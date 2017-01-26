Recap: Jets Continue Dominance Over Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Winnipeg Jets in their last game before the 2017 All-Star weekend. Despite being one of the best teams in the NHL, the Blackhawks have struggled mightily against the Jets this season, falling to them in each of their first three games and being outscored 9-2. The fourth game started in a similar fashion with Winnipeg scoring two goals at the 6:16 and 6:58 marks of the first period. The Blackhawks were able to close the gap to just one goal courtesy of Duncan Keiths’ goal on the power play and that was the start of the comeback that the Blackhawks needed. Ultimately, the Jets found a way to win the game with three goals in the third period, sealing their fourth consecutive win this season over the Blackhawks

Despite giving up three goals, Connor Hellebuyck was solid throughout the game. The Blackhawks fired 40 shots on net with Hellebuyck making 37 saves, good for a .925 save percentage. This game was shaping up to be exactly what the Blackhawks needed heading into the All-Star break after losing the first three meetings between these two clubs, but a monumental collapse in the latter stages of the third period led to another loss against their division rival Jets.

The Blackhawks will look to get things back on track in their first game after the All-Star break when they travel to San Jose to take on the Sharks. For the Jets, their first game following the All-Star weekend will come against the St. Louis Blues at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

First Period

At just the 6:16 mark of the first period, Patrik Laine found the back of the net for his 22nd goal of the season. The goal came on the power play with assists being credited to Bryan Little and Nikolaj Ehlers. Laine scored in the second game of the series against the Blackhawks and found twine once again Thursday night.

The Jets score with the man advantage and take a 1-0 lead early in Period 1. #CHIvsWPG — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 27, 2017

Just 42 seconds later, Shawn Matthias scored his seventh goal of the season from Jacob Trouba to give the Jets the 2-0 lead. The Jets have found ways to capitalize on the Blackhawks all season and Thursday night started the same way.

The puck bounces off a skate and ends up in Chicago's goal. 0-2. #CHIvsWPG — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 27, 2017

Duncan Keith was able to pull the Blackhawks within one prior to the end of the period with a power-play goal of his own. The goal was Keith’s fourth on the year and came with assists from Brent Seabrook and Artem Anisimov.

Second Period

The Blackhawks started the second period with a goal at the 4:00 mark by Nick Schmaltz to tie the game up at two. In the first three games of the series, the Blackhawks managed just two goals – this game showed a significant improvement with 100% of those goals coming in the first 24 minutes of the game.

At the 16:37 mark of the middle frame, Tanner Kero scored his fourth goal of the season to give the Blackhawks their first lead of the night. Kane and Kero had a give-and-go to give Kero the open shooting lane right in front of Connor Hellebuyck – one that Kero capitalized on with a five-hole goal.

And then a Kero comes along, with the strength to carry on pic.twitter.com/pFs3rnSQVV — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 27, 2017

Third Period

Richard Panik laid a huge hit on Joel Armia to force the turnover in the third period. The hit was clean and square to the chest of Armia who fell to the ice as a result of the impact.

Richard Panik runs over Armia. Good, clean hit through the chest. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/9l05aPpBJK — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) January 27, 2017

Jonathan Toews almost scored on a clean breakaway after being Hellebuyck, though the puck somehow rolled just wide of the net and past the left post. The insurance goal would have been nice, especially given Toews recent hot streak over his last two games.

Overhead look at Jonathan Toews beating Hellebuyck through the wickets on a breakaway, but the puck rolls past the far post. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/DrgujErfen — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) January 27, 2017

The Jets scored the tying goal with just 4:03 left in regulation courtesy of Andrew Copp’s eighth goal of the year.

The Jets tie it up with 4:03 left in the game. #CHIvsWPG — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 27, 2017

Wasting no time, Winnipeg followed up with the go-ahead goal just 32 seconds later with Little scoring his 13th goal of the year.

Jets take a 4-3 lead. #CHIvsWPG — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 27, 2017

The Blackhawks did challenge the goal, reviewing the playoff for an offside call, though the goal was ruled good with less than 4 minutes remaining in the game.

Mark Scheifele put the game away with an empty-net goal at the 17:57 mark of the third period, sealing the fourth consecutive victory for the Jets over the Blackhawks.

Winnipeg scores an empty net goal. 5-3. #CHIvsWPG — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 27, 2017

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

WPG – P. Laine (22) PP assisted by B. Little and N. Ehlers

WPG – S. Matthias (7) assisted by J. Trouba

CHI – D. Keith (4) PP assisted by B. Seabrook and A. Anisimov

SECOND PERIOD

CHI – N. Schmaltz (3)

CHI – T. Kero (4) assisted by P. Kane and T. Van Riemsdyk

THIRD PERIOD

WPG – A. Copp (8) assisted by J. Morrissey and M. Schiefele

WPG – B. Little (13) assisted by J. Trouba and P. Laine

WPG – Mark Scheifele (22) assisted by A. Copp and B. Wheeler

THW Three Stars

First: A. Copp (GWG, 1 assist)

Second: C. Hellebuyck (37 saves)

Third: B. Little (1 goal, 1 assist)

Up Next:

Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks

SAP Center – 9:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Jan. 31

Broadcast channels –CSN-CA, CSN-CHI

2016-17 Season Series:

Nov. 23 – Blackhawks 1 – Sharks 2

Dec. 18 – Sharks 1 – Blackhawks 4

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues

Scottrade Center – 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 26

Broadcast channels – FS-MW, TSN3

2016-17 Season Series:

Dec. 3 – Jets 3 – Blues 2

Jan. 21 – Blues 3 – Jets 5