Recap: Flyers Win in Convincing Fashion Over Sabres

The Flyers blew by the Sabres 6-3 and set up a big game with the Leafs on Thursday. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Buffalo Sabres had another big game on the schedule tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers and the trend of all season continued. The Sabres fell flat in a game that they absolutely needed to have. The Flyers to their credit were in control throughout the game and especially at even strength. A loss in this game for all intents and purposes ends any real talk of the Sabres making a late-season playoff push.

Tuesday was a big win for Philadelphia, as they have now won three of their last four and have a big meeting with the Toronto Maple Leafs on the schedule Thursday night. They appear to be getting hot at the right time and may be putting together another late run to the postseason like last year.

First Period

The Flyers got out to a quick start tonight against the Sabres. They used their speed to control possession and hem the Sabres in their own end for most of the period. Matt Read would score his eighth of the season on a deflection from a Radko Gudas point shot. The visitors continued to apply the pressure but were held off the board due to some great saves by Robin Lehner.

After jumping out to a 12-5 lead in shots, the Flyers gave the Sabres and their top-ranked power play an opportunity to get back in the game. They made no mistake as Evander Kane used Reinhart as a screen to score his 24th of the season. Jack Eichel also picked up an assist on the play to extend his point streak to 11 games.

After 20 minutes the two teams skated to the locker rooms tied at one and feeling very differently. The Sabres were thankful to be even, while the Flyers had to be frustrated to not be ahead after such a great start.

Second Period

The Flyers continued to control the game at even strength in the second period. They jumped back ahead as Radko Gudas scored his fourth of the season with a great shot that beat Lehner under the bar.

The Sabres would get themselves even again with the man-advantage. Eichel would score his 17th of the season and try to get some momentum going for the Sabres. Unfortunately, the second-period struggles that have gone on all season continued Tuesday night.

The Flyers would score the next two goals off the skate of Jordan Weal and stick of Claude Giroux. The only sustained pressure the Sabres were able to get on the Flyers came on the power play. When the two clubs were at even strength, the game belonged to the Flyers. After two periods the Flyers were ahead 4-2 on the scoreboard and 25-18 in shots on goal.

Third Period

The Flyers erased any hope the Sabres had of getting back into the game early in the third period. Chris VandeVelde tipped a Michael Del Zotto shot past Lehner just under three minutes into the period to put the Flyers up 5-2. Just under three minutes later, Konecny added his eighth of the season to make it 6-2 and send whatever fans were remaining in Key Bank Center to the exits.

Eichel scored late in the period for his 18th of the season, but it was nowhere near enough for the Sabres tonight. They’ll play out the final 15 games of the season and get ready for an important offseason with big decisions ahead of them. Meanwhile, the Flyers will continue to make a push for the playoffs after a great effort tonight.

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

PHI – Matt Read (8) assisted by Radko Gudas and Nick Cousins – 4:34

BUF – Evander Kane PPG (24) assisted by Rasmus Ristolainen and Jack Eichel – 15:25

SECOND PERIOD

PHI – Radko Gudas (4) assisted by Sean Couturier – 4:58

BUF – Jack Eichel (17) (PP) assisted by Ryan O’Reilly – 7:14

PHI – Jordan Weal (2) assisted by Jakub Voracek and Sean Couturier – 13:48

PHI – Claude Giroux (14) assisted by Michael Del Zotto and Jordan Weal – 18:02

THIRD PERIOD

PHI – Chris VandeVelde (6) assisted by Michael Del Zotto and Travis Konecny – 2:45

PHI – Travis Konecny (8) assisted by Radko Gudas – 5:21

BUF – Jack Eichel (18) assisted by Cody Franson and Evander Kane – 14:50

THW Three Stars

First: Radko Gudas (1 G, 2 A)

Second: Michael Del Zotto (2 A)

Third: Jack Eichel (2 G, 1 A)

Next Up

Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets

Nationwide Arena – 7:00 p.m. EST (Friday, March 10)

Broadcast channels: MSG-B & FS-O

2016-17 Season Series: None

Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Air Canada Centre – 7:30 p.m. EST (Thursday, March 9)

Broadcast channel: NHLN-US, SNO, TVAS & CSN-PH

2016-17 Season Series: Nov. 11 – Leafs 6, Flyers 3 | Jan. 26 – Flyers 2, Leafs 1