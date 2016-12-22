Recap: Flyers Ride Mason, Beat Caps in Shootout Thriller

Steve Mason put the Flyers on his back tonight and was instrumental in notching the 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. (Amy Irvin/The Hockey Writers)

For hockey fans, not much more can be said about this game. Tonight’s matchup between the Metropolitan Divison rivals had everything any fan could possibly want in a hockey game. Both teams had terrific chances throughout the matchup, but ultimately it would be the goaltenders that would steal the show from both teams’ potent offenses.

In the case of Steve Mason, it was perhaps his best game all season, which is saying a lot because he’s been nothing short of terrific over the last month in a half. The Flyers would ride Mason all the way to the end of the shootout on top of a 36 save effort to come away with the much-needed two points in the nationally broadcasted contest.

First Period

The start of their rematch from the first round of the 2016 playoffs picked up where the Capitals left off. The Flyers had a few good scoring chances but couldn’t muster up anything past Brayden Holtby and the Capitals defense. The Flyers power play continued to run dry as they basically chased the puck around in their only opportunity on the man-advantage.

Steve Mason made a huge save here to keep the game scoreless, below:

However, the Capitals would eventually capitalize on their territorial advantage throughout the period on a goal by Andre Burakovsky, who’s been a healthy scratch for Barry Trotz the past three games:

In all, the Flyers would be out-shot by the Capitals by a 14-7 margin, and out-attempted 25-13 in addition to being down 1-0 heading into the second period of play.

Second Period

In the game of hockey, there are ebbs and flows throughout its 60 minutes of play, and this one was no different. As the Capitals dominated much of the first frame, the Flyers came out soaring in the second and were buzzing in the first ten minutes of the stanza.

Eventually, their great play would be rewarded by a Michael Raffl wrap around goal off an original shot that went wide of the net:

However, their initial dominance in the period would only last so long, as the Capitals would once again, regain their lead on a Lars Eller scramble goal in front of Steve Mason:

Shortly after the Flyers would be gifted another power play, and again, would muster up absolutely nothing. On both Flyers power plays up to this point they would have failed to register a shot on net.

Late in the period Shayne Gostisbehere and Justin Williams would take minors which would lead to four on four hockey, and from here the Flyers would take advantage of the extra ice space as captain Claude Giroux would find himself open in the slot and would make no mistake about it:

Courtesy of captain Giroux, the Flyers would tie the game up at two heading into the final period of a well-played game by the division rivals.

Third Period

The first ten minutes of the final period was much like two prized boxers exchanging blows on one another as it was just back and forth action with both teams’ goaltenders being the sole reason the game was still knotted at 2.

As the period wore on things began to intensify, giving off a playoff-esque feel between the two heated rivals. The game had the feel of whoever could solve the other team’s goaltender next would be well on their way to a victory and a much needed two points in a tightly contested Metropolitan Division.

However, despite a late man-advantage given to a red-hot Capitals power play with under two minutes left in the period, the game would need overtime to determine its winner.

Overtime

The start of overtime would be much different than the usual three on three play we’re accustomed to as the Capitals had 11 seconds of power play time carried over into the period. So when Gudas came out of the box it would four on four action for most of the frame.

Once the game returned to three on three the Flyers would have a terrific chance to end the game on a Giroux shot in the slot followed by a Gostisbehere chance on the rebound:

However, near the very end of the extra frame, the Capitals had the game on their sticks but would ultimately be denied by Steve Mason, who played one of his best hockey games of his career to send the game into a shootout:

Shootout

T.J. Oshie would score the shootout’s first goal to give the Capitals the lead but Jake Voracek would equalize on the next attempt and the game would come down to the stick of Nicklas Backstrom. Mason would deny him and send the shootout to extras, in which Wayne Simmonds would pull some magic out of his hat on his chance below:

It would all come down to former Flyer Justin Williams versus Steve Mason, and this would be the result:

The Flyers take the extra point from the game in a huge emotional win for a team that needed to get things back on the right track following two straight losses.

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD WSH-Andre Burakovsky (3) assisted by Dmitry Orlov (12) Lars Eller (3) SECOND PERIOD PHI-Micheal Raffl (7) assisted by Radko Gudas (9) Jake Voracek (24) WSH-Lars Eller (3) assisted by John Carlson (14) Andre Burakovsky (9) PHI-Claude Giroux (10) unassisted THIRD PERIOD No Scoring OVERTIME No Scoring SHOOTOUT WSH-T.J. Oshie PHI-Jake Voracek, Wayne Simmonds THW Three Stars First: Steve Mason (36 saves, .947 save %) Second: Brayden Holtby (36 saves, .947 save %) Third: Claude Giroux (1 goal, 21:30 TOI, 8 SOG) Next Game Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils The Prudential Center – 7:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, December 22, 2016 Broadcast Channels: TCN-PH; 97.5 The Fanatic

Season Series: First Matchup