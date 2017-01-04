Recap: Devils Snap Hurricanes Home Streak

Cory Schneider (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Carolina Hurricanes entered their tilt against the New Jersey Devils red-hot on home ice. Rocking their red in Raleigh, the Canes had registered points in 11 consecutive home contests and hadn’t lost at PNC Arena since Nov. 12.

One team with success in North Carolina’s capital was the visiting Devils, who defeated the Canes 4-1 back on Nov. 6. With center Travis Zajac returning to the lineup but still without defenseman John Moore, New Jersey would have to battle through with captain Andy Greene and Kyle Quincey being nicked up in this one.

However, Cory Schneider proved to be New Jersey’s top penalty killer, holding Bill Peters’ bunch at bay in making 29 stops on the evening.

The Devils were looking to earn consecutive victories for the first time since Dec. 6.

First Period

While there wasn’t any scoring in the first frame, the 8,998 Carolina faithful were treated to a Canes squad firing on all cylinders. With two power-play opportunities and having more shots than the Devils, 8-6, it seemed only a matter of time until the Hurricanes would dent the back of the net.

As mentioned above, Greene, who was playing in his 350th consecutive contest, left the game after being hit in the face by a puck shot by Jordan Staal at the 18:13 mark.

Second Period

In the second stanza, again the Hurricanes controlled the pace with a heavy shot advantage of 12-3.

However, it was quality over quantity for the Devils. A nice tic-tac-toe passing setup enabled Adam Henrique to slam home a one-timer from Michael Cammalleri for his tenth tally of the season at the 14:56 mark.

Third Period

During the final frame, Henrique returned the favor, dishing to Cammalleri, who made a sharp turnaround snipe which went in off the left side of the crossbar. The goal was also the 10th for the Devils’ left wing and came at 11:30.

Carolina bounced back quickly thereafter. Sebastian Aho, who almost broke through on the power play earlier in the game, smacked home the rebound of a Ron Hainsey shot to beat Schneider. Aho’s eighth marker came at the 12:24 mark.

Kyle Palmieri capped off the scoring with an empty-net goal. Palmieri’s eighth doubled the Devils’ lead to 3-1 at the 18:00-minute mark.

For the Hurricanes, it was a loss full of missed opportunities, despite four power-play chances and garnering more shots than the Devils, 30-18.

Jordan Staal: "We didn't generate enough, didn't have an extra gear … all the things we do well when we win games." #Canes #NJDvsCAR — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) January 4, 2017

Conversely, it was a 3-1 victory which saw all of the Devils’ top performers contributing, a renaissance of sorts with Schneider, Henrique, Cammalleri and Palmieri all playing a key role in their win.

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

No goals.

SECOND PERIOD

NJ — Adam Henrique (10) assisted by Michael Cammalleri (11) and Damon Severson (16)

THIRD PERIOD

NJ — Michael Cammalleri (10) assisted by Adam Henrique (12) and Kyle Palmieri (14)

CAR — Sebastian Aho (8) assisted by Ron Hainsey (7) and Teuvo Teravainen (11)

NJ — Kyle Palmieri (8) unassisted

THW Three Stars

First: Cory Schneider

Second: Adam Henrique

Third: Michael Cammalleri

