CHI – Jonathan Toews (12) assisted by Richard Panik and Nick Schmaltz – 15:34

THIRD PERIOD

CHI – Artem Anisimov (21) assisted by Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin – 3:29

CHI – Patrick Kane (20) assisted by Artemi Panarin – 6:36

THW Three Stars

First: Marian Hossa (1 G)

Second: Artemi Panarin (2 A)

Third: Patrick Kane (1 G, 1 A)

Next Up

Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche

Pepsi Center – 10:00 p.m. EST (Saturday, Feb. 25)

Broadcast channels: MSG-B & ALT

2016-17 Season Series: Feb. 16 – Sabres 2, Avalanche 0

Next Up

Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild

Xcel Energy Center – 8:00 p.m. EST (Tuesday, Feb. 21)

Broadcast channel: NBCSN, FS-N, FS-WI & CSN-CH

2016-17 Season Series: Jan. 15 – Wild 3, Blackhawks 2 | Feb. 8 – Blackhawks 4, Wild 3 (OT)