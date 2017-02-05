Recap: Coyotes Edge Sharks 3-2 In Chippy Shootout Win

(Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)

The San Jose Sharks and Arizona Coyotes are familiar with one-goal games this season. But in a game that featured broken sticks, helmets flying everywhere and a dozen missed calls from both sides, it turned out to be one of the strangest games of the season.

This is the weirdest game I've seen in a long time #sjsharks — Michelle (@cosmogurl1272) February 5, 2017

First Period

The Sharks had a great chance to strike first when Mikkel Boedker had a chance at the side of the Arizona net, but Mike Smith, who seems to play his best against San Jose, swiped at the puck to keep it out of the net.

The two teams played a physical period. Lawson Crouse laid a big hit on Tomas Hertl in the Sharks zone. Brenden Dillon quickly came to his winger’s aid and went for a spirited scrap with Crouse.

👊🏻 Crouse v Dillon 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/YfegzPA19h — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 5, 2017

The Sharks had a chance later in the period as Shane Doan went to the penalty box for hooking David Schlemko. Patrick Marleau had two good looks on Smith, but neither found the twine. Late in the penalty, there would be a gathering behind the Arizona net as Oliver Ekman-Larsson clipped Smith, and a fracas broke out.

The Coyotes took two roughing penalties as a result of the flare-up and sent the Sharks on a full two-minute five-on-three power play. The opening stanza expired as the Coyotes’ penalty kill performed well down a pair of skaters.

#SJSharks fiddle away the first 100 seconds of the 2-man advantage. Still 0-0 at the end of 1. — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) February 5, 2017

Second Period

The chippy play continued in the middle frame. Kevin Labanc took an extra roughing minor after an altercation with Ekman-Larsson. The Coyotes’ power play would not garner much pressure, as both teams struggled with the extra skater.

Hertl had a near breakaway on Smith and took a stick to the face from Ekman-Larsson, but Smith made the save. Moments later, Timo Meier had a glorious chance to open the scoring but again Smith the Shark Killer was equal to the task.

The Coyotes headed back to the power play when the Sharks were whistled for too many men. Logan Couture and Max Domi looked ready to drop the gloves in the neutral zone, but play continued and Shane Doan wristed a shot through Martin Jones to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead.

Brenden Dillon hammered home a rebound with 2:45 left in the period to even the score. It was Dillon’s first of the campaign as he was deep in Arizona ice and took a few whacks at a loose puck in front of Smith.

Chippy status update: yep, still chippy. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 5, 2017

Third Period

The Sharks took a 2-1 lead on a tic-tac-toe passing play from Boedker to Marleau to Couture, who wristed the puck home stick-side on Smith. Ryan White answered right back 26 seconds later as his shot deflected off Melker Karlsson and Dillon and past Jones.

After the two quick goals, the physical play and after-whistle shenanigans died down for much of the final period as the two Pacific Division rivals fought hard for the regulation win. Extra hockey would be needed for the extra point.

Overtime

The three-on-three period of bonus hockey is familiar for the two teams, as two of the three previous meetings this season needed the extra session. The Sharks had a chance to atone for a powerless power play when Doan took a tripping penalty at 2:09 of overtime. Despite the extra ice of a four-on-three, the Sharks’ power play failed for the fifth time in the game. Martin Jones bailed out the Sharks on a spectacular sliding windmill save on Tobias Reider.

Martin Jones with the best save of his #SJSharks career to rob Tobias Rieder. #ARIvsSJS pic.twitter.com/UMGnEBvtW5 — Zachary DeVine (@zakkthebear) February 5, 2017

Despite the late heroics, Brandon Perlini and Radim Vrbata both scored in the ensuing shootout, and Smith stopped Joe Pavelski to give the Coyotes the extra point.

Scoring Summary

First Period

(No Scoring)

Second Period

ARI – Shane Doan (5) (PPG) assisted by Jamie McGinn and Alex Goligoski

SJS – Brenden Dillon (1) assisted by Patrick Marleau and Logan Couture

Third Period

Logan Couture (18) assisted by Patrick Marleau and Mikkel Boedker

Ryan White (5) assisted by Alex Goligoski and Jordan Martinook

Overtime

(No Scoring)

THW Three Stars

First Star: Mike Smith (38 saves)

Second Star: Brenden Dillon (Goal)

Third Star: Alex Goligoski (Two assists)

