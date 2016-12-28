Recap: Hellebuyck Outbattles Crawford in Jets Win

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Winnipeg Jets must feel at home in the cold and windy city of Chicago, because for the second time this season, the Jets walked out of the United Center with a win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Jets won for the second time in Chicago and the third time this season, stifling the Blackhawks offense. Over the three games this season, the Jets have only allowed two goals against, which is incredible considering the team they are playing against. They weren’t able to hold Anisimov, Kane, and Panarin off the board, but gave them few chances. When the Blackhawks broke through, Hellebuyck made the stop and finished off the game with 34 saves.

Trouba had a solid game, picking up two assists in the first period and finishing the game as a positive possession player at even strength. After a two-goal game, Ehlers picked up another assist, keeping him near the top of the league.

First Period

Blake Wheeler kicked off the game just over eight minutes into the first period, scoring a little chip-in goal right in front of Crawford off a shot from Little from the top of the circle.

Just over six minutes later, Mark Scheifele tipped in a Jacob Trouba shot. The play started with Ehlers carrying the puck into the Blackhawks zone, holding it just long enough to open up the path to the point. Ehlers put it on the tape of Trouba, and with Scheifele screening in front, he fired it in. The goal gave Trouba two assists, though originally, they ruled it a Trouba goal.

Shots were even at 13 each, with the possession only partially in Winnipeg’s favor.

Second Period

The Blackhawks battled back in the second period, pushing the possession in their favor. By the seven minute mark, off a defensive miscue by the Jets, Anisimov scored his 15th of the year, showing off his fancy hands. Kane passed to a wide open Anisimov, who outlasted Hellebuyck, then tucked it around the pad, around the post, then into the net.

Slick pass from Kane & a pretty maneuver by Anisimov. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/4hMPVNVokw — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) December 28, 2016

Possession tilted back into the Jets favor as the period wore on, Chicago unable to solve their defense. Hellebuyck continued to make big saves throughout the game, stopping 24 by the end of the second.

Third Period

Stafford sealed the game less than three minutes into the last frame, putting it past Crawford for the Jets third goal of the game.

The Blackhawks pushed back, looking for the equalizer, but couldn’t find the back of the net. They lost their third straight to Winnipeg, who remain one of only five teams in the NHL with more wins at the United Center than losses since 2011-12.

The Jets helped themselves in this game by taking only three penalties, limited the Blackhawks chances on the power play. Chicago did one better, however, and took only one penalty, which came less than two minutes into the game.

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

WPG – Blake Wheeler (11) assisted by Brian Little (6) and Jacob Trouba (6)

WPG – Mark Scheifele (15) assisted by Jacob Trouba (7) and Nikolaj Ehlers (21)

SECOND PERIOD

Artem Anisimov (15) assisted by Patrick Kane (25) and Artemi Panarin (22)

THIRD PERIOD

Drew Stafford (2) assisted by Nic Petan (8) and Marco Dano (7)

THW Three Stars

First: Connor Hellebuyck (34 saves, .971 SV%)

Second: Jacob Trouba (2 assists, 26:52 TOI)

Third: Brian Little (1 assist)

NEXT UP

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators

Bridgestone Arena – 7:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, December 29

Broadcast Channels: CSN-CH

2016-17 Season Series: October 14 – Chicago (2) at Nashville (3)

October 15 – Nashville (3) at Chicago (5)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Winnipeg Jets

MTS Centre – 7:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, December 29

Broadcast Channels: TSN3

2016-17 Season Series: First Meeting