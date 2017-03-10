Recap: Canucks Do Maple Leafs No Favours Against Islanders

(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

You knew it was going to be a weird evening when this started happening.

Go Canucks!!!!!! — Steve Dangle Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) March 10, 2017

Yes, the Toronto Maple Leafs were cheering for a Vancouver Canucks victory on this evening. Of course, that meant there was no way the Canucks were going to win this game.

The weirdness continued throughout the majority of the game, as the Canucks actually held a 30-14 shot advantage through 40 minutes. It’s not too often that the Canucks outshoot their opponent, or even reach 30 shots. They still found themselves trailing after 40 minutes, despite goals from youngsters Reid Boucher and Sven Baertschi.

The oddities started to subside as the Canucks put up a lethargic effort in the third period. However, Troy Stecher wired a wrist shot past Thomas Greiss to send the game to overtime, but Andrew Ladd gave the New York Islanders the winner in the extra frame.

Andrew Ladd now has 15 goals in his past 30 games after 4 in his first 32. #Isles are 5-2-1 on road trip. — Pete Jensen (@NHLJensen) March 10, 2017

That makes two games in a row where Baertschi and Bo Horvat have been on the ice for the overtime winner against. They are two of the most talented Canucks on the roster, but they still have to work on tracking their man in the defensive zone.

#Canucks Horvat: 'it's unacceptable for me to be on the ice for overtime goals in two straight games' — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) March 10, 2017

At least they got more ice time than Jayson Megna in this contest. That’s a moral victory for this club.

First Period

Willie Desjardins’ love for Megna is well-documented. Despite going pointless in 12 straight games, with just one point in his last 20, Megna still finds a way to average more than 13 minutes per game in the New Year. He’s been blasted in this market, but he had a glorious chance to reward Desjardins in the period with a breakaway.

Guess the pointless streak continues for Megna.

John Tavares got the Islanders on the board first with his 26th goal of the season. After receiving a pass from Josh Bailey, Tavares put it in a yawning cage past a fallen Ryan Miller. Tavares and Bailey continue their role as two of the hottest Islanders at the moment.

Although the Canucks outshot the Islanders 14-4 in the first period, it didn’t feel like they were dominating the game by any stretch. The period was a bit disjointed, and neither team seemed to get their feet underneath them. Perhaps a few too many players ordered a change-up last night?

Tryamkin's first game back with the #Canucks and he's already craving a brew. pic.twitter.com/GgrmMQil63 — Clay Imoo (@CanuckClay) March 10, 2017

Second Period

It took injuries and illnesses to get Boucher back on the Canucks second line, but he didn’t disappoint. Horvat threw the puck out front for Boucher, who got a shot off and then pounced on his own rebound for the Canucks’ first goal.

Tavares continued his hot stretch of play in the second, with a beautiful set up for Baertschi.

The Baertschi, Horvat, Boucher line was having a good period before Megna had to go damper the party. The slumping winger looked like he trying to channel his inner Tavares when he coughed up the puck to Bailey.

Bailey sent rookie Anthony Beauvillier in streaking on Miller, and he made a great move to knot the game up at 2-2.

A breakaway that's oh so Beau. pic.twitter.com/RN2qEbrNF2 — NHL (@NHL) March 10, 2017

The Canucks continued to dominate in the shot department, taking a 30-14 lead before the end of the second. However, they couldn’t get out of the period before a fluke deflection went past Miller to give the Islanders the lead heading into the intermission. A Nick Leddy shot careened off of Brock Nelson and Troy Stecher before going in the net. Bailey continued his strong evening by registering an assist on all three Islanders goals.

Third Period

Anybody remember the last time the Canucks put together a 60 minute effort? They manage to hang around in most games, but they often let up for a period per night. Tonight was no different. Entering the third down a goal, the Canucks should have continued to dominate in the shots department.

Instead? They looked tired and defeated, and didn’t muster much throughout the third period. Give Doug Weight and his team credit, they didn’t forgo an attack even though they were up a goal. In fact, they almost doubled their shot total in the period, bringing their total up to 27 through sixty.

The Canucks looked flat for about 19 minutes of this period, but they started to wake up in the dying seconds. With the goalie pulled, Stecher made a move at the blueline, and fired a wrist shot past Thomas Greiss with 20 seconds left in the game. For the second game in a row, the Canucks were off to overtime.

Overtime

It was déjà vu for the Canucks on this night against an Islanders team that hasn’t been very good in overtime. They were 3-7 in the extra frame heading into this contest. The Canucks had some early chances with the Sedins’ on the ice, but they were unable to capitalize.

Hutton with a back check Jeff Tambellini would have been proud of. Except then he iced the puck and was gassed after another end to end rush pic.twitter.com/oZ9PIAqZ0p — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) March 10, 2017

Ben Hutton got caught in his own zone after a long shift, and he could barely move on the ice. Bo Horvat wasn’t able to contain Andrew Ladd in front of the net, and he one-timed a pass from Calvin de Haan past Miller to give the Islanders a win.

I like Hutton going for it in OT, but yeah, he was bagged at the end hahaha. pic.twitter.com/ihOA4V5UKd — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) March 10, 2017

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

John Tavares (26) assisted by Josh Bailey (35) and Anders Lee (17)

SECOND PERIOD

Reid Boucher (3) assisted by Bo Horvat (26) and Troy Stecher (18)

Sven Baertschi (16) unassisted

Anthony Beauvillier (7) assisted by Josh Bailey (36)

Brock Nelson (15) assisted by Nick Leddy (29) and Josh Bailey (37)

THIRD PERIOD

Troy Stecher (3) assisted by Henrik Sedin (27) and Markus Granlund (12)

OVERTIME

Andrew Ladd (19) assisted by Calvin de Haan (16) and Ryan Strome (18)

THW Three Stars

1. Josh Bailey (3 assists)

2. Troy Stecher (1 goal, 1 assist)

3. Thomas Greiss (36 saves)

