Recap: Ducks Make Statement in Win Against Predators

After a month of sloppy play, the Anaheim Ducks needed to prove to themselves that they could win against a quality opponent. That they did on Tuesday night in the form of a 4-3 shootout victory over the Nashville Predators .
It wasn’t just the outcome that was important for Randy Carlyle’s men — the manner in which they achieved it would take center stage.
The Anaheim captain, Ryan Getzlaf, who so often has been criticized throughout the course of his Ducks’ career, seized the moment in a manner in which only he could.
A notable aggression to Getzlaf’s game led to all three of Anaheim’s regulation goals, including a tally of his own in the opening frame.
The Ducks’ strong play in regulation, punctuated by a 72-32 even strength shot attempt advantage couldn’t yield the desired two points. A trip to the shootout brought them that salvation thanks to five strong saves from Bernier and a goal from Patrick Eaves.
🎥: "I'm usually a later-round shooter. I got called a little earlier tonight and was fortunate it went in." – @Patrick_Eaves #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/MtH1DXYnGu
Though difficult opponents still await them in the coming days, the Ducks showed that they could not only hang with one of the NHL’s hottest teams but look dominant in the process. That’s worth much more than two points.
First Period
The opening frame got off to a difficult start for Anaheim, as they conceded two goals in less than two minutes thanks to some shoddy defense and goaltending. Craig Smith was able to sneak behind the defense to tuck away a scoring chance, while Ryan Ellis blasted a one-timer by an unscreened Bernier.
Cashin' in the loose change. #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/mFEWlQSA5Q
The Ducks eventually replied, with Ryan Getzlaf jumping on a loose puck and flipping it into a gaping net. Getzlaf’s marker would end a miserable one for 35 power play slump for Anaheim. Things would get hairy towards the end of the period, as Kevin Bieksa would engage in a heated scrap with Austin Watson.
Second Period
Anaheim stumbled to open the middle frame. Forsberg lasered home a knuckling puck shorthanded, giving Nashville a 3-1 edge and seemingly giving the Predators a healthy lead.
You could say @RickyRakell93 is
Setting The World On Fire#LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/hMcuvCAMk5
The Ducks were quick to riposte, and then some. In a matter of minutes, Ritchie pounced on a Pekka Rinne rebound off of a Getzlaf bomb to bring the Ducks within one. A remarkable puck possession shift from Getzlaf’s trio led to the equalizer with seconds left in the period, as Rickard Rakell slammed home his 27th goal of the season.
Third Period
Anaheim had a period for the ages in the third stanza. They dominated Nashville for the better part of 20 minutes, handily winning the shot attempt battle 33-17 at even strength.
#Preds drop this one, 4-3 in a shootout to the #nhlducks. #NSHvsANA
A litany of big-time stops from Rinne kept Nashville in the tilt, sending the game into overtime.
Overtime and Shootout
The extra frame was a back and forth affair, with neither side able to capitalize. The Predators had some glorious chances, as the red-hot Forsberg was shut down a number of times by Bernier off the rush.
Stoppin', Blockin' & Savin' Pucks All Day! #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/YuOXgwc5XX
Bernier’s strong overtime pay carried over into the shootout, as he stopped all five shooters that he faced while newcomer Patrick Eaves scored the game-winner, giving Anaheim one of its biggest wins of the season.
Scoring Summary
FIRST PERIOD
NSH– Colin Wilson (12) assisted by James Neal & Calle Jarnkrok
NSH– Ryan Ellis (12) assisted by PK Subban & Mike Fisher
ANA – Ryan Getzlaf (12) assisted by Sami Vatanen & Cam Fowler
SECOND PERIOD
NSH– Filip Forsberg (27) assisted by Calle Jarnkrok
ANA – Nick Ritchie (12) assisted by Ryan Getzlaf & Cam Fowler
ANA – Rickard Rakell (27) assisted by Patrick Eaves & Ryan Getzlaf
THIRD PERIOD
No goals scored
OVERTIME
No goals scored
SHOOTOUT
ANA – Silfverberg missed
NSH – Ellis missed
ANA – Getzlaf missed
NSH – Neal missed
ANA – Rakell missed
NSH – Forsberg missed
ANA – Perry missed
NSH – Arvidsson missed
ANA – Eaves scored
NSH – Johansen missed
THW Three Stars
First: Ryan Getzlaf (one goal, two assists)
Second: Jonathan Bernier (25 saves, 5 shootout saves)
Third: Rickard Rakell (tying goal)
NEXT UP
Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings
STAPLES Center – 7:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, March 9
Broadcast channels – FSTN, FSW
2016-17 Season Series: Oct. 27: Los Angeles (3) – Nashville (2) OT, Dec. 22: Los Angeles (4) – Nashville (0)
NEXT UP
Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks
United Center – 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 9
Broadcast channels – PT25, WGN
2016-17 Season Series: Nov. 25: Chicago (3) – Anaheim (2)