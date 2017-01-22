Recap: Goaltending Struggles Continue as Blues Lose to the Jets

Bryan Little had two goals in a Winnipeg Jets victory (Brace Hemmelgarn / USA TODAY Sports)

The Winnipeg Jets won their sixth straight game against a Central Division foe, while Ondrej Pavelec set a franchise record with 25 saves in the second period, as they defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3.

Pheonix Copley made 24 saves in his first career NHL start, which didn’t go the way the Blues were hoping. Jake Allen was left at home after being pulled for the fourth time in six games. Copley didn’t get much help, as three of the Jets goals came while the Blues were shorthanded.

Bryan Little continued to dominate, scoring twice on the power play. Mark Scheifele didn’t let up either, getting the game-winning goal and adding an assist. For the Blues, Steen added an assist, giving him five goals and eight assists in his past 10 games. Schwartz, Shattenkirk and Stastny picked up two points each in the loss, giving every Blues player with a last name starting with ‘S’ at least a point.

First Period

A tipped Dustin Byfuglien shot in the first period gave the Jets a 1-0 lead. Little was given credit for the goal.

The Blues went on the power play just over halfway into the first period. Stastny sent a pass to Shattenkirk at the left faceoff dot who fired it into the wide open net.

Second Period

The second period saw the Blues take over, firing 25 shots at Pavelec over those 20 minutes. Pavelec was perfect in the period, including this save on the penalty kill.

Early in the second, Little held the puck in the zone before Perreault picked it up. While falling, he put the puck on the stick of Byfuglien who slid it across to Blake Wheeler.

Third Period

The third period was a fun period for the fans, but not so fun for the coaches. The goals started early with Little firing a shot past Copley after a perfect pass from Wheeler off the half boards.

Winnipeg extended their lead with back-to-back goals assisted by Jacob Trouba. The first goal was a Trouba shot from the point. The rebound deflected to Ehlers, who shoveled it over to Scheifele for his 21st goal of the season.

Just over four minutes later, Trouba gave the puck to Petan who found Ehlers at center ice. Ehlers skated in and fired a slapshot over the glove of Copley for a 5-1 lead.

The Blues tried to make it a game less than two minutes later. Off a faceoff win, Schwartz sent a pass to Stastny who skated into the slot and put a shot over Pavelec. Another two minutes later, Shattenkirk pulled the Blues within two as outwaited Pavelec and put it behind him.

That was a close as the Blues would come, though. Pavelec finished the game with 34 saves, while Copley made 24 in his first NHL start.

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

WPG – Bryan Little (9) (PPG) assisted by Dustin Byfuglien (22) and Mark Scheifele (24)

STL – Kevin Shattenkirk (10) (PPG) assisted by Paul Stastny (16) and Vladimir Tarasenko (26)

SECOND PERIOD

WPG – Blake Wheeler (15) assisted by Dustin Byfuglien (23) and Mathieu Perreault (11)

THIRD PERIOD

WPG – Bryan Little (10) (PPG) assisted by Blake Wheeler (24) and Mathieu Perreault (12)

WPG – Mark Scheifele (21) assisted by Nikolaj Ehlers (26) and Jacob Trouba (13)

WPG – Nikolaj Ehlers (16) (PPG) assisted by Nic Petan (11) and Jacob Trouba (14)

STL – Paul Stastny (12) assisted by Jaden Schwartz (16)

STL – Kevin Shattenkirk (11) assisted by Alexander Steen (23) and Jaden Schwartz (17)

THW Three Stars

First: Bryan Little (2 goals, 3 shots)

Second: Kevin Shattenkirk (2 goals)

Third: Ondrej Pavelec (34 saves, .919 save percentage)

NEXT UP

Anaheim Ducks at Winnipeg Jets

MTS Centre – 7:00 p.m. CT on Monday, January 23

Broadcast Channels: TSN3

2016-17 Season Series: First meeting of the season

St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins

PPG Paints Arena – 6:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, January 24

Broadcast Channels: NBCSN

2016-17 Season Series: First meeting of the season