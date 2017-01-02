Recap: Devils Blank Bruins 3-0
Schneider earned his second shutout. (Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

January 2nd, 2017

What a difference a year makes. The New Jersey Devils were downright resolute in their first game of 2017. They also displayed resolve, playing without alternate captain Travis Zajac. However, this game also saw the return of Taylor Hall to the lineup.

Their 3-0 victory over the Boston Bruins was about as complete as one could possibly want. Save for their 0-for-6 power play, the Devils were fully engaged and started the new year off on the right foot, or skate, if you will.

Speaking of first skates or steps, the victory gives the Devils a baby step out of the Metropolitan Division basement, jumping the idle New York Islanders in the standings with 37 points.

First Period

New Jersey jumped on the board during the opening frame. PA Parenteau notched his team-leading 11th tally of the season, beating Tuukka Rask at the 4:12 mark. The Devils right wing was set up by Hall and rookie defenseman Steven Santini, who recorded his first NHL point. Parenteau’s marker was his fifth in the past eight games.

The Devils were also fired up and flying around the ice, like former Boston College Eagles forward Miles Wood. Wood delivered a solid check on Bruins defenseman Kevin Miller and was then asked to “dance” by Colin Miller. Following the scrap, Wood raised his arms in the air and riled up the Prudential Center faithful.

In the waning seconds of the frame, Cory Schneider preserved the Devils’ lead by using every inch of the red line to keep Brad Marchand and the B’s off the board.

Second Period

The second stanza was mostly uneventful for the 15,141 on hand in Newark. New Jersey out-shot Boston 7-5 during the period.

Third Period

In the final frame, the Devils laid the wood on the Bruins, but this time with speed.

Early in the period, off a pass from Jon Merrill, Wood turned up the jets another gear and went streaking down the right side of the rink. Swooping into the Boston zone, the rookie forward hit Sergey Kalinin for his second goal of the season at the 1:44 mark, doubling the Devils advantage to 2-0.

He may not be an All-Star but the fleet-footed son of former NHL player Randy Wood sure does make the case for being a participant in the speed skating skills competition.

Putting the game on ice was Hall, who added an empty-netter for good measure at the 18:02 mark of the third. The goal was No. 9 for the Devils left wing and gave them a 3-0 lead.

Cory Schneider sealed the deal with five more stops in the third. The 3-0 blanking was a refreshing outing for the Devils goalie, who recorded his second shutout of the campaign, making 22 stops on the night.

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

NJ — PA Parenteau (11) assisted by Taylor Hall (16) and Steven Santini (1)

SECOND PERIOD

No goals.

THIRD PERIOD

NJ — Sergey Kalinin (2) assisted by Miles Wood (1) and Jon Merrill (2)

NJ — Taylor Hall (9) assisted by Sergey Kalinin (2)

THW Three Stars

First: Cory Schneider

Second: PA Parenteau

Third: Sergey Kalinin

Next Up

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

PNC Arena, 7 p.m. EST on Jan. 3

Broadcast Channels: MSG+, FS-SE

Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins

TD Garden, 7 p.m. EST on Jan. 5

Broadcast Channels: SN, NESN

